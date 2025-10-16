Memphis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 63 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area from Thursday, October 16, through Friday, October 17, including games with Tennessee's top teams. You can follow every game live on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Memphis Central going to take on Memphis University on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Germantown takes on White Station.
Memphis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Thursday, October 16, kicking off with Douglass taking on Memphis East. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Douglass (1-6) vs Memphis East (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Overton (2-6) vs Kingsbury (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Bluff City (1-5) vs Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Memphis High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 60 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Covington taking on Dyersburg. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
KIPP Collegiate (3-3) vs Oakhaven (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Humboldt (2-5) vs Lake County (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Manassas (1-5) vs Booker T. Washington (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Lausanne Collegiate (3-3) vs St. Benedict at Auburndale (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Evangelical Christian (1-6) vs Northpoint Christian (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Middle Tennessee Christian (4-2) vs Tipton-Rosemark Academy (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Harding Academy (3-4) vs Jackson Christian (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Lipscomb Academy (2-5) vs Christian Brothers (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Sheffield (0-7) vs Trezevant (2-5) - 7:00 PM
University School of Jackson (7-0) vs Dyer County (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Crockett County (6-1) vs South Gibson (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Craigmont (3-4) vs Ridgeway (0-7) - 7:00 PM
McNairy Central (2-5) vs Ripley (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Memphis Business Academy (4-3) vs Haywood (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Memphis Central (5-1) vs Memphis University (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Dyersburg (5-2) vs Covington (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Milan (7-0) vs Halls (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Fairley (5-2) vs Hillcrest (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Loretto (2-5) vs Adamsville (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Bolton (2-4) vs Wooddale (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Germantown (6-1) vs White Station (4-4) - 7:00 PM
First Assembly Christian (1-6) vs Cordova (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Brighton (1-6) vs Munford (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Senatobia (6-1) vs Rosa Fort (5-0) - 7:00 PM
DeSoto Central (5-2) vs Horn Lake (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Byhalia (3-4) vs Ripley (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Center Hill (3-3) vs Lake Cormorant (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Olive Branch (1-5) vs Grenada (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Lewisburg (2-4) vs Southaven (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Lafayette (3-3) vs West Point (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Corinth (4-2) vs Tishomingo County (2-4) - 7:00 PM
South Panola (3-3) vs Saltillo (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Belmont (5-2) vs Kossuth (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Mantachie (2-5) vs Booneville (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Independence (4-2) vs North Panola (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Biggersville (5-2) vs Tupelo Christian Prep (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Helena (3-3) vs DeWitt (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Manila (0-6) vs Newport (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Wynne (2-4) vs Batesville (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Walnut (4-3) vs Hamilton (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Pocahontas (2-3) vs Trumann (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Rivercrest (4-2) vs Walnut Ridge (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Earle (4-1) vs East Poinsett County (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Jonesboro (3-3) vs Marion (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Marked Tree (3-3) vs McCrory (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Cross County (4-2) vs Lee (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Forrest City (2-4) vs Bald Knob (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Tupelo (6-1) vs Hernando (5-1) - 7:00 PM
West Memphis (0-6) vs Sylvan Hills (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Barton (2-4) vs McGehee (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Blytheville (4-1) vs Gosnell (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Myrtle (6-1) vs Water Valley (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Ashland (0-6) vs Falkner (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Byers (4-2) vs Potts Camp (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Bruce (5-2) vs M.S. Palmer (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Palestine-Wheatley (4-2) vs Dumas (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Alcorn Central (2-5) vs Mooreville (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Harrisburg (2-4) vs Osceola (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Thrasher (1-5) vs Smithville (2-5) - 7:00 PM
East Union (1-6) vs Strayhorn (2-5) - 7:00 PM
