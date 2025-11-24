Tennessee High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (TSSAA) - November 24, 2025
The 2025 Tennessee high school football playoffs continue into the semifinals on Friday, November 28, with 12 games across the state.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Tennessee high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 4 for the Division II brackets and December 5 for the Division I brackets.
Tennessee High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (TSSAA) - November 28, 2025
Class 1A Bracket
Semifinals
South Pittsburg vs. Coalfield - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST
Fayetteville vs. McKenzie - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST
Class 2A Bracket
Semifinals
Marion County vs. Eagleton College and Career Academy - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST
Milan vs. Huntingdon - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST
Class 3A Bracket
Semifinals
Tyner Academy vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST
Westview vs. Covington - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST
Class 4A Bracket
Semifinals
Alcoa vs. Greeneville - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST
South Gibson vs. Pearl-Cohn - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST
Class 5A Bracket
Semifinals
Halls vs. Sevier County - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST
Centennial vs. Page - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST
Class 6A Bracket
Semifinals
Oakland vs. Blackman - 11/28 7 p.m. CST
Southwind vs. Ravenwood - 11/28 7 p.m. CST