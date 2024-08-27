Vote: Tennessee Football Player of the Week (8/27/2024)
Tennessee high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams in the preseason showcased what they’ve got heading into Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tennessee Football Player of the Week award from August 22-24, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Geron Johnson, Bartlett
One of the Volunteer State's top offensive performances came from the Panthers' running back in a 41-17 win over Memphis University School. Johnson rushed for 338 yards on 36 carries and scored five touchdowns.
Mack Bartholomew, Knoxville Catholic
The Fighting Irish made quick work of Lakeside Christian Academy 50-13 last week behind the right arm of Bartholomew. The 6-foot-2 sophomore signal caller completed 13-of-16 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns.
Xavier Murray, White House Heritage
A quarterback the came onto the scene last year and made some noise was Murray. Last week in a 41-25 win over Harpeth, Murray was nearly perfect, completing 14-of-16 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns.
Robert Bailey, Shelbyville Central
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back was stellar in the Golden Eagles' 34-22 win over Siegel last week. Bailey carried the rock 32 times for 305 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Deon Barnes, Whites Creek
Barnes was another passer that in Week 1 just lit up the airwaves. The 6-foot-1 freshman quarterback led the way in a 50-34 win over Wooddale, completing 10-of-16 passes for 258 yards and four scores.
Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon
I mean, what didn't Eubanks do from the quarterback position for Huntingdon? The signal caller threw for 62 yards, rushed for 282 and scored five touchdowns on the ground in a 38-35 loss to McKenzie.
Brynin Repass, Unaka
In a 71-46 loss to Chuckey-Doak, Repass put up some eye-popping numbers for the Rangers. The signal caller completed 17-of-35 passes for 325 yards and six touchdowns in a losing effort.
Jax McCoy, Fairview
Another quarterback that put up some big statistics in a loss is McCoy as Fairview fell 41-35 to East Hickman County. The quarterback finished the night completing 16-of-24 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns.
Dvan Scott, Westwood
The senior athlete can really do anything you need on the field, literally. Scott totaled 92 receiving yards on offense and made six tackles and notched four sacks in Westwood's 14-12 loss to Mitchell.
Jonah Wizer, Donelson Christian Academy
Wizer had to come onto the field aplenty in the Wildcats' 56-6 win over Ezell-Harding Christian, with the place kicker going 8-for-8 on extra point attempts.
