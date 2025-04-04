Tennessee high school football: McCallie School announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Volunteer State and High School On SI Tennessee will share these as we see them.
Recently, the McCallie Blue Tornado announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Blue Tornado will play 10 games, including three contests against Baylor School, Ensworth and Lipscomb Academy .
Among other teams on the schedule are CPA, Hebron Academy (Georgia), Father Ryan, Knox Catholic, Heidelburg (Mississippi) and at home against Mission Viejo of California.
Below is the Blue Tornado 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 MCCALLIE BLUE TORNADO FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: at Lipscomb Academy
Aug. 29: vs. Hebron Academy (Georgia)
Sep. 5: vs. Father Ryan
Sep. 12: at Ensworth
Sep. 19: vs. Mission Viejo (California)
Sep. 26: vs. Heidelburg (Mississippi)
Oct. 3: vs. Baylor School
Oct. 17: at Knox Catholic
Oct. 24: vs. Montgomery Bell Academy
Oct. 31: vs. CPA
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi