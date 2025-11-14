Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - November 14, 2025
There are 60 games scheduled across Tennessee on Friday, November 14, including crucial playoff games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of the best teams in Tennessee, as Southwind takes on Brentwood at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night. Meanwhile, McCallie faces off against Briarcrest Christian in a Class 2-AAA matchup.
Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 14
With several high-tier matchups, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football continues into the second weekend of playoff action.
TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 8 games scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Friday, November 14, highlighted by Oakland taking on Bradley Central. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 8 games scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, November 14, highlighted by Munford taking on Beech. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 8 games scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Friday, November 14, highlighted by Alcoa taking on Upperman. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 8 games scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, November 14, highlighted by Covington taking on Sycamore. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 8 games scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Friday, November 14, highlighted by Huntingdon taking on Lewis County. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are four games scheduled across Tennessee Class 2-AAA football on Friday, November 14, highlighted by Brentwood Academy taking on Memphis Business Academy. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 8 games across Class 1A on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Midway taking on Clay County. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
