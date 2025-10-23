Nashville Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025
There are 87 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area from Thursday, October 23, through Friday, October 24. You can follow every game live on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Tennessee's top teams as Montgomery Bell Academy travels to take on McCallie at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Baylor takes on Ensworth as the Red Raiders look to stay undefeated.
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Thursday, October 23, kicking off with Loretta taking on Bolivar Central. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Loretto (2-6) at Bolivar Central (3-5) - 6:00 PM
Whitwell (2-6) at Jo Byrns (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Hendersonville (4-3) at Shelbyville Central (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 84 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Oakland taking on Stewarts Creek. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Middle Tennessee Christian (5-2) at Asheville Christian Academy (0-7) - 6:00 PM
Trigg County (1-6) at Todd County Central (1-7) - 6:00 PM
Green County (6-2) at Monroe County (5-3) - 6:00 PM
Fort Campbell (3-5) at Mayfield (7-1) - 6:00 PM
Fulton County (2-6) at Russellville (3-5) - 6:00 PM
Metcalfe County (1-7) at Clinton County (0-8) - 6:00 PM
Caldwell County (6-2) at Crittenden County (5-3) - 6:00 PM
Warren East (2-6) at Logan County (7-1) - 6:00 PM
Allen County-Scottsville (0-8) at Franklin-Simpson (5-3) - 6:00 PM
Greenwood (5-3) at East Robertson (8-0) - 6:00 PM
Hopkinsville (4-4) at Christian County (1-7) - 6:00 PM
Bowling Green (3-5) at Grayson County (4-4) - 6:00 PM
Winter Springs (5-3) at Lyman (0-8) - 6:00 PM
Wayne County (4-4) at McKenzie (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Huntland (5-3) at Bledsoe County (4-1) - 7:00 PM
McEwen (5-2) at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Gleason (3-5) at Humboldt (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Richland (6-2) at Fayetteville (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Moore County (1-7) at Cornersville (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Collinwood (2-6) at Perry County (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Clay County (7-1) at Innovation Academy (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Franklin Road Academy (6-1) at Grace Christian Academy (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Davidson Academy (4-4) at Columbia Academy (2-7) - 7:00 PM
Battle Ground Academy (7-1) at Goodpasture Christian (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Eagleville (5-3) at Zion Christian Academy (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Montgomery Bell Academy (5-2) at McCallie (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Friendship Christian (6-1) at Mount Juliet Christian Academy (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Ezell-Harding Christian (5-3) at Nashville Christian (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Donelson Christian Academy (5-3) at Trinity Christian Academy (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Clarksville Academy (3-5) at Franklin Christian Academy (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Christ Presbyterian Academy (2-6) at Knoxville Catholic (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Briarcrest Christian (5-3) at Lipscomb Academy (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Brentwood Academy (7-0) at Father Ryan (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Ensworth (6-2) at Baylor (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Smith County (4-4) at Tellico Plains (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Macon County (6-2) at Livingston Academy (5-3) - 7:00 PM
White House (4-4) at Pearl-Cohn (4-4) - 7:00 PM
White County (7-1) at Upperman (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Spring Hill (3-4) at Marshall County (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Springfield (7-1) at Greenbrier (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Stone Memorial (7-1) at DeKalb County (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Montgomery Central (1-7) at Creek Wood (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Glencliff (0-7) at Battle Creek (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Watertown (5-3) at Liberty Creek (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Riverside (2-6) at Summertown (4-4) - 7:00 PM
White House-Heritage (6-2) at Sycamore (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Stratford (1-6) at Whites Creek (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Monterey (2-6) at York Institute (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant (7-1) at Lewis County (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Jackson County (4-4) at Cumberland County (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Maplewood (2-5) at Westmoreland (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Waverly Central (8-0) at Harpeth (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Forrest (6-2) at Giles County (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Red Boiling Springs (0-8) at Gordonsville (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln County (6-2) at Lawrence County (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Kirkwood (7-1) at Northwest (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Houston County (3-5) at East Nashville Magnet (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Cheatham County Central (4-4) at Fairview (6-2) - 7:00 PM
East Hickman County (2-5) at Hickman County (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Cascade (3-5) at Marion County (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Camden Central (3-5) at Stewart County (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Rossview (3-4) at Nolensville (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Station Camp (3-5) at Hunters Lane (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Riverdale (6-2) at Rockvale (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (2-5) at Page (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Overton (1-7) at West Creek (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Kenwood (5-3) at Henry County (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Stewarts Creek (4-4) at Oakland (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Franklin County (1-7) at Tullahoma (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Dickson County (5-3) at Northeast (1-7) - 7:00 PM
LaVergne (0-8) at Smyrna (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Green Hill (6-2) at Wilson Central (6-3) - 7:00 PM
Lebanon (7-1) at Gallatin (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Columbia Central (4-3) at Pope John Paul II (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Summit (2-6) at Franklin (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Cookeville (2-6) at Mount Juliet (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Centennial (2-5) at James Lawson High School (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Coffee County Central (2-6) at Ravenwood (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Cane Ridge (3-4) at McGavock (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Brentwood (5-3) at Independence (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Portland (5-3) at Beech (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Blackman (7-1) at Siegel (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Antioch (8-0) at Clarksville (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Providence Christian Academy (6-2) at Concord Christian (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.