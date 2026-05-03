Tennessee’s Loaded 2027 High School Football Class Features Elite Talent Across Every Position

The Tennessee high school football Class of 2027 is one of the best in state history. Whether its offensive firepower, defensive stalwarts or the big guys upfront, this years senior class has it all. Below, High School on SI writer Jay Pace releases his way too early list of the state's top 20 prospects in a loaded 2027 class.

J.P. Peace, LB, Knoxville West

Central's Javaston Badgett (3) is stopped by West's J.P. Peace (9) and Abel Ancelet (1) during a TSSAA high school football game on September 5, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The grandson of former Tennessee head coach Phillip Fulmer, Peace, was the first commitment for the Vols 2027 class. His father Robert played LB at UT from 2000-2003.

Brylan Oduor, WR, Riverdale

Committed to Auburn.

Riverdale WR Brylan Odour hauls in a pass during a recent spring scrimmage, | Tiffany Cain

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Oduor is a big target who figures largely into the Warriors offensive plans in 2026. Oduor, who transferred from Blackman earlier this off-season had 24 catches for 484 yards and 8 touchdowns last season.

Antonio Keefer, OL, Southwind

Southwind’s Antonio Keefer (56) celebrates after the team scored a touchdown during the first-round playoff game between Southwind High School and Hendersonville High School in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, November 8, 2024. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-foot-3.5 and 295 pounds, Keefer is a physical lineman with a strong presence. The Under Armour Next Camp Nashville OL MVP holds offers from Alabama, Auburn and LSU.

Dayon Cooper, ATH, South Pittsburg

Committed to Florida State.

South Pittsburg's Dayon Cooper (2) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against MASE during Class 1A Championship game on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at Finley Stadium, in Chattanooga. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reigning Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winner for Class 1A, Cooper totaled 1,252 yards and 17 TDs for state champion South Pittsburg.

Asa Barnes, RB, Westview

Westview's Miles Brown (3) celebrates after completing the touchdown run with teammate Westview's Asa Barnes (5) during the Dyer County vs Westview TSSAA Football Match in Martin, Tenn., on Friday, Sep. 2024. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Known for his physical running style, Barnes also excels as a pass catcher. A key contributor to last year’s undefeated Class 3A championship team, he holds offers from Alabama, Florida State, Kentucky and USC.

Parker Newman, TE, Sevier County

Sevier County's Parker Newman (6) evades Page’s Grady Cason (17) during the first quarter of the Class 5A championship at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following a strong junior season in which he recorded 78 catches for 1,059 yards and 10 TDs, Newman has seen a surge in his recruitment with several Power 4 programs such as Alabama, Ohio St., Tennessee and Texas Tech vying for his services. On defense, he recorded 117 tackles, eight pass breakups, three sacks and four interceptions.

Jarrell Chandler, DB, Halls Knoxville

Halls' Jarrell Chandler (3) is grabbed by Clinton’s Braylen Hayden (1) in a TSSAA high school football game on October 31, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A multi-sport star for Knoxville-Halls, Chandler has spent the off-season on a whirlwind tour logging visits from Miami, FL to Athens, GA. A tremendous athlete with a nose for the ball, Chandler looks to build upon a stellar junior campaign in which he logged 109 tackles, 13 TFL's, 23 PBU's and 1 INT to go along with 766 receiving yards and 7 TDs. Though he's yet to commit, the offers continue to pour in with Alabama and Miami, recently joining an impressive list of programs fighting for his signature.

Malik Howard, TE, Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge’s Malik Howard (3) runs the ball during a high school football game between Oak Ridge and Bearden at Oak Ridge, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Howard is a reliable target with strong hands. Over the past two seasons, the Oak Ridge product has 85 receptions for 1,167 yards and 17 TDs. He holds offers from Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

Jaden Butler, ATH, Haywood

Committed to Tennessee.

Haywood's Jaden Butler (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown as the Tomcats pile on their lead during the TSSAA Football match between Haywood vs Crockett County in Alamo, Tenn., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first defensive back committed to the Vols’ 2027 class, Butler is the latest in-state coup for Tennessee coach Josh Heupel.

Kaden Buchanan, OL, Friendship Christian

Friendship Christian's Kaden Buchanan is one of the state's top unsigned prospects from the class of 2027. | Kaden Buchanan

A three-sport athlete who plays both ways, Buchanan is one of the state's most dominant interior lineman. A 6-foot-3, 335-pound OL prospect, Buchanan holds offers from Cincinnati, Colorado, Kentucky, Missouri and Indiana.

Andre Adams, QB, Antioch

Committed to Colorado.

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) runs with the ball as he pushed out of bounds by Collierville's Tristin Plumee (21) during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An explosive dual-threat option at QB, Adams logged 714 yards in a win over Centennial last season, to set a new TSSAA record for most yards in a single game. In 2025, Adams led Antioch to its first 10 win season since 1957 before losing to Collierville in round two of the TSSAA playoffs.

Princeton Uwaifo, OT, Siegel

Committed to Tennessee.

Princeton Uwaifo, a Siegel offensive lineman, during football practice at the school on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Selected to play in the Navy All-American Game, Uwaifo, a 6-foot-5, 345 pound OL from Murfreesboro is one of the nation’s top interior linemen in the class of 2027.

Lawrence Britt, ATH, Lausanne Collegiate School

Lausanne Collegiate School's Lawrence Britt is one of the best athletes from the state of Tennessee in a deep 2027 class. | Jody McRee

Expect another big year for the Memphis area product who finished his junior season with 96 touches for 996 yards and 17 TDs.

Tae Walden, ATH, Collierville

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An elite athlete who impacts all three phases of the game, Walden is a big-play threat every time he touches the ball. Currently uncommitted, his top 10 includes Oregon, Georgia and Notre Dame.

Jamarkus Pittman, OL, Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering

Committed to Ole Miss.

MASE lineman Jamarkus Pittman, who recently committed to Ole Miss, poses for a portrait at the school’s practice field in Memphis, Tenn., on June 9, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A disruptive force up front, Pittman’s size and elite quickness make him a mismatch for opposing linemen.

Keegan Croucher, QB, The Baylor School

Committed to Ole Miss.

Keegan Croucher will lead the offense The Baylor School in 2027, marking his third school in as many years. | Keegan Croucher

Playing for his third school in three years, the New York native arrived in Chattanooga amid much fanfare after a standout junior season in which he passed for 1,692 yards and 16 TDs at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut.

Kenneth Simon II, LB, Brentwood Academy

Brentwood Academy's Kenneth Simon II is the state's top linebacker in the class of 2027. | Jason Goode



An instinctive player with a high football IQ, Simon is a tackling machine and the leader of an Eagles defense that allowed 12.5 points per game in 2025. Simon's recently announced he will make a decision on May 11 in regards to where he will play football next year as he choses between Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee.



Kesean Bowman, WR, Brentwood Academy

Committed to Tennessee.

CPA’s William Wiggins (23) breaks up a pass intended for Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (1) during their Division II-AAA state semifinal playoff game at Brentwood Academy Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A strong route runner with reliable hands, Bowman leads a talented in-state group of wide receivers in the Class of 2027.

Omarii Sanders, OL, Franklin Road Academy

Committed to Vanderbilt.

Franklin Road Academy's Omarii Sanders looks for the defensive call from the sidelines in the first half as the Panther faced Pope John Paul II in a TSSAA football game on Sept. 12, 2025 at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. | George Robinson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the best linebackers in the country, Sanders is a versatile sideline-to-sideline defender who could also see time as a defensive back at the next level. Sanders is an elite athlete who possesses a rare combination of speed and size that has led to him being one of the most sought after prospects in the class of 2027

David Gabriel Georges, RB, The Baylor School

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) runs in the touchdown during the Division II-AAA Championship match between Baylor versus. Brentwood Academy in Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The two-time reigning Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winner returns for his final prep season. As a junior, “DGG” helped Baylor to a perfect 12-0 season and a state championship. A generational talent, DGG has proven unstoppable in his two previous varsity seasons. In 2025, he rushed for 1,786 yards and 26 TDs. Arguably, the nations top RB prospect in the class of 2027, Georges is one of the most sought -after prospects ever to come out of East Tennessee. While he lists four schools - Georgia, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Tennessee - as his finalists, he is expected to choose between Ohio St and Tennessee later this summer.



