Vote: Who should be Tennessee high school baseball player of the week? (4/16/2025)
Another week of the high school baseball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the Volunteer State. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Tennessee high school baseball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on April 20 at 11:59 p.m.
Blake Lundy, Baylor
Blake Lundy was a beast at the plate this past week for the Red Raiders. The class of 2027 power hitter batted .455 in the week logging 3 home runs and 7 total RBI's.
Jameson Napper, Grace Christian Academy
The Vanderbilt commit is an ace on the mound and proved so this past week. In one of his outings he went 7 innings with 18 strikeouts, allowing just 3 hits and no earned runs. Despite being one of the best LHP in the state, he still has recorded multiple home runs this season as well.
Evan Leonard, Clarksville Academy
Evan Leonard serves as a huge threat whenever he is on the field. On the mound this past weel he pithced into the 8th inning, and couldv'e kept going if he had not run out of pitches. He only allowed 3 hits and had 7 strikeouts. He also recorded 2 RBI's on a double. When he plays catcher he shows a quick pop and release challenging any runner that contests him on the bases.
Ashton Kemp, Rossview
Ashton Kemp was the star of the show when Rossview came back down 6 against Clarksville. He led the charge with a bomb of a grand slam to get his team on the board.
Kirk Weatherford, Clarksville
In multiple games this week, Weatherford showed his ability to get on base. In one contest he had multiple hits, and in another, he went 3-3 with two doubles, 2 RBI's and a walk.
Gunner Skelton, Columbia Academy
Gunnar has raised his batting average this week plenty, now putting him at .463 BA this season. In a game this past week he notched his second homer of the season, and played third base, shortstop, and pitched.
Will Haas, Rockford Secondary
Haas is one of the most dominant pitchers in the whole state. In his first outing on the mound of the season, he threw 5 innings recording 13 strikeouts and just allowing 2 hits. He also hit his first home run of the season and is now batting .556 on the season.
Jayden Gaylor, Rossview
Jayden Gaylor serves as a relief pitcher for Rossview, and he does quite a great job. He pitched 3 innings one game allowing just two hits and striking out 8 batters. He had a second outing where he retired the side showing his impressive arsenal of pitches.
Zain Kureshi-Smith, Farragut
Kureshi-Smith was excellent in three games this past week for Farragut. In the first he had a bunt single advancing a runner in his second game he recorded an RBI double, and in his third he had a double and a single, scoring 1 run and had a stolen base.
Luke Paciorek, Ravenwood
In three games this past week Paciorek was very good at the plate. He recorded a home run, 5 RBI, a double, 6 runs, and was walked two times.