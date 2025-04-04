High School

Tennessee high school football: McCallie School announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Blue Tornadoes' schedule are Baylor School, Ensworth and Lipscomb Academy

Andy Villamarzo

McCallie's Loia Valade (13) on the kickoff return during the TSSAA Division II-AAA high school football championship game against Baylor on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
McCallie's Loia Valade (13) on the kickoff return during the TSSAA Division II-AAA high school football championship game against Baylor on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Chattanooga, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Volunteer State and High School On SI Tennessee will share these as we see them.

Recently, the McCallie Blue Tornado announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Blue Tornado will play 10 games, including three contests against Baylor School, Ensworth and Lipscomb Academy .

Among other teams on the schedule are CPA, Hebron Academy (Georgia), Father Ryan, Knox Catholic, Heidelburg (Mississippi) and at home against Mission Viejo of California.

Below is the Blue Tornado 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 MCCALLIE BLUE TORNADO FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: at Lipscomb Academy

Aug. 29: vs. Hebron Academy (Georgia)

Sep. 5: vs. Father Ryan

Sep. 12: at Ensworth

Sep. 19: vs. Mission Viejo (California)

Sep. 26: vs. Heidelburg (Mississippi)

Oct. 3: vs. Baylor School

Oct. 17: at Knox Catholic

Oct. 24: vs. Montgomery Bell Academy

Oct. 31: vs. CPA

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Tennessee