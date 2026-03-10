Tennessee High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (TSSAA) - March 10, 2026
The 2026 TSSAA high school girls basketball playoffs begin on Wednesday, March 11.
High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the TSSAA high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14 at MTSU.
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Wayne County vs. Gordonsville - 03/12, 4:00 PM CT
North Greene vs. Middleton - 03/12, 5:30 PM CT
Richland vs. Coalfield - 03/13, 7:15 PM CT
Van Buren County vs. Greenfield - 03/13, 8:45 PM CT
CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Loretto vs. McMinn Central - 03/11, 9:30 AM CT
Westview vs. York Institute - 03/11, 11:00 AM CT
Huntingdon vs. Smith County - 03/11, 12:45 PM CT
Gibson County vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman - 03/11, 2:15 PM CT
CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Dyersburg vs. Daniel Boone - 03/11, 4:00 PM CT
Alcoa vs. Tullahoma - 03/11, 5:30 PM CT
Cocke County vs. Liberty Creek - 03/12, 7:15 PM CT
White County vs. Covington - 03/12, 8:45 PM CT
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Page vs. Cookeville - 03/12, 9:30 AM CT
Bearden vs. Bartlett - 03/12, 11:00 AM CT
Sevier County vs. Bradley Central - 03/12, 12:45 PM CT
Blackman vs. Collierville - 03/12, 2:15 PM CT
