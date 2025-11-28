Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - November 28, 2025
There are 30 games scheduled across Tennessee on Friday, November 27, including crucial playoff games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of the best teams in Tennessee, as Ravenwood takes on Southwind in a battle of two undefeated opponents for the Class 6A semifinal. Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket Oakland faces off against the Blackman Blaze.
Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 28
With several high-tier matchups, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football continues into the semifinal weekend of playoff action.
TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two games scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Friday, November 28, highlighted by Oakland taking on Blackman. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two games scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, November 28, highlighted by Halls taking on Sevier County. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two games scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Friday, November 28, highlighted by Alcoa taking on Greeneville. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are four games scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, November 28, highlighted by Covington taking on Westview. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are four games scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Friday, November 28, highlighted by Milan taking on Huntingdon. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two games scheduled across Class 1A Tennessee high school football on Friday, November 28, highlighted by South Pittsburg taking on Coalfield. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
