10 things we learned in Texas high school wrestling championships
The two-day UIL Wrestling State Championship wrapped up on Saturday, Feb. 15 in Berry Center and the 2024-25 Texas high school wrestling season concluded in Cypress.
There were plenty of takeaways from the final matches of the season.
High School on SI breakdown some of the key moments from teams throughout the Lone Star State.
Arevalo makes it 4 straight
Isaak Arevalo was one of three state champions for Arlington James Martin and his title was the fourth of his career.
He became the fifth UIL wrestler to win four titles — and the most recent was Allen’s Braxton Brown (2018-21). Allen had three of the four — with Amarillo Tascosa having the first.
Arevalo beat Luca Rios of The Woodlands College Park, 5-3, in the Class 6A 126-pound finals. The two met earlier in the year and Arevalo won by a 15-2 major decision.
The Warriors standout finished with a 38-0 mark this season and 132-7 in his career.
The senior, who is still searching for a place to wrestle in college, won two titles against Houston area wrestlers and then one against Austin and El Paso wrestlers.
Bogner also makes it 4 straight
Dumas standout Hunter Bogner won his fourth state title — only the sixth boys wrestler in UIL history to accomplish that feat. That happened at the Class 5A 138-pound match — about 20 minutes after Arevalo became the 5th to win four state titles.
Bogner is the sixth to accomplish that feat and the first in Class 5A. He finished his career with a 41-1 mark this season.
He was 29-1 in 2024, 35-1 in 2023 and 44-3 his freshman year.
His title run this year included a tech fall, two pins and a 12-6 decision over Azle’s Chase Yancey, who led early.
The Demons standout will wrestle at Western Colorado University next year.
Allen returns to the top
Last year, Allen saw a streak of 14 straight team titles end.
The Eagles got back to the top of the podium with 159 points in the 6A hunt, beating Arlington Martin by a point.
Last year, Martin beat Allen to win the title. A win by Aiden Cooley (190) wrapped up the win thanks to a head-to-head win against Martin.
Allen also got championships from Izayiah Chavez (120), Cayden Rios (144) and Carter Nekvapil (165). Two other Allen wrestlers won in the semifinals to get to the championship but only one wrestled.
Jair Jackson-Bey was disqualified after a semifinal win but still earned 20 1/2 points. Martin coach Patrick Dunn argued with state officials that UIL rules stated that all of the points Jackson-Bey earned should’ve been wiped out.
However, he was overruled and the Eagles won the title again.
Rayome ends career with 3rd title
The Woodlands standout Riley Rayome won her third straight title in 6A on Saturday.
She capped off her career winning 99 in a row by taking home a title at 114 pounds with a win over Grace Romans of Allen. The two met in the regional finals the weekend before and Rayome also won by a decision then.
The unsigned senior finished with a 215-5 mark in high school and won titles her last three years. She was fifth as a freshman, when she was at Humble Kingwood Park.
Randall runs away
The Canyon Randall boys won the Class 5A title and have now won 8 titles since UIL became a sport during the 1998-99 school year.
The Amarillo school had 139 1/2 points and easily outdistanced runner-up Cedar Park, which had 83 1/2 points.
Oklahoma pledge Michael Ruiz (126) and Mark Gallegos (175) won titles for Randall. Six of the eight Raiders that qualified for state took home a medal with a top-six finish.
Eastwood is here to stay
El Paso Eastwood won its third state title and the second in three years in the girls 6A division.
The Troopers had 130 points and had a 34-point margin of victory. Eastwood had three in the finals and Hailey Delgado (100) and Paulina Butler (145) won titles.
Delgado, a freshman, capped her first season with a 46-0 mark.
Four other Troopers also had top-six finishes — and all four of those are underclassmen. In addition, one of the other wrestlers at the state meet is also slated to be back for Eastwood.
Allen had won four consecutive Class 6A girls state team titles — including sharing the title with Eastwood in 2023
Winning for coach
While there are a lot of big moments when it comes to winning a championship, it is hard not to think of how important Bryce Palmer’s title was for Spring Branch Smithson Valley.
Part of Comal ISD, Palmer had been fifth and fourth in two previous trips to state.
This year, the junior won the Class 5A 150-pound title with a 6-4 decision over Carter McLaughlin of Whitehouse. A three-point takedown in the final seconds gave Palmer (29-0) a win in a battle of undefeated wrestlers.
Back in August, Palmer was interviewed by KENS-TV following the sudden death of wrestling coach Tim Clarkson on Aug. 7, 2024.
Undefeated champs
We earlier touched on the success of Palmer, Delgado, Arevalo and Rayome for undefeated seasons.
There were plenty of state champions that were also undefeated this season.
Here’s a quick rundown of those with a 0 on the right side of the dash.
Class 6A
- 107 — Emily Beltran, Katy (48-0)
- 126 — Kailin Sebert, Allen (39-0)
- 152 — Hadyn Stine, Prosper Rock Hill (40-0)
- 132 — Caio Aron, The Woodlands College Park (42-0)
- 215 — Rade Ostrander, Keller Timber Creek (37-0)
- 285 — Andrew Jurasek, Keller (40-0)
Class 5A
- 114 — Mariah Dillard, Azle (43-0)
- 235 — Ariana Chavez, Borger (47-0)
- 106 — Charles Alvarez, Midlothian (40-0)
- 165 — Jadyn Johnson, Melissa (37-0)
- 190 — Darien Lewis, Amarillo Palo Duro (39-0)
There were also five girls and two boys wrestlers between the two classes who suffered their first loss in the finals.
Pirates repeat
The Lubbock-Cooper Pirates won a second straight team title with a total of 110 1/2 points in the Class 5A girls division.
Cooper had two champions — Zoe Bennett at 132 and Taylin Silco at 145.
Silco won at 138 pounds last year and had pins in three of her four wins at state this year. Silco was 22-1 this year after a 40-0 run last season. Silco’s only loss came against 152-pound champion Cydney Davis.
Bennett had a pair of third-place finishes in three previous trips before breaking through for a title.
Bennett was 31-2 after a 17-1 win over London Woods of Frisco. Incidentally, the two met for third place in 2023 and Bennett won that by a pin against Woods, who was then at Salado.
Trophy x2
The Woodlands College Park had team trophies for both boys and girls — the only school this year to accomplish that.
The girls were the 6A runners-up and the boys took third place overall.
Both teams had multiple state champions. Anna Vogt (132) and Landri Von Gonten (138) each won titles for the Cavaliers.
Vogt’s title was her second in her third straight finals. Von Gonten won a second straight and her first with College Park and after winning a 5A title last year with College Station A&M Consolidated.
Aron and Logan Milsaps (150) won titles for the boys — with Milsaps winning by a 4-1 win in overtime.