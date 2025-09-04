Memphis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025
There are 70 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5, including games with four of the states top teams. You can follow every game live on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Germantown taking on Sheffield at 7:00 PM and the DeSoto Central Jaguars facing off against Lake Cormorant.
Memphis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are eight games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Thursday, September 4, highlighted by Manassas taking on Westwood at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Manassas (1-1) vs Westwood (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Trezevant (1-1) vs Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Memphis Business Academy (1-1) vs Hillcrest (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Wooddale (1-1) vs Kingsbury (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Bolton (0-1) vs Fayette Ware (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Alcorn Central (0-1) vs Thrasher (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Myrtle (1-0) vs Potts Camp (0-1) - 7:00 PM
West Memphis Christian (0-0) vs Strayhorn (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Memphis High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 62 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by Oxford taking on South Panola. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Bolivar Central (1-1) vs Halls (1-1) - 6:00 PM
New Albany (1-0) vs Senatobia (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Middleton (1-1) vs Liberty Tech Magnet (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Humboldt (0-2) vs South Fulton (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Jackson Christian (2-0) vs Evangelical Christian (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Tipton-Rosemark Academy (1-1) vs Harding Academy (1-1) - 7:00 PM
First Assembly Christian (1-1) vs St. George's (2-0) - 7:00 PM
St. Benedict at Auburndale (1-1) vs Fayette Academy (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Lausanne Collegiate (0-1) vs Christian Brothers (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Ensworth (1-1) vs Briarcrest Christian (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Lakeland Prep (0-2) vs Millington Central (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Kirby (1-1) vs Memphis University (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Haywood (1-1) vs Lakeland Prep (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Hardin County (1-1) vs Dyer County (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Crockett County (2-0) vs Lexington (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Haywood (1-1) vs Craigmont (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Chester County (1-1) vs South Gibson (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Lake County (1-1) vs Ripley (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Memphis East (0-2) vs Middle College (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Wayne County (1-1) vs McNairy Central (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Overton (1-1) vs Oakhaven (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Douglass (0-2) vs Covington (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Dyersburg (1-1) vs Camden Central (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Bluff City (0-1) vs Mitchell (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Whitehaven (1-1) vs Fairley (1-1) - 7:00 PM
White Station (1-1) vs Memphis Central (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Houston (0-2) vs Southwind (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Sheffield (0-2) vs Germantown (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Cordova (1-1) vs Center Hill (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Collierville (1-1) vs Horn Lake (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Brighton (0-2) vs Jackson Central Merry (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Melrose (1-1) vs Bartlett (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Hamilton (0-2) vs Arlington (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Mantachie (1-0) vs Ashland (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Byers (1-0) vs Holly Springs (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Olive Branch (0-1) vs Lewisburg (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Oxford (1-0) vs South Panola (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Biggersville (1-0) vs Tishomingo County (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Clarksdale (1-0) vs Coahoma County (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Lake Cormorant (1-0) vs DeSoto Central (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Southaven (1-0) vs Columbus (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Lafayette (1-0) vs Saltillo (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Water Valley (1-0) vs South Pontotoc (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Helena (1-0) vs Earle (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Palestine-Wheatley (1-0) vs Cross County (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Rivercrest (0-0) vs Gosnell (1-0) - 7:00 PM
M.S. Palmer (0-1) vs Carlisle (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Marion (1-0) vs Harding Academy (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Manila (0-1) vs Marked Tree (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Wynne (0-1) vs Forrest City (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Newport (1-0) vs Batesville (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Belmont (1-0) vs Walnut (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Walnut Ridge (0-1) vs Trumann (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Harrisburg (0-1) vs Southside (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Riverview (0-0) vs McCrory (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Ridgeway (0-2) vs Hernando (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Clarendon (0-1) vs Barton (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Booneville (0-1) vs Baldwyn (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Okolona (0-1) vs Falkner (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Corinth (0-1) vs Itawamba Agricultural (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Independence (0-1) vs Byhalia (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Osceola (0-1) vs Blytheville (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here