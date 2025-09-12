Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - September 12, 2025
There are 168 games scheduled across Tennessee on Friday, September 12 including 31 games in Class 6A. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include McCallie taking on Ensworth at 6:00 PM. Meanwhile, Oakland faces off against Pearl-Cohn in a battle between two formidable opponents.
Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12
With several high tier matchups, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football continues into Week 4.
TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 31 games scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Friday, September 12, highlighted by Ravenwood taking on Summit at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 36 games scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, September 12, highlighted by a matchup of two undefeated opponents Munford and Woodford County. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 36 games scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Friday, September 12, highlighted by Pearl-Cohn taking on Oakland. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 29 games scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, September 12, highlighted by Westview taking on Obion County at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 26 games scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Friday, September 12, highlighted by undefeated Tellico Plains taking on Bledsoe County at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 7 games schedules across Tennessee Class 2-AAA football on Friday, September 12, highlighted by McCallie taking on Ensworth. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 28 games across Class 1A on Friday September 12, kicking off with Jo Byrnes taking on Todd County Central at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
