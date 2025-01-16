Webb School Star to Represent Tennessee Titans at Nike Event During Super Bowl Week
Joel Wyatt grinded hard last summer, doing whatever it took to get himself ready to break out during his junior year at The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee. The first three years of his high school career did not produce the eye popping numbers that he had hoped, and despite making his debut as an eighth grader, he only played in nine combined games during that span.
But all of that hard work paid off big time for Wyatt, who saw his production skyrocket in 2024, leading to him being selected as the Tennessee Titans' representative for the 2025 Nike Next Ones event during Super Bowl week in New Orleans. The event, which is a one day combine, will feature 33 high school aged athletes representing each of the 32 NFL teams and the NFL Academy in Europe.
Each of the players will all come together and showcase their skills in front of NFL legends and top football mentors. Notable mentors from years past include Michael Vick and LaDainian Tomlinson.
Wyatt, who finished his junior year with 44 catches for 890 yards and 10 touchdowns, earned the honor after being a key piece on both sides of the ball for his school, helping Webb go from 0-10 his sophomore year to finishing 6-5 last year. Currently rated as a four-star recruit, Wyatt has fielded well over 20 offers, garnering interest from schools such as Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, among a handful of others.
Doubling as a safety as well, Wyatt finished his prep career having recorded 68 tackles and a pair of interceptions, being used more regularly as a defensive player during his junior campaign. Possessing good size, where he is currently listed at 6-foot-4, 192 pounds, Wyatt is a capable of being a possession type receiver, who is not afraid to get physical in order to make a play, and is seen as a red zone threat.
With one more year left to really prove himself, Wyatt will go into his senior year hungry for more, ready to bring his veteran experience on varsity to be a true leader for his squad and help Webb become a major force in the Tennessee football scene.