High School on SI - Missouri Football Preseason All-Class All-State Teams
High school football is almost here, and with it comes attention to the state's best players.
The High School on SI Missouri preseason all-state teams are the result of our prospecting and projecting throughout the summer to find those players. To mix things up, literally, our all-state teams are all-classes, so anyone from 8-man to Class 6 was eligible.
There are, however, a few caveats that went into our selection process. The factors considered include:
1. Player talent, which was our paramount consideration.
2. Past production and 2025 projection.
3. Team strength and level of competition.
4. A player's situation and projected playing time.
5. Players are only eligible for one team and one position, even though many demonstrate multi-position capabilities.
Check out all of the teams below.
2025 High School on SI Missouri Preseason All-State Teams
First Team
QB – Rocco Marriott, sr., Platte County
The James Madison commit is the heartbeat of the Class 5 state champion Pirates. Behind Marriott’s leadership, the Platte County might be the best team in the state and a favorite to repeat in his final prep season.
RB – Jayden McCaster, sr., Nixa
The De Smet Jesuit transfer ran for 1,500 yards and helped his team beat Nixa last season in the state title game. Now with the Eagles, he’ll fill the void left by graduated first-team all-state running back Dylan Rebura, who ran for 2,785 yards last year, and will do so while running behind one of the best offensive lines in the state.
RB – Martez Stephenson, sr., Lutheran North
A do-it-all threat, Stephenson racked up 1,626 yards on offense last season, rushing for 1,363 yards and adding 263 receiving with 21 total touchdowns. He will touch the ball a ton this season.
WR – Karsten Fiene, sr., Lee’s Summit
A big play waiting to happen, the first-team all-state selection averaged 17.5 yards per catch as a junior, hauling in 56 passes for 980 yards and 14 touchdowns – including a long of 81 yards. In 21 career varsity games he has 102 catches for 1,552 yards and 16 touchdowns.
WR – Braiden Stevens, sr., Platte County
One of Rocco Marriott’s favorite targets, Stevens caught 49 passes for 886 yards and 14 touchdowns en route to an undefeated season and the Class 5 state championship. At 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, he isn’t the biggest guy on the team, but his 4.4 speed and superb athleticism makes him a problem with the ball in his hands. He is committed to South Dakota state.
WR – Mike Clark, sr., Lutheran North
A three-star recruit, Clark was second in receiving on a team that went 13-1 and won the Class 4 state championship. He racked up 812 receiving yards on 43 catches (18.9 yards per catch) with 14 touchdowns.
TE – Jack Brown, jr., Francis Howell Central
Missouri has some fantastic young tight end prospects, and Brown, a four-star recruit with offers from some of the biggest Power Four programs, is not only the consensus No. 1 overall 2027 prospect in the state, but he’s also one of the most highly coveted tight ends in the country. The big man averaged 25.9 yards per reception as a sophomore – catching 26 passes for 674 yards and six touchdowns. We forecast a monster junior season for Brown.
ATH – Nick McClellan, sr., CBC
One of the state’s top dual-threat quarterbacks, McClellan could probably play about any skill position and play it well. He passed for 2,062 yards, 22 touchdowns and only one interception as a junior while also rushing for 891 yards and 12 TDs.
OL – Jackson Cantwell, sr., Nixa
The best high school football player in Missouri and a top 10 recruit in the nation, the Miami Hurricanes commit was the first name we wrote down and, with respect, was the easiest pick to make.
OL – Miles Coleman, sr., MICDS
Amazingly athletic for a man his size, Coleman is one of the more dominant interior offensive linemen in the state. and an all-state selection.
OL – Kyler Kuhn, jr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)
A big-time 2027 prospect, Kuhn is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 junior in Missouri and the No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the country.
OL – Quinn Lightle, sr., Platte County
The first-team all-state selection and defending state champion is the leader up front for one of the state’s best offenses.
OL – Bennett Fraser, sr., Kirksville
Also a standout in track and field and a two-way player on the gridiron, Fraser is a three-star recruit who committed to Kansas State in June.
DL – Titan Davis, sr., De Smet Jesuit
Dominant in the trenches, Davis (6-5, 266) is the No. 2 senior prospect in the state, a four-star prospect and a Michigan commit. Last year he racked up 46 tackles (33 solo) with nine sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception. He will be chasing running backs, quarterbacks, and back-to-back state championships in 2025.
DL – Brysen Wessell, sr., Jackson
Posing great size at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Wessell helped the Fighting Indians to a 9-3 record last season and then committed to Iowa State on June 15.
DL – Xavier Jackson, sr., Ft. Zumwalt North
A three-star recruit, Jackson is a two-time first-team all-conference, two-time first-team all-district and a second-team all-state selection.
DL – Ronelle Johnson, sr., Blue Springs
The top edge in the state, Johnson is a four-star recruit who held a bunch of Power Four offers before committing to Indiana last month. He can wreck an offense’s gameplan in a hurry.
LB – Marshaun Ivy, jr., Cardinal Ritter
The Show-Me State houses some of the top junior linebackers in the country and Ivy is one of them. A three-star recruit by 247Sports, he is rated the No. 4 junior in the state, the No. 2 linebacker and No. 31 linebacker in the country with at least 22 Division I offers in hand. We anticipate a big year from the junior.
LB – Kobe Rhymes, jr., North Kansas City
Another three-star recruit, both Rivals and 247Sports list him as the No. 3 prospect in Missouri for the 2027 class. Like Ivy, he has stacked a bunch of Power Four offers already and has nearly 20 Division I offers. He should get plenty of opportunities to shine under the lights this season.
LB – Mason Marden, sr., Ladue Horton Watkins
A returning all-state selection, Marden is a beast at middle linebacker. He wreaked havoc last year, bagging 166 tackles (including 133 solo and 11 for loss) with three sacks and two interceptions. He’s the type of player who can keep an offensive coordinator up at night.
DB – Kam Hurst, sr., Lift for Life Academy
Maybe it would be a good idea to avoid throwing the ball Kam Hurst’s way in 2025? Teams tested the three-star DB last season, and he responded with five interceptions – including two pick sixes against Dexter – and racked up 38 tackles (24 solo, two for loss).
DB – Keenan Harris, sr., SLUH
A hard-hitting four-star recruit and Missouri commit, Harris can play all over the defense. At 6-foot-1, 220-pounds, he’s a hybrid safety and linebacker coming off a year that saw him rack up 108 tackles (72 solo, 26 for loss), two sacks, force two fumbles, intercept three passes and return two touchdowns.
DB – Garrick Dixon, sr., Ft. Zumwalt West
A Kansas State commit, Dixon doesn’t get tested a lot, but when he does, teams pay. He had 45 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions. Also a receiver who had 621 yards, his good hands and ability to run with the ball gives opposing offenses even more reason to try avoiding him.
DB – Blayne Marshall, sr., Bishop Miege
Teams might not want to throw it his way much this season. He racked up 44 tackles (31 solo), four interceptions (55 return yards), deflected eight passes and forced a fumble.
P – Colt Clyman, sr., Grain Valley
A special teams weapon who handles kicking and punting duties for Grain Valley, Clyman has a big leg that can help flip the field in a hurry.
K – Rocco DePrima, jr., Rock Bridge
DePrima is one of the prime young kickers in the state. He nailed a 52-yarder last year as a sophomore and his only two misses of the season came from 50 and 47 yards. He missed five games due to injury but still managed to set the state record for points in a game by a kicker (19) and went 23 of 24 on PAT attempts and 7 of 9 on field goals while earning all-conference, all-district and all-state honors.
RET – Peyton Hatfield, sr., Lee’s Summit
He is a Class 6 first-team all-state selection who averaged 51.5 yards per kick return, including a pair of touchdowns – one of which went for 94 yards.
Offensive Player of the Year: Rocco Marriott, Platte County
Defensive Player of the Year: Titan Davis, De Smet Jesuit
Coach of the Year: Bill Utz, Platte County
Second Team
QB – Jonathan Moore, jr., Lutheran North
RB – Jordan Taylor, sr., SLUH
RB – DeZephen Walker, sr., Raymore-Peculiar
WR – Jacob Eberhart, sr., Kirkwood
WR – Braylon Agee, sr., Park Hill
WR – Tres Baskerville, sr., Platte County
TE – Jack Utz, sr., Platte County
ATH – Adam McKnight, jr., Nixa
OL – Elijah Knowles, jr., Lutheran North
OL – Jake Rebmann, sr., Lebanon
OL – Landon Harper, sr., Republic
OL – Preston Brashear, sr., Fort Osage
OL – Barrett Armbruster, jr., Rock Bridge
DL – Landon Bland, sr., Carthage
DL – Carson Luebbering, sr., Blair Oaks
DL – George Richter, sr., Liberty
DL – Jake Plummer, sr., CBC
LB – Jaden Richberg, sr., Blue Springs South
LB – Quentin Lea, jr., Rock Bridge
LB – Wyatt Libbert, jr., Blair Oaks
DB – Preston Hatfield, sr., Lee’s Summit
DB – Dante Dixon, sr., Park Hill
DB – Blayne Marshall, sr., Blue Springs South
DB – DeKarai Weaver, sr., Chaminade
P – Lucas VanMeter, sr., Pleasant Hill
K – Brady Clark, sr., School of the Osage
RET – Brady Dapkus, sr., Blair Oaks
Third Team
QB – Tyler Bax, sr., Blair Oaks
RB – Roman Miller, sr., Seneca
RB – AJ Smith, sr., Warrensburg
WR – Kyler Wallace-Riley, sr., Pleasant Hill
WR – Ekeilan Henderson, jr., Lift For Life Academy
WR – Tony Woolfolk Jr., Lift for Life Academy
TE – Gabe Weaver, sr., MICDS
OL – Gavin Beachner, sr., Carl Junction
OL – Colin Bogedain, sr., Warrensburg
OL – Jonathan Pearcy, sr., Liberty
OL – Jack Morris, sr., Warrenton
OL – Lucas Burns, sr., Lafayette County
DL – Jonah Were, sr., Park Hill
DL – Oscar Chatman, sr., Hazelwood East
DL – Drew Leuckel, sr., Perryville
DL – Jimmell Holman, jr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)
LB – Makhi Walker, jr., Lutheran North
LB – Haze Middleton, sr., Smithville
LB – Eli Homan, sr., Helias Catholic
DB – Logan Sutton, sr., Liberty
DB – Logan Hillman, sr., Helias Catholic
DB – Shay Linhardt, sr., Blair Oaks
DB – Brodie Probert, sr., Seneca
P – Sadler Viau, sr., Maryville
K – Cole Mullins, jr., North County (Bonne Terre)
RET – Henry Rohan, sr., MICDS