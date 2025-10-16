A Texas five-star guard announces her college commitment
A five-star guard of out San Antonio announced her commitment to the Duke University womens' basketball team.
Bella Flemings, a 6-foot senior at William J. Brennan, announced her commitment on social media on Monday.
"Through it all, I said I wanted one thing. A second family," Flemings said in the post. "A team I could go through hard with every day, and when I stepped on campus, I felt it. The love. The bond. The sisterhood. And that's when I knew - I'm committing to Duke. I'm committing to the sisterhood."
Ranked No. 16 in the 2026 class, Flemings had taken an official visit to Tennessee on Oct. 9. She had also considered Baylor, TCU and Miami among her top choices.
Flemings told ESPN on Oct. 13 about on her decision.
"I chose Duke because of the people there. The minute I stepped on campus, I felt at home. And spending time with the girls and coaches on my official visit, I felt that I fit right in with their program.
"Not only that, but Duke is Duke. It's a highly prestigious school and a degree from Duke means something. The people I will be surrounded with every day give me great networking opportunities."
Flemings' younger brother, Kingston Flemings, who is a freshman at Houston in the fall, is the No. 22 recruit in the boys 2025 class.
Bella marks the third top-50 commit for the Blue Devils' 2026 class, joining 6-0 guard Sanai Green (No. 25) and 6-4 Taylor Sofilkanich (No. 43).
Former WNBA Kara Lawson enters her sixth season as Duke head coach. She has compiled a 97-41 overall record and led the Blue Devils to three consecutive 20-win seasons and three straight NCAA Tournament appearances during her tenure.
-- Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith