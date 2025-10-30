Nashville Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025
There are 90 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area from Thursday, October 30, through Friday, October 31. You can follow every game live on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Tennessee's top teams as Ravenwood hosts Brentwood on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. Later, on Friday, Ensworth takes on Montgomery Bell Academy.
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Thursday, October 30, kicking off with Monroe County taking on Russell County. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Monroe County (6-3) vs Russell County (3-6) - 6:00 PM
Logan County (8-1) vs South Warren (9-0) - 6:00 PM
Davidson Academy (5-4) vs Pope John Paul II (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Franklin Road Academy (7-1) vs Columbia Academy (2-8) - 7:00 PM
Grace Christian Academy (7-2) vs Battle Ground Academy (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Mount Juliet Christian Academy (1-8) vs Clarksville Academy (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Liberty Creek (3-6) vs Pearl-Cohn (5-4) - 7:00 PM
Macon County (7-2) vs Upperman (7-2) - 7:00 PM
White County (7-2) vs Stone Memorial (8-1) - 7:00 PM
White House (4-5) vs Springfield (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Spring Hill (3-5) vs Montgomery Central (1-8) - 7:00 PM
Creek Wood (4-5) vs Marshall County (6-3) - 7:00 PM
Hickman County (2-7) vs Battle Creek (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Monterey (2-7) vs Bledsoe County (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant (7-2) vs Loretto (2-7) - 7:00 PM
Riverside (3-6) vs Lewis County (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Northwest (2-7) vs Northeast (1-8) - 7:00 PM
Grundy County (5-0) vs Jackson County (5-4) - 7:00 PM
Maplewood (2-6) vs Stratford (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Waverly Central (9-0) vs Fairview (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Smith County (4-5) vs Gordonsville (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Sycamore (5-4) vs Cheatham County Central (4-5) - 7:00 PM
Houston County (3-6) vs East Hickman County (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Trousdale County (2-7) vs Cannon County (6-3) - 7:00 PM
Harpeth (2-7) vs Camden Central (4-5) - 7:00 PM
Summertown (4-5) vs Adamsville (6-3) - 7:00 PM
West Creek (2-6) vs Greenbrier (1-8) - 7:00 PM
Stewarts Creek (4-5) vs Smyrna (4-5) - 7:00 PM
James Lawson High School (3-5) vs Lawrence County (6-3) - 7:00 PM
Goodpasture Christian (6-3) vs Hunters Lane (0-9) - 7:00 PM
Riverdale (7-2) vs Oakland (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Overton (1-8) vs McGavock (2-7) - 7:00 PM
LaVergne (0-9) vs Siegel (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Independence (3-5) vs Summit (2-7) - 7:00 PM
Green Hill (7-2) vs Mount Juliet (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Wilson Central (6-4) vs Gallatin (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Cookeville (3-6) vs Lebanon (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Coffee County Central (2-7) vs Shelbyville Central (4-5) - 7:00 PM
Cane Ridge (4-4) vs Clarksville (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Brentwood (6-3) vs Ravenwood (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Rockvale (4-5) vs Blackman (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Antioch (8-1) vs Rossview (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 47 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Friday, October 31, highlighted by Beech taking on Hendersonville. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Providence Christian Academy (7-2) vs Middle Tennessee Christian (5-2) - 6:00 PM
Metcalfe County (2-7) vs Edmonson County (2-7) - 6:00 PM
Trigg County (2-6) vs Fulton County (2-7) - 6:00 PM
Clinton County (0-9) vs Pickett County (0-7) - 6:00 PM
Caldwell County (6-3) vs Murray (9-0) - 6:00 PM
Webster County (1-8) vs Todd County Central (1-8) - 6:00 PM
Franklin-Simpson (6-3) vs Glasgow (9-0) - 6:00 PM
Russellville (4-5) vs Butler County (3-6) - 6:00 PM
W.E.B. DuBois Academy (4-5) vs Hopkinsville (5-4) - 6:00 PM
Union County (5-4) vs Greenwood (5-4) - 6:00 PM
Christian County (1-8) vs Paducah Tilghman (8-1) - 6:00 PM
Barren County (4-5) vs Allen County-Scottsville (0-9) - 6:00 PM
Lyman (0-9) vs Hagerty (5-4) - 6:00 PM
Bowling Green (4-5) vs Franklin County (9-0) - 6:30 PM
Richland (7-2) vs Moore County (2-7) - 7:00 PM
McEwen (5-3) vs McKenzie (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Innovation Academy (1-8) vs Red Boiling Springs (0-9) - 7:00 PM
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central (6-3) vs Perry County (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Greenfield (5-4) vs Gleason (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Eagleville (6-3) vs Fayetteville (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Huntland (5-4) vs Cornersville (4-5) - 7:00 PM
Wayne County (4-5) vs Collinwood (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Jo Byrns (5-4) vs Clay County (8-1) - 7:00 PM
The Webb School (0-0) vs King's Academy (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Friendship Christian (7-1) vs Nashville Christian (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Ezell-Harding Christian (5-4) vs Donelson Christian Academy (5-4) - 7:00 PM
Montgomery Bell Academy (5-3) vs Ensworth (6-3) - 7:00 PM
Father Ryan (1-8) vs Christian Brothers (4-5) - 7:00 PM
Christ Presbyterian Academy (2-7) vs McCallie (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Brentwood Academy (8-0) vs Lipscomb Academy (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Livingston Academy (5-4) vs DeKalb County (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Whites Creek (6-3) vs Cumberland County (1-7) - 7:00 PM
White House-Heritage (6-3) vs Westmoreland (5-4) - 7:00 PM
Portland (5-4) vs Station Camp (4-5) - 7:00 PM
Nolensville (7-2) vs Page (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Sequatchie County (7-2) vs Giles County (6-3) - 7:00 PM
Forrest (6-3) vs Watertown (5-4) - 7:00 PM
Stewart County (1-8) vs Gibson County (0-9) - 7:00 PM
East Robertson (9-0) vs East Nashville Magnet (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Community (0-9) vs Cascade (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Kirkwood (8-1) vs Henry County (5-4) - 7:00 PM
Franklin County (1-8) vs Lincoln County (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Kenwood (5-4) vs Dickson County (6-3) - 7:00 PM
Columbia Central (5-3) vs Tullahoma (5-4) - 7:00 PM
Cordova (2-7) vs Franklin (2-7) - 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (2-6) vs Centennial (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Hendersonville (4-4) vs Beech (8-1) - 7:00 PM
