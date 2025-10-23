Memphis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025
There are 73 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area from Thursday, October 23, through Friday, October 24, including games with Tennessee's top teams. You can follow every game live on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Covington taking on McNairy Central as the Chargers look to stay undefeated. Meanwhile, Germantown travels to take on Munford in what should be an exciting game.
Memphis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Thursday, October 23, kicking off with Loretto taking on Bolivar Central. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Loretto (2-6) at Bolivar Central (3-5) - 6:00 PM
Oakhaven (5-3) at Manassas (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (5-3) at Memphis Business Academy (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Wooddale (4-3) at Douglass (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Trezevant (2-6) at Bluff City (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Millington Central (3-5) at Brighton (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Memphis High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 67 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Tupelo taking on Horn Lake. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Middleton (3-4) at KIPP Collegiate (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Westwood (4-2) at Middle College (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Gleason (3-5) at Humboldt (3-5) - 7:00 PM
St. George's (6-2) at Lausanne Collegiate (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Evangelical Christian (1-7) at St. Benedict at Auburndale (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Tipton-Rosemark Academy (4-4) at University School of Jackson (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Jackson Christian (7-1) at First Assembly Christian (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Fayette Academy (1-7) at Harding Academy (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Christian Brothers (3-5) at Memphis University (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Briarcrest Christian (5-3) at Lipscomb Academy (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Ridgeway (1-7) at Haywood (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Kirby (5-3) at Fayette Ware (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Jackson South Side (5-3) at Dyer County (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Craigmont (3-5) at Lakeland Prep (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Chester County (2-6) at Crockett County (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Obion County (4-4) at Ripley (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Raleigh-Egypt (1-5) at Melrose (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Memphis East (1-6) at Hamilton (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Hillcrest (3-5) at Sheffield (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Westview (7-0) at Dyersburg (5-3) - 7:00 PM
McNairy Central (3-5) at Covington (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Halls (2-6) at Gibson County (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Mitchell (5-3) at Fairley (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Kingsbury (1-7) at Memphis Central (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Adamsville (5-3) at Scotts Hill (0-8) - 7:00 PM
PURE Youth Athletics Alliance (1-4) at Southwind (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Germantown (7-1) at Munford (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Cordova (2-6) at Collierville (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Whitehaven (3-4) at Bartlett (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Arlington (6-2) at White Station (4-5) - 7:00 PM
Olive Branch (1-6) at Center Hill (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Potts Camp (2-4) at Ashland (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Falkner (2-5) at Byers (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Grenada (6-1) at South Panola (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Rosa Fort (5-1) at Ripley (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Coahoma County (2-5) at Holly Springs (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Aberdeen (5-3) at Senatobia (7-1) - 7:00 PM
DeSoto Central (5-3) at Southaven (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Booneville (3-5) at Alcorn Central (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Magnolia Heights (0-0) at Independence (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Tupelo Christian Prep (4-4) at Thrasher (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Columbus (1-6) at Lafayette (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Saltillo (3-5) at Lake Cormorant (5-2) - 7:00 PM
McGehee (4-3) at Palestine-Wheatley (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Gosnell (8-0) at Southside (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Riverview (1-6) at Forrest City (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Monticello (2-5) at Helena (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Marked Tree (4-3) at Izard County (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Piggott (0-7) at Manila (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Paragould (3-4) at Wynne (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Hatley (5-2) at Walnut (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Newport (5-2) at Walnut Ridge (5-2) - 7:00 PM
McCrory (3-4) at Earle (5-2) - 7:00 PM
East Poinsett County (6-1) at Lee (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Hernando (5-2) at Lewisburg (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Marion (4-3) at Sheridan (3-4) - 7:00 PM
El Dorado (4-3) at West Memphis (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Drew Central (3-4) at Barton (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Smithville (3-5) at Biggersville (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Kossuth (5-2) at Mantachie (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Trumann (2-5) at Blytheville (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Strayhorn (3-5) at Water Valley (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Hoxie (3-4) at Harrisburg (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Horn Lake (5-2) at Tupelo (7-1) - 7:00 PM
J.Z. George (2-6) at M.S. Palmer (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Amory (3-5) at Corinth (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Osceola (2-5) at Rivercrest (5-2) - 7:00 PM
