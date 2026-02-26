A Legendary Tennessee High School Football Coach Is Back on the Sidelines
David Pack is back coaching high school football after taking a brief, 14-year break from coaching high school football. Pack was a legendary coach in Tennessee, as he won two Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) state championships at his previous stop, Christ Presbyterian Academy.
The Nashville Tennessean has reported that Pack has been hired to lead a Tennessee Division II-A high school, Franklin Christian Academy. The news has sparked excitement around the program, and Franklin Christian is blessed to have hired a coach with a championship pedigree, something that is never easy to do at the high school ranks.
David Pack is a Perfect Fit for Franklin Christian
After going 6-5 in 2025, Pack will have to install the championship culture he knows well into Franklin Christian. The Falcons won some big games in 2025, beating Ezell-Harding Christian and Collinwood, but they were eventuially lost their final game of the seaosn to Trinity Christian Academy 55-7.
Franklin Christian scored 246 points in 2026 and allowed 351. Pack will have to turn around the defense. something he has plenty of experience doing. In 2000, when Pack won his first state championship, he led Christ Presbyterian to a perfect 15-0 record, and they were one of the toughest teams in the state to score on.
David Pack Has an Impressive Resume as a High School Coach
Along with Pack's 2000 state title, he also lead Christ Presbyterian Academy to another state title in 2002 where they went 12-3, and beat Boyd Buchanan 26-20 to capture their second state title in three seasons.
The brief hiatus from coaching shouldn’t be a problem for Pack. He has an excellent staff at Franklin Christian, and that championship DNA never leaves a coach of his caliber. The Falcons will look to hit the ground running this August when they open the 2026 season, aiming to make an immediate impact.