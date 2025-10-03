Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - October 3, 2025
There are 152 games scheduled across Tennessee on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of the best teams in Tennessee as Memphis University School takes on Brentwood Academy at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, Baylor takes on McCallie in what should be one of the best games of the year.
Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3
With several high tier matchups, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football continues into Week 7.
TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 19 games scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Ravenwood taking on Independence. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 6A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 23 games scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, October 3, highlighted by East Hamilton taking on Walker Valley. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 5A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 28 games scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Cherokee taking on Greeneville. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 4A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 25 games scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Covinton taking on Bolivar Central. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 3A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 21 games scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Friday, October 3, kicking off with Hampton taking on Unaka. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 2A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are six games scheduled across Tennessee Class 2-AAA football on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Knoxville Catholic traveling to take on Ensworth. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 2-AAA scoreboard
TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 27 games across Class 1A on Friday, October 3, kicking off with Christian County taking on South Pittsburg. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 1A scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.