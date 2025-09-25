Memphis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025
There are 71 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Thursday, September 25 through Friday, September 26, including games with the states top teams. You can follow every game live on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Bartlett taking on Collierville at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, Germantown hosting the Memphis Central Warriors in a battle of two undefeated opponents.
Memphis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Thursday, September 25, kicking off with Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering taking on Mitchell at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (2-3) vs Mitchell (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Hillcrest (3-2) vs Trezevant (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Bluff City (1-3) vs Memphis Business Academy (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Memphis High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 68 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Crockett County taking on Jackson North Side at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
East Poinsett County (2-1) vs Izard County (1-2) - 10:11 AM
McNairy Central (1-4) vs Bolivar Central (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Middle College (3-1) vs Oakhaven (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Manassas (1-4) vs Middleton (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Dresden (3-2) vs Humboldt (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Booker T. Washington (0-4) vs Westwood (2-1) - 7:00 PM
KIPP Collegiate (2-2) vs St. George's (4-1) - 7:00 PM
St. Benedict at Auburndale (3-2) vs Northpoint Christian (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Jackson Christian (5-0) vs Tipton-Rosemark Academy (3-2) - 7:00 PM
University School of Jackson (5-0) vs Harding Academy (2-3) - 7:00 PM
First Assembly Christian (1-4) vs Trinity Christian Academy (3-2) - 7:00 PM
PURE Youth Athletics Alliance (1-3) vs Christian Brothers (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Millington Central (2-3) vs Kirby (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Evangelical Christian (1-4) vs Hardin County (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Fayette Ware (2-3) vs Haywood (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Dyer County (4-1) vs South Gibson (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Crockett County (4-1) vs Jackson North Side (3-1) - 7:00 PM
McKenzie (4-1) vs Chester County (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Lausanne Collegiate (1-2) vs Westview (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Wooddale (3-2) vs Overton (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Hamilton (1-3) vs Melrose (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Dyersburg (4-1) vs Obion County (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Covington (5-0) vs Ripley (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Halls (1-4) vs Fayette Academy (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Fairley (3-2) vs Sheffield (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Munford (4-0) vs Whitehaven (3-2) - 7:00 PM
White Station (2-3) vs Memphis University (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Briarcrest Christian (4-1) vs Southwind (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Memphis Central (4-0) vs Germantown (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Houston (0-5) vs Cordova (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Kingsbury (1-4) vs Brighton (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Bartlett (2-3) vs Collierville (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Arlington (4-1) vs Lakeland Prep (2-3) - 7:00 PM
West Tallahatchie (3-1) vs Ashland (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Walnut (2-2) vs Myrtle (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Center Hill (2-2) vs Lewisburg (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Senatobia (4-0) vs Olive Branch (1-3) - 7:00 PM
South Panola (2-2) vs Horn Lake (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Clarksdale (3-1) vs Gentry (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Adamsville (3-1) vs Tishomingo County (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Coahoma County (1-3) vs Rosa Fort (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Lake Cormorant (3-1) vs Southaven (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Byhalia (2-2) vs Holly Springs (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Byers (2-1) vs Thrasher (1-3) - 7:00 PM
North Pontotoc (3-0) vs Kossuth (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Ripley (1-2) vs Booneville (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Falkner (0-4) vs Tupelo Christian Prep (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Piggott (0-2) vs Newport (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Lonoke (1-2) vs Forrest City (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Highland (1-1) vs Gosnell (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Marion (2-1) vs Sylvan Hills (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Brookland (0-3) vs Wynne (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Westside (1-2) vs Trumann (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Manila (0-3) vs Walnut Ridge (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Palestine-Wheatley (3-0) vs Rison (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Helena (2-1) vs Stuttgart (3-0) - 7:00 PM
McCrory (2-1) vs Cross County (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Marked Tree (2-1) vs Lee (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Harrisburg (0-3) vs Rivercrest (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Hernando (4-0) vs Lafayette (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Sheridan (1-2) vs West Memphis (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Fordyce (3-0) vs Barton (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Vardaman (1-3) vs Water Valley (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Biggersville (3-1) vs Alcorn Central (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Coffeeville (0-4) vs Potts Camp (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Hoxie (1-2) vs Osceola (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Earle (2-1) vs Des Arc (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Independence (2-2) vs Strayhorn (2-2) - 7:00 PM
