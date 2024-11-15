4-Star Michigan football commit leads Katy Jordan to milestone win
After his team wrapped up a 9-1 regular season last week, on an evening he was recognized as a 2025 Navy All-American, Katy Jordan senior receiver Andrew Marsh said he was ready to show the world he’s the best receiver in Texas this postseason.
He’s off to a fine start.
The 6-foot-1, 178-pound Marsh, a 4-star national recruit and University of Michigan commit, was electric leading the Warriors to their first ever playoff win on Thursday night, a 22-14 victory over Richmond Foster in the Class 6A-Division II bi-district round at Legacy Stadium in Katy.
“It feels like something we’ve been building for the last four years,” Marsh said of the program milestone. “To finally get it, it’s indescribable.”
Marsh, ranked 64th nationally, 13th in the state and 10th at his position by 247Sports, had a career-high 11 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. He accounted for both of Jordan’s offensive touchdowns.
Did he, in fact, prove he’s the best receiver in Texas?
“It definitely helped,” Marsh said afterward, sporting a blue and gold University of Michigan beanie. “But I still have more in the tank, more to show. Really just want to prove that I’m that guy.”
If Marsh has proven anything, it’s as a program builder.
Last season, he helped Jordan to the playoffs for the first time in just its second year of varsity play, compiling 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns on 65 catches. This year, the Warriors are 10-1, their lone setback a 17-7 decision to No. 12 state-ranked Katy on Oct. 18.
Marsh’s first catch on Jordan’s first play of its first drive Thursday went for 16 yards. He punctuated the possession with a 16-yard touchdown 3-minutes, 17-seconds into the game.
“When we can get him going and I can get him the ball on the run, on the move, he can do his thing and it just keeps building that trust between me and him,” senior quarterback Dominic Cangolosi said. “As we go deeper into a game, I know I’ve got him, and he knows he’s got me.”
Marsh said getting involved early was something he knew was coming. He was ready for it.
“I would say that was a big part of the game plan,” he said. “Even through walkthroughs throughout the week, I knew going in two out of the first three (plays) were going to come to me. I just got my mind mentally ready for that.”
Marsh’s total receiving yards were his second-most in a game this season. Four times this season, he has scored two touchdowns in a game.
Overall in 11 games this season, Marsh has 52 catches for 990 yards and 11 touchdowns.
And that’s all with a quarterback competition consuming the Warriors’ offense the first half of the season. And being blanketed by the opposing team’s best cornerback, more often than not with safety help over the top.
“Just trying to keep going, no matter what they throw at us or what happens,” Marsh said. “Keep growing. Just always get better.”
Beyond his fantastic on-field exploits, Marsh brings leadership to the Warriors. Jordan head coach Mike Rabe said it’s a luxury for players in his program to have the opportunity to watch Marsh work day in and day out.
Marsh prides himself on being someone his team can turn to during trying times, and he puts in the time and effort toward it.
“He’s put himself in a real good situation with how he trains in the offseason and those types of things,” Rabe said.
Thursday, they got to observe another clinic of greatness. One more example of one of their captains stepping up and helping Jordan author another chapter in what has been a storybook campaign.
“It’s something I definitely know I can do week in and week out,” Marsh said of his performance. “It’s just opportunities. I think it’s really great for our team, and letting them know they can trust me like that.”