High School

Tennessee High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (TSSAA) - November 24, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Tennessee high school football playoffs as we head into the semifinal round of action

Robin Erickson

Blackman takes on Oakland on Friday, November 28 in a Class 6A semifinal matchup.
Blackman takes on Oakland on Friday, November 28 in a Class 6A semifinal matchup. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Tennessee high school football playoffs continue into the semifinals on Friday, November 28, with 12 games across the state.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Tennessee high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 4 for the Division II brackets and December 5 for the Division I brackets.

Tennessee High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (TSSAA) - November 28, 2025

Class 1A Bracket

Semifinals

South Pittsburg vs. Coalfield - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST

Fayetteville vs. McKenzie - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST

Class 2A Bracket

Semifinals

Marion County vs. Eagleton College and Career Academy - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST

Milan vs. Huntingdon - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST

Class 3A Bracket

Semifinals

Tyner Academy vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST

Westview vs. Covington - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST

Class 4A Bracket

Semifinals

Alcoa vs. Greeneville - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST

South Gibson vs. Pearl-Cohn - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST

Class 5A Bracket

Semifinals

Halls vs. Sevier County - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST

Centennial vs. Page - 11/28 at 7 p.m. CST

Class 6A Bracket

Semifinals

Oakland vs. Blackman - 11/28 7 p.m. CST

Southwind vs. Ravenwood - 11/28 7 p.m. CST

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Tennessee