2025 Texas 7-on-7 State Football Tournament scoreboard, championship bracket matchups, pool results
The 2025 Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament wraps up Saturday in College Station, with all three divisions competing through bracket play following two days of pool action. Division I features 64 teams, Division II includes 32, and Division III has 32 qualifiers from across the state.
Games are being held at Veterans Park, with teams advancing based on pool standings into either the championship or consolation brackets.
Panther Creek has already claimed the Division II title with a 32-26 win over Kilgore in the final. Tidehaven took the Division III championship with a 34-21 win over Ganado. Division I's bracket is underway, with several state-ranked teams and playoff contenders still in the hunt for the title.
Below is a full scoreboard breakdown of every pool play result and bracket matchup from the 2025 7-on-7 State Tournament.
Division I
Pool A
Game 1
Bridgeland 25, College Station 14
Colleyville 24, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 6
Game 2
College Station 20, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 14
Colleyville 20, Bridgeland 18
Game 3
Bridgeland 26, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 14
College Station 33, Colleyville 20
Final pool standings: College Station 2-1; Colleyville 2-1; Bridgeland 2-1; Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 0-3.
Pool B
Game 1
Palo Duro 33, Azle 13
The Woodlands 27, Westwood 19
Game 2
The Woodlands 14, Palo Duro 7
Westwood 34, Azle 19
Game 3
The Woodlands 26, Azle 14
Palo Duro 12, Westwood 7
Final pool standings: The Woodlands 3-0; Palo Duro 2-1; Westwood 1-2; Azle 0-3.
Pool C
Game 1
Anna 33, Humble 19
Vista Ridge 20, Pebble Hills 12
Game 2
Humble 18, Vista Ridge 14
Anna 32, Pebble Hills 16
Game 3
Willis 34, Alamo Heights 14
DeSoto 25, Midway 12
Final pool standings: DeSoto 3-0; Willis 2-1; Alamo Heights 1-2; Midway 0-3
Pool E
Game 1
Liberty Christian 33, Crandall 12
Tompkins 27, Weslaco 21
Game 2
Liberty Christian 40, Weslaco 18
Tompkins 31, Crandall 19
Game 3
Weslaco 33, Crandall 18
Tompkins 34, Liberty Christian 28
Final pool standings: Tompkins 3-0; Liberty Christian 2-1; Weslaco 1-2; Crandall 0-3
Pool F
Game 1
Argyle 25, Hutto 24
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 27, Klein 12
Game 2
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 32, Hutto 25
Argyle 14, Klein 12
Game 3
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 33, Argyle 27
Klein 27, Hutto 21
Final pool standings: Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 3-0; Argyle 2-1; Klein 1-2; Hutto 0-3
Pool G
Game 1
Cinco Ranch 26, El Paso Eastwood 6
Waco 25, Eaton 20
Game 2
Waco 26, El Paso Eastwood 20
Cinco Ranch 27, Eaton 21
Game 3
Cinco Ranch 37, Waco 32
Eaton 27, El Paso Eastwood 25
Final pool standings: Cinco Ranch 3-0; Waco 2-1; Eaton 1-2; El Paso Eastwood 0-3
Pool H
Game 1
Bastrop 27, Alief Taylor 19
East Central 27, Lake Highlands 21
Game 2
Lake Highlands 21, Bastrop 14
Alief Taylor 33, East Central 20
Game 3
Lake Highlands 32, Alief Taylor 6
Bastrop 34, East Central 33
Final pool standings: Lake Highlands 2-1; Bastrop 2-1; Alief Taylor 1-2; East Central 1-2
Pool I
Game 1
Longview 33, Hightower 21
Plano 24, Weiss 12
Game 2
Longview 20, Weiss 10
Plano 21, Hightower 14
Game 3
Weiss 22, Hightower 20
Plano 20, Longview 13
Final pool standings: Plano 3-0; Longview 2-1; Weiss 1-2; Hightower 0-3
Pool J
Game 1
Pieper 30, Jordan 20
Temple 33, Royse City 20
Game 2
Temple 25, Pieper 18
Jordan 32, Royse City 14
Game 3
Jordan 32, Temple 24
Pieper 40, Royse City 18
Final pool standings: Jordan 2-1; Temple 2-1; Pieper 2-1; Royce City 0-3
Pool K
Game 1
Lewisville 20, Mercedes 18
Waller 36, Wichita Falls Memorial 24
Game 2
Mercedes 28, Wichita Falls Memorial 24
Lewisville 21, Waller 12
Game 3
Lewisville 28, Wichita Falls Memorial 16
Waller 29, Mercedes 13
Final pool standings: Lewisville 3-0; Waller 2-1; Mercedes 1-2; Wichita Falls Memorial 0-3
Pool L
Game 1
College Park 34, Alexander 0
Lake Travis 32, Heath 14
Game 2
College Park 32, Lake Travis 26
Heath 36, Alexander 7
Game 3
Lake Travis 47, Alexander 13
College Park 19, Heath 13
Final pool standings: College Park 3-0; Lake Travis 2-1; Heath 1-2; Alexander 0-3
Pool M
Game 1
Dripping Springs 26, Abilene 20
Manvel 28, Lovejoy 19
Game 2
Manvel 25, Dripping Springs 19
Abilene 28, Lovejoy 13
Game 3
Manvel 18, Abilene 13
Dripping Springs 28, Lovejoy 7
Final pool standings: Manvel 3-0; Dripping Springs 2-1; Abilene 1-2; Lovejoy 0-3
Pool N
Game 1
Cy Lakes 27, Austin Bowie 21
Laredo United 35, Princeton 32
Game 2
Cy Lakes 21, Laredo United 19
Princeton 27, Austin Bowie 25
Game 3
Austin Bowie 28, Laredo United 27
Cy Lakes 28, Princeton 27
Final pool standings: Cy Lakes 3-0; Laredo United 1-2; Princeton 1-2; Austin Bowie 1-2
Pool O
Game 1
Austin Anderson 27, Laredo LBJ 13
South Oak Cliff 24, Shadow Creek 12
Game 2
South Oak Cliff 26, Laredo LBJ 21
Shadow Creek 21, Austin Anderson 20
Game 3
South Oak Cliff 26, Austin Anderson 20
Shadow Creek 27, Laredo LBJ 21
Final pool standings: South Oak Cliff 3-0; Shadow Creek 2-1; Austin Anderson 1-2; Laredo LBJ 0-3
Pool P
Game 1
Harker Heights 33, Grand Oaks 13
MacArthur 26, Tyler 20
Game 2
Harker Heights 28, Tyler 25
MacArthur 26, Grand Oaks 20
Game 3
Tyler 28, Grand Oaks 21
Harker Heights 26, MacArthur 19
Final pool standings: Harker Heights 3-0; MacArthur 2-1; Grand Oaks 0-3; Tyler 1-2
Consolation round pairings
Bridgeland vs. Hightower
Westwood vs. Royse City
Humble vs. Wichita Falls Memorial
Alamo Heights vs. Alexander
Weslaco vs. Lovejoy
Klein vs. Bowie
Eaton vs. Laredo LBJ
Alief Taylor vs. Tyler
Weiss vs. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
Pieper vs. Azle
Mercedes vs. Vista Ridge
Heath vs. Midway
Abilene vs. Crandall
Princeton vs. Hutto
Anderson vs. Eastwood
Grand Oaks vs. East Central
Division I championship pairings
College Station vs. Longview
The Woodlands vs. Temple
Anna vs. Waller
DeSoto vs. Lake Travis
Tompkins vs. Dripping Springs
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North vs. Laredo United
Cinco Ranch vs. Shadow Creek
Lake Highlands vs. MacArthur
Plano vs. Colleyville
Jordan Palo Duro
Lewisville vs. Pebble Hills
College Park vs. Willis
Manvel vs. Liberty Christian
Cy Lakes vs. Argyle
South Oak Cliff vs. Waco
Harker Heights vs. Bastrop
Division II
Pool A
Game 1
Bay City 27, Brownwood 0
Kilgore 32, LBJ 26
Game 2
LBJ 27, Brownwood 6
Kilgore 20, Bay City 19
Game 3
LBJ vs. Bay City
Kilgore vs. Brownwood
Pool standings: Kilgore 2-0; LBJ 1-1; Bay City 1-1; Brownwood 0-2
Pool B
Game 1
Hamshire-Fannett 33, Academy 14
Lamesa 27, Kingsville 14
Game 2
Hamshire-Fannett 33, Lamesa 20
Academy 28, Kingsville 12
Game 3
Academy 33, Lamesa 13
Ham-Fannett 35, Kingsville 6
Final pool standings: Hamshire-Fannett 3-0; Academy 2-1; Lamesa 1-2; Kingsville 0-3
Pool C
Game 1
Cuero 34, China Spring 18
Dumas 19, Paris 7
Game 2
Paris 37, Cuero 36
China Spring 36, Dumas 32
Game 3
Paris 29, China Spring 26
Dumas 31, Cuero 26
Final pool standings: Dumas 2-1; Paris 2-1; Cuero 1-2; China Spring 1-2
Pool D
Game 1
Benbrook 36, Hardin Jefferson 12
Port Isabel 20, West 16
Game 2
West 19, Hardin Jefferson 13
Benbrook 50, Port Isabel 27
Game 3
Benbrook 35, West 14
Hardin Jefferson 27, Port Isabel 18
Final pool standings: Benbrook 3-0; Hardin Jefferson 1-2; Port Isabel 1-2; West 1-2
Pool E
Game 1
Chapel Hill 28, Columbia 26
Midland Christian 19, Jarrell 13
Game 2
Columbia 14, Midland Christian 12
Chapel Hill 27, Jarrell 18
Game 3
Chapel Hill 24, Midland Christian 20
Jarrell 20, Columbia 19
Final pool standings: Chapel Hill 3-0; Midland Christian 1-2; Jarrell 1-2; Columbia 1-2
Pool F
Game 1
Graham 28, Hitchcock 13
La Vega 12, Van Alstyne 6
Game 2
Van Alstyne 25, Hitchcock 7
La Vega 39, Graham 12
Game 3
Graham 24, Van Alstyne 20
La Vega 20, Hitchcock 14
Final pool standings: La Vega 3-0; Graham 2-1; Van Alstyne 1-2; Hitchcock 0-3
Pool G
Game 1
La Marque 20, Lake Dallas 12
Stephenville 35, New Tech 7
Game 2
Stephenville 20, La Marque 16
New Tech 20, Lake Dallas 18
Game 3
Stephenville 27, Lake Dallas 26
New Tech 21, La Marque 13
Final pool standings: Stephenville 3-0; New Tech 2-1; La Marque 1-2; Lake Dallas 0-3
Pool H
Game 1
Lorena 18, Mineral Wells 0
Panther Creek 28, Somerset 26
Game 2
Mineral Wells 22, Somerset 0
Panther Creek 38, Lorena 13
Game 3
Somerset 34, Lorena 19
Panther Creek 25, Mineral Wells 13
Final pool standings: Panther Creek 3-0; Lorena 1-2; Mineral Wells 1-2; Somerset 1-2
Division II Championship bracket
First round
Kilgore 27, Columbia 6
La Marque 33, Paris 21
Hamshire-Fannett 27, Hitchcock 14
Mineral Wells 19, Hardin Jefferson 13
Lake Dallas 27, Dumas 14
LBJ 27, Jarrell 14
Benbrook 27, Somerset 14
Academy 30, Van Alstyne 28
Chapel Hill 25, Brownwood 7
Cuero 26, New Tech 6
La Vega 28, Kingsville 8
Lorena 27, Port Isabel 13
China Spring 33, Stephenville 27
Bay City 27, Midland 7
Panther Creek 34, West 19
Graham 25, Lamesa 0
Second round
Kilgore 28, La Marque 19
Mineral Wells 26, Hamshire-Fannett 20
LBJ 25, Lake Dalas 19
Benbrook 33, Academy 27
Chapel Hill 35, Cuero 34
Lorena 19, La Vega 13
China Spring 34 Bay City 13
Panther Creek 19, Graham 13
Third round
Kilgore 21, Mineral Wells 13
Benbrook 24, LBJ 20
Chapel Hill 28, Lorena 21
Panther Creek 18, Bay City 12
Semifinals
Kilgore 27, Benbrook 15
Panther Creek 27, Chapel Hill 23
Finals
Panther Creek 32, Kilgore 26
Division III
Pool A
Game 1
Eldorado 26, Bosqueville 14
Poth 26, Grapeland 19
Game 2
Poth 29, Eldorado 20
Bosqueville 26, Grapeland 19
Game 3
Poth 29, Bosqueville 27
Eldorado 32, Grapeland 28
Final pool standings: Poth 3-0; Eldorado 2-1; Bosqueville 1-2; Grapeland 0-3
Pool B
Game 1
East Bernard 19, Hearne 13
Junction 20, Kountze 13
Game 2
Hearne 19, Kountze 6
Junction 24, East Bernard 20
Game 3
East Bernard 33, Kountze 18
Junction 21, Hearne 15
Final pool standings: Junction 3-0, East Bernard 2-1; Hearne 1-2; Kountze 0-3
Pool C
Game 1
Ganado 47, Goldthwaite 27
Trinity 33, Hale Center 27
Game 2
Goldthwaite 26, Trinity 8
Ganado 33, Hale Center 13
Game 3
Ganado 34, Trinity 22
Hale Center 26
Goldthwaite 14
Final pool standings: Ganado 3-0; Hale Center 1-2; Goldthwaite 1-2; Trinity 1-2
Pool D
Game 1
Brady 21, Haskell 19
Kenedy 28, Rio Vista 12
Game 2
Rio Vista 19, Haskell 18
Brady 33, Kenedy 6
Game 3
Rio Vista 20, Brady 19
Haskell 20, Kenedy 18
Final pool results: Rio Vista 2-1; Brady 2-1; Haskell 1-2; Kenedy 1-2
Pool E
Game 1
Gunter 20, De Leon 6
Iraan 27, Natalia 0
Game 2
Gunter 32, Natalia 12
De Leon 31, Iraan 21
Game 3
De Leon 28, Natalia 14
Gunter 28, Iraan 19
Final pool standings: Gunter 3-0; De Leon 2-1; Iraan 1-2; Natalia 0-3
Pool F
Game 1
Agua Dulce 20, Coahoma 14
Tioga 30, Hamilton 12
Game 2
Coahoma 34, Tioga 0
Agua Dulce 26, Hamilton 14
Game 3
Tioga 32, Agua Dulce 12
Hamilton 26, Coahoma 19
Final pool standings: Tioga 2-1; Agua Dulce 2-1; Hamilton 1-2; Coahoma 1-2
Pool G
Game 1
Albany 24, Hico 12
Tidehaven 40, Wolfe City 13
Game 2
Wolfe City 32, Hico 20
Albany 32, Tidehaven 28
Game 3
Albany 14, Wolfe City 7
Tidehaven 34, Hico 19
Final pool standings: Albany 3-0; Tidehaven 2-1; Wolfe City 1-2, Hico 0-3
Pool H
Game 1
Lexington 25, Sonora 15
Wallis Brazos 24, Sunray 6
Game 2
Wallis Brazos 34, Sonora 28
Sunray 28, Lexington 27
Game 3
Wallis Brazos 19, Lexington 14
Sonora 21, Sunray 12
Final pool standings: Wallis Brazos 3-0; Lexington 1-2; Sonora 1-2; Sunray 1-2
Division III championship bracket
First round
Poth 26, Natalia 19
Hale Center 28, Wolfe City 16
Coahoma 27, Junction 21
Brady 27, Sonora 19
Ganado 35, Hico 18
Eldorado 33, Iraan 0
Rio Vista 32, Sunray 14
Hamilton 33, East Bernard 20
Grapeland 13, Gunter 7
Tidehaven 33, Golthwaite 22
Kountze 19, Tioga 0
Lexington 27, Haskell 12
Albany 27, Trinity 14
Bosqueville 21, De Leon 0
Wallis Brazos 26, Kennedy 20
Hearne 28, Agua Dulce 27
Second round
Poth 21, Hale Center 18
Coahoma 35, Brady 12
Ganado 27, Eldorado 13
Hamilton 20, Rio Vista 13
Tidehaven 25, Grapeland 7
Lexington 21, Kountze 0
Albany 33, Bosqueville 27
Hearne 27, Brazos 19
Third round
Coahoma 34, Poth 13
Ganado 33, Hamilton 14
Tidehaven 21, Lexington 14
Hearne 14, Albany 13
Semifinals
Ganado 35, Coahoma 13
Tidehaven 27, Hearne 19
Finals
Tidehaven 34, Ganado 21