2026 Five-Star Announces Duke Commitment
Less than a week ago, ESPN's Charlie Creme ranked the Duke Blue Devils women's basketball team No. 9. With high hopes for the upcoming season, their future just got a whole lot brighter.
Head coach Kara Lawson landed her biggest 2026 recruit yet, Bella Flemings. Ranked No. 16 in SC Next's 100 Class of 2026, Flemmings announced her commitment to Duke after visiting Tennessee just three days prior.
The Announcement
"I chose Duke because of the people there. The minute I stepped on campus, I felt at home," Flemings said. "And spending time with the girls and coaches on my official visit, I felt that I fit right in with their program."
She continued, "Not only that, but Duke is Duke. It's a highly prestigious school and a degree from Duke means something. The people I will be surrounded with every day give me great networking opportunities."
Larwson's '26 class already included No. 25 Sanai Green and No. 43 Taylor Soflikanich. Now, Flemings joins the mix as the Blue Devils have three top-50 players entering the fold next season.
Flemings is a 6' guard who plays for Brennan High School in San Antonio, TX. According to 247Sports, she's the No. 2 player in all of Texas. To no surprise, Baylor was in the running, but ultimately she chose Duke over them, Tennessee, TCU, and Miami.
ESPN's Shane Laflin wrote, "Kara Lawson, recently named the head coach of USA Basketball's women's national team, likes to play interchangeable guards who can both shoot and initiate offense on the perimeter. Flemings can do both."
"Combined with big lead guard Emilee Skinner of the 2025 class and redshirt freshman Arianna Roberson, plus the sophomore class of Toby Fournier and Riley Nelson, this 2026 trio give Duke the foundation to strongly contend for future Final Fours," Laflin added.
Already entering the year with a Top 10 ranking, the sky seems to be the limit for the Blue Devils women's basketball program. Lawson, who's been with the team since 2020, is looking to build a dynasty similar to what has become normal on the men's side.
The 2025 ACC Tournament Champions won't have it easy this season, but Maryland transfer Riley Nelson is a key piece to keep them on the right path. Should she stay with Duke next year, the sophomore guard would be joined by three major recruits who should all see substantial minutes in their freshman seasons.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.
