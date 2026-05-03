Tennessee’s Loaded 2027 High School Football Class Features Elite Talent Across Every Position
The Tennessee high school football Class of 2027 is one of the best in state history. Whether its offensive firepower, defensive stalwarts or the big guys upfront, this years senior class has it all. Below, High School on SI writer Jay Pace releases his way too early list of the state's top 20 prospects in a loaded 2027 class.
J.P. Peace, LB, Knoxville West
The grandson of former Tennessee head coach Phillip Fulmer, Peace, was the first commitment for the Vols 2027 class. His father Robert played LB at UT from 2000-2003.
Brylan Oduor, WR, Riverdale
Committed to Auburn.
At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Oduor is a big target who figures largely into the Warriors offensive plans in 2026. Oduor, who transferred from Blackman earlier this off-season had 24 catches for 484 yards and 8 touchdowns last season.
Antonio Keefer, OL, Southwind
At 6-foot-3.5 and 295 pounds, Keefer is a physical lineman with a strong presence. The Under Armour Next Camp Nashville OL MVP holds offers from Alabama, Auburn and LSU.
Dayon Cooper, ATH, South Pittsburg
Committed to Florida State.
The reigning Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winner for Class 1A, Cooper totaled 1,252 yards and 17 TDs for state champion South Pittsburg.
Asa Barnes, RB, Westview
Known for his physical running style, Barnes also excels as a pass catcher. A key contributor to last year’s undefeated Class 3A championship team, he holds offers from Alabama, Florida State, Kentucky and USC.
Parker Newman, TE, Sevier County
Following a strong junior season in which he recorded 78 catches for 1,059 yards and 10 TDs, Newman has seen a surge in his recruitment with several Power 4 programs such as Alabama, Ohio St., Tennessee and Texas Tech vying for his services. On defense, he recorded 117 tackles, eight pass breakups, three sacks and four interceptions.
Jarrell Chandler, DB, Halls Knoxville
A multi-sport star for Knoxville-Halls, Chandler has spent the off-season on a whirlwind tour logging visits from Miami, FL to Athens, GA. A tremendous athlete with a nose for the ball, Chandler looks to build upon a stellar junior campaign in which he logged 109 tackles, 13 TFL's, 23 PBU's and 1 INT to go along with 766 receiving yards and 7 TDs. Though he's yet to commit, the offers continue to pour in with Alabama and Miami, recently joining an impressive list of programs fighting for his signature.
Malik Howard, TE, Oak Ridge
At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Howard is a reliable target with strong hands. Over the past two seasons, the Oak Ridge product has 85 receptions for 1,167 yards and 17 TDs. He holds offers from Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.
Jaden Butler, ATH, Haywood
Committed to Tennessee.
The first defensive back committed to the Vols’ 2027 class, Butler is the latest in-state coup for Tennessee coach Josh Heupel.
Kaden Buchanan, OL, Friendship Christian
A three-sport athlete who plays both ways, Buchanan is one of the state's most dominant interior lineman. A 6-foot-3, 335-pound OL prospect, Buchanan holds offers from Cincinnati, Colorado, Kentucky, Missouri and Indiana.
Andre Adams, QB, Antioch
Committed to Colorado.
An explosive dual-threat option at QB, Adams logged 714 yards in a win over Centennial last season, to set a new TSSAA record for most yards in a single game. In 2025, Adams led Antioch to its first 10 win season since 1957 before losing to Collierville in round two of the TSSAA playoffs.
Princeton Uwaifo, OT, Siegel
Committed to Tennessee.
Selected to play in the Navy All-American Game, Uwaifo, a 6-foot-5, 345 pound OL from Murfreesboro is one of the nation’s top interior linemen in the class of 2027.
Lawrence Britt, ATH, Lausanne Collegiate School
Expect another big year for the Memphis area product who finished his junior season with 96 touches for 996 yards and 17 TDs.
Tae Walden, ATH, Collierville
An elite athlete who impacts all three phases of the game, Walden is a big-play threat every time he touches the ball. Currently uncommitted, his top 10 includes Oregon, Georgia and Notre Dame.
Jamarkus Pittman, OL, Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
Committed to Ole Miss.
A disruptive force up front, Pittman’s size and elite quickness make him a mismatch for opposing linemen.
Keegan Croucher, QB, The Baylor School
Committed to Ole Miss.
Playing for his third school in three years, the New York native arrived in Chattanooga amid much fanfare after a standout junior season in which he passed for 1,692 yards and 16 TDs at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut.
Kenneth Simon II, LB, Brentwood Academy
An instinctive player with a high football IQ, Simon is a tackling machine and the leader of an Eagles defense that allowed 12.5 points per game in 2025. Simon's recently announced he will make a decision on May 11 in regards to where he will play football next year as he choses between Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
Kesean Bowman, WR, Brentwood Academy
Committed to Tennessee.
A strong route runner with reliable hands, Bowman leads a talented in-state group of wide receivers in the Class of 2027.
Omarii Sanders, OL, Franklin Road Academy
Committed to Vanderbilt.
One of the best linebackers in the country, Sanders is a versatile sideline-to-sideline defender who could also see time as a defensive back at the next level. Sanders is an elite athlete who possesses a rare combination of speed and size that has led to him being one of the most sought after prospects in the class of 2027
David Gabriel Georges, RB, The Baylor School
The two-time reigning Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winner returns for his final prep season. As a junior, “DGG” helped Baylor to a perfect 12-0 season and a state championship. A generational talent, DGG has proven unstoppable in his two previous varsity seasons. In 2025, he rushed for 1,786 yards and 26 TDs. Arguably, the nations top RB prospect in the class of 2027, Georges is one of the most sought -after prospects ever to come out of East Tennessee. While he lists four schools - Georgia, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Tennessee - as his finalists, he is expected to choose between Ohio St and Tennessee later this summer.
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Jay Pace is a veteran journalist who has covered high school, college and NFL football for more than 20 years. An accomplished and versatile writer, Pace boasts a unique style and powerful voice that resonates boldly with a football crazed southern audience. Known for data-driven reporting and field-level insight, he delivers reliable and authoritative coverage across every level of the sport. In a career that has included stops in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and most recently, Tennessee, Pace is one of the sport’s premiere voices for high school football. His work has been published in a number of newspapers and digital publications including The Anniston Star, CrimsonConfidential, Scout.com, and recently, OnDaMarcSports.com in addition to various regional outlets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.