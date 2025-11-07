Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - November 7, 2025
There are 113 games scheduled across Tennessee on Friday, November 7, including crucial playoff games that feature the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of the best teams in Tennessee, as Ravenwood hosts Cane Ridge with the Raptors looking to stay undefeated on the season. Meanwhile, McCallie takes on Father Ryan in the Class 2-AAA bracket.
Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 7
With several high-tier matchups, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football continues into the first weekend of playoff action.
TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 games scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Friday, November 7, highlighted by Arlington taking on Southwind. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 games scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, November 7, highlighted by Memphis Central taking on Dickson County. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 games scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Friday, November 7, highlighted by Crockett County taking on Kirby. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 games scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, November 7, highlighted by Covington taking on Wooddale. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 games scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Memphis Business Academy taking on Memphis University. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are four games scheduled across Tennessee Class 2-AAA football on Friday, November 7, highlighted by Christian Brothers taking on Knoxville Catholic. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 games across Class 1A on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Eagleville taking on McEwen. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
