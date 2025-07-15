Tennessee high school football player in ICU after passing out at practice
Bolton High School's Joshua Henderson is in the ICU being treated for a heart-related illness after he passed out at a football practice, according to WMC.
Henderson's mother, Angel, said she received a call from the Bolton High School head coach, who said her son had passed out at practice.
“By the time I get there, my son is in the back of an ambulance, barely fitting on the gurney, lethargic, eyes closed, and barely able to breathe,” she told WMC.
Angel says she wants answers on how this happened at practice. She said she hasn’t heard much from the Memphis-Shelby County School District, according to WMC.
“None of the coaches have come to see him [Joshua]. They won’t give us answers. My husband went to the school to pick up his effects [sic] from the practice and his phone. They didn’t even talk to him,” she told WMC. “They didn’t even say we are praying, they didn’t even say sorry. They just handed him his stuff, like he was nothing.”
MSCS released a statement regarding the incident:
“First and foremost, we want to extend our most sincere thoughts and prayers to this young man, his family, friends, and the entire Bolton High School football team and community. This is a difficult time, and our hearts are with all those affected as we continue to remain hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.
While we are not legally able to disclose specific details regarding the extent of the student’s condition, we remain in close and continuous contact with the family to ensure the student, his family, teammates and friends receive the best possible support that we can offer.
We are also taking all reasonable and necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff during summer practices."
