Tennessee High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Tennessee high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Tennessee high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
Tennessee High School Football Class 8 Man Rankings
1. South Haven Christian (Springfield, TN) (8-1)
2. Christian Community (White House, TN) (6-3)
3. Tennessee Heat (Nashville, TN) (2-7)
4. Lancaster Christian Academy (Smyrna, TN) (1-5)
5. Riverside Christian Academy (Fayetteville, TN) (0-7)
View full Class 8 Man rankings
Tennessee High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. McKenzie (McKenzie, TN) (9-1)
2. South Pittsburg (South Pittsburg, TN) (9-1)
3. Coalfield (Coalfield, TN) (8-2)
4. Dresden (Dresden, TN) (8-2)
5. Clay County (Celina, TN) (9-1)
6. Hampton (Hampton, TN) (9-1)
7. Richland (Lynnville, TN) (8-2)
8. South Fulton (South Fulton, TN) (8-2)
9. Sale Creek (Sale Creek, TN) (9-1)
10. Midway (Kingston, TN) (7-3)
11. Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central (Bruceton, TN) (7-3)
12. Oliver Springs (Oliver Springs, TN) (6-4)
13. Huntland (Huntland, TN) (6-4)
14. McEwen (McEwen, TN) (5-4)
15. Rockwood (Rockwood, TN) (6-4)
16. Fayetteville (Fayetteville, TN) (4-5)
17. Eagleville (Eagleville, TN) (6-4)
18. Wayne County (Waynesboro, TN) (5-5)
19. Greenfield (Greenfield, TN) (6-4)
20. Oakhaven (Memphis, TN) (7-3)
21. Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (Memphis, TN) (5-5)
22. Cosby (Cosby, TN) (6-3)
23. North Greene (Greeneville, TN) (6-4)
24. Humboldt (Humboldt, TN) (5-5)
25. Jo Byrns (Cedar Hill, TN) (5-5)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2-A Rankings
1. Nashville Christian (Nashville, TN) (9-1)
2. University School of Jackson (Jackson, TN) (9-1)
3. Providence Christian Academy (Murfreesboro, TN) (8-2)
4. Trinity Christian Academy (Jackson, TN) (8-2)
5. Friendship Christian (Lebanon, TN) (7-2)
6. Jackson Christian (Jackson, TN) (8-2)
7. Donelson Christian Academy (Nashville, TN) (6-4)
8. Concord Christian (Knoxville, TN) (5-3)
9. Middle Tennessee Christian (Murfreesboro, TN) (5-3)
10. Franklin Christian Academy (Franklin, TN) (6-4)
11. King's Academy (Seymour, TN) (1-1)
12. Ezell-Harding Christian (Antioch, TN) (5-5)
13. Providence Academy (Johnson City, TN) (4-5)
14. Clarksville Academy (Clarksville, TN) (4-6)
15. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (Millington, TN) (4-6)
16. Harding Academy (Memphis, TN) (4-6)
17. Zion Christian Academy (Columbia, TN) (3-7)
18. First Assembly Christian (Cordova, TN) (2-8)
19. Mount Juliet Christian Academy (Mt. Juliet, TN) (1-9)
20. Grace Baptist Academy (Chattanooga, TN) (1-8)
21. Fayette Academy (Somerville, TN) (1-9)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2-AA Rankings
1. Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, TN) (9-1)
2. Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, TN) (8-1)
3. Boyd-Buchanan (Chattanooga, TN) (9-0)
4. Grace Christian Academy (Knoxville, TN) (8-2)
5. Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis, TN) (6-3)
6. Grace Christian Academy (Franklin, TN) (7-3)
7. Davidson Academy (Nashville, TN) (6-4)
8. Silverdale Academy (Chattanooga, TN) (6-4)
9. Goodpasture Christian (Madison, TN) (7-3)
10. Northpoint Christian (Southaven, TN) (7-3)
11. Christian Academy of Knoxville (Knoxville, TN) (5-4)
12. Notre Dame (Chattanooga, TN) (5-5)
13. St. George's (Collierville, TN) (6-4)
14. Pope John Paul II (Hendersonville, TN) (3-7)
15. Evangelical Christian (Cordova, TN) (3-7)
16. Lakeway Christian (Morristown, TN) (3-7)
17. Columbia Academy (Columbia, TN) (2-9)
18. St. Benedict at Auburndale (Cordova, TN) (4-6)
19. Chattanooga Christian (Chattanooga, TN) (1-9)
20. Webb (Knoxville, TN) (1-9)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2-AAA Rankings
1. Baylor (Chattanooga, TN) (9-0)
2. McCallie (Chattanooga, TN) (8-2)
3. Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, TN) (9-0)
4. Ensworth (Nashville, TN) (7-3)
5. Briarcrest Christian (Eads, TN) (7-3)
6. Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, TN) (5-4)
7. Memphis University (Memphis, TN) (6-4)
8. Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, TN) (5-4)
9. Christian Brothers (Memphis, TN) (5-5)
10. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, TN) (2-8)
11. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, TN) (3-7)
12. Father Ryan (Nashville, TN) (1-9)
View full Class 2-AAA rankings
Tennessee High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Milan (Milan, TN) (9-0)
2. East Robertson (Cross Plains, TN) (10-0)
3. Gordonsville (Gordonsville, TN) (10-0)
4. Huntingdon (Huntingdon, TN) (9-1)
5. Happy Valley (Elizabethton, TN) (10-0)
6. Lewis County (Hohenwald, TN) (9-1)
7. Eagleton College and Career Academy (Maryville, TN) (9-2)
8. Fairley (Memphis, TN) (8-2)
9. Mt. Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, TN) (8-2)
10. Peabody (Trenton, TN) (8-2)
11. Cannon County (Woodbury, TN) (7-3)
12. South Greene (Greeneville, TN) (7-3)
13. Adamsville (Adamsville, TN) (7-3)
14. Memphis Business Academy (Memphis, TN) (6-4)
15. Jackson County (Gainesboro, TN) (6-4)
16. East Nashville Magnet (Nashville, TN) (4-5)
17. Oneida (Oneida, TN) (5-5)
18. Jackson Central Merry (Jackson, TN) (5-5)
19. East Hickman County (Lyles, TN) (4-5)
20. Polk County (Benton, TN) (4-6)
21. Tellico Plains (Tellico Plains, TN) (5-5)
22. Mitchell (Memphis, TN) (6-4)
23. Smith County (Carthage, TN) (4-6)
24. Summertown (Summertown, TN) (4-6)
25. Union City (Union City, TN) (3-7)
Tennessee High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Westview (Martin, TN) (9-0)
2. Tyner Academy (Chattanooga, TN) (9-1)
3. Covington (Covington, TN) (9-1)
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman (Gatlinburg, TN) (10-0)
5. Meigs County (Decatur, TN) (9-1)
6. Giles County (Pulaski, TN) (7-3)
7. Melrose (Memphis, TN) (8-1)
8. Waverly Central (Waverly, TN) (9-1)
9. Sequatchie County (Dunlap, TN) (7-3)
10. Unicoi County (Erwin, TN) (8-2)
11. Dyersburg (Dyersburg, TN) (6-4)
12. Forrest (Chapel Hill, TN) (7-3)
13. McMinn Central (Englewood, TN) (7-3)
14. Fairview (Fairview, TN) (8-2)
15. White House-Heritage (White House, TN) (7-3)
16. Kingston (Kingston, TN) (6-3)
17. Whites Creek (Whites Creek, TN) (7-3)
18. Watertown (Watertown, TN) (5-5)
19. Sweetwater (Sweetwater, TN) (6-4)
20. Bolivar Central (Bolivar, TN) (5-5)
21. Camden Central (Camden, TN) (5-5)
22. Sycamore (Pleasant View, TN) (6-4)
23. Obion County (Troy, TN) (5-5)
24. Scott (Huntsville, TN) (6-4)
25. Westmoreland (Westmoreland, TN) (5-5)
Tennessee High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Greeneville (Greeneville, TN) (9-1)
2. Stone Memorial (Crossville, TN) (9-1)
3. Dyer County (Newbern, TN) (8-2)
4. Upperman (Baxter, TN) (8-2)
5. Alcoa (Alcoa, TN) (9-1)
6. Crockett County (Alamo, TN) (8-2)
7. Springfield (Springfield, TN) (9-1)
8. South Gibson (Medina, TN) (7-3)
9. Elizabethton (Elizabethton, TN) (8-2)
10. Anderson County (Clinton, TN) (8-2)
11. Lexington (Lexington, TN) (7-3)
12. Haywood (Brownsville, TN) (8-2)
13. Gibbs (Corryton, TN) (8-2)
14. White County (Sparta, TN) (7-3)
15. Macon County (Lafayette, TN) (7-3)
16. Marshall County (Lewisburg, TN) (7-3)
17. Jackson North Side (Jackson, TN) (6-4)
18. Pearl-Cohn (Nashville, TN) (6-4)
19. Cherokee (Rogersville, TN) (7-3)
20. Volunteer (Church Hill, TN) (7-3)
21. Red Bank (Chattanooga, TN) (6-4)
22. Jackson South Side (Jackson, TN) (5-5)
23. Carter (Strawberry Plains, TN) (6-4)
24. Kirby (Memphis, TN) (6-4)
25. DeKalb County (Smithville, TN) (4-6)
Tennessee High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Page (Franklin, TN) (9-0)
2. Beech (Hendersonville, TN) (9-1)
3. Sevier County (Sevierville, TN) (9-1)
4. Munford (Munford, TN) (9-1)
5. Rhea County (Evensville, TN) (9-1)
6. Lincoln County (Fayetteville, TN) (8-2)
7. Memphis Central (Memphis, TN) (7-2)
8. East Hamilton (Ooltewah, TN) (8-2)
9. Powell (Powell, TN) (8-2)
10. Knoxville Central (Knoxville, TN) (8-2)
11. Henry County (Paris, TN) (6-4)
12. Nolensville (Nolensville, TN) (7-3)
13. Kirkwood (Clarksville, TN) (8-2)
14. Columbia Central (Columbia, TN) (6-3)
15. Walker Valley (Cleveland, TN) (7-3)
16. Lawrence County (Lawrenceburg, TN) (7-3)
17. Tennessee (Bristol, TN) (6-4)
18. McMinn County (Athens, TN) (6-4)
19. Station Camp (Gallatin, TN) (5-5)
20. Dickson County (Dickson, TN) (6-4)
21. William Blount (Maryville, TN) (6-4)
22. Centennial (Franklin, TN) (4-5)
23. Kenwood (Clarksville, TN) (6-4)
24. Halls (Knoxville, TN) (5-5)
25. Portland (Portland, TN) (5-5)
Tennessee High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Oakland (Murfreesboro, TN) (10-0)
2. Ravenwood (Brentwood, TN) (10-0)
3. Southwind (Memphis, TN) (10-0)
4. Blackman (Murfreesboro, TN) (9-1)
5. Dobyns-Bennett (Kingsport, TN) (9-1)
6. Maryville (Maryville, TN) (9-1)
7. Green Hill (Mt. Juliet, TN) (8-2)
8. Oak Ridge (Oak Ridge, TN) (9-1)
9. Antioch (Antioch, TN) (9-1)
10. Lebanon (Lebanon, TN) (8-2)
11. Jefferson County (Dandridge, TN) (8-2)
12. Clarksville (Clarksville, TN) (8-2)
13. Germantown (Germantown, TN) (7-3)
14. Riverdale (Murfreesboro, TN) (7-3)
15. Gallatin (Gallatin, TN) (6-3)
16. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN) (7-3)
17. Science Hill (Johnson City, TN) (7-3)
18. Collierville (Collierville, TN) (7-3)
19. Brentwood (Brentwood, TN) (6-4)
20. Whitehaven (Memphis, TN) (5-4)
21. West Ridge (Blountville, TN) (6-4)
22. Cookeville (Cookeville, TN) (4-6)
23. Smyrna (Smyrna, TN) (5-5)
24. Siegel (Murfreesboro, TN) (4-6)
25. Shelbyville Central (Shelbyville, TN) (5-5)