Allegations of ‘Torture’ Have Been Made Against a Texas High School Football Program

The mystery surrounding the sudden departure, on March 13, 2026, of Texas Leadership Charter Academy (TLCA-San Angelo) athletic director Kent Sherrill, who also served as the school’s boys basketball coach, and head football coach Bradley Oh, who was also the school’s track & field coach, is a little clearer this week, after a stunning court filing.

According to a filing in the District Court of Dallas County, in the 193rd Judicial District, 12 families, on behalf of minor students, have brought a lawsuit against TLCA, as well as multiple administrators and coaches, stemming from events which occurred over three days in February (25-27) in early 2026.

According to the court filing obtained by High School On SI, the defendants are alleged to have subjected 80 members of the school’s football team to “torture,” as punishment over a mixup with uniforms, which the filing claims was the fault of the coaches. The court filing alleges the team members were gathered in a closed gym, where they felt trapped and intimidated, for an hour each day and forced to perform hundreds of push-ups with no water or rest breaks. Further, the filing states, several student-athletes collapsed but were ordered to continue and if they complained of pain, they were “mocked or berated.”

The suit goes on to detail that 20 students were hospitalized as a result of this event and several were diagnosed with a rhabdomyolysis, a potentially fatal condition which can cause severe muscle breakdown, kidney damage and the risk of organ failure.

Defendants are accused of Negligence and Gross Negligence related to punitive exercises they allegedly administered and for their failure to provide water and medical care, failure to stop the activity when its impact became clear, and failure to notify parents.

Administrators and witnesses are also accused of failing to report child abuse, as required by Texas law. Accounts of the incidents only came to light after involvement of hospital personnel. Further, the lawsuit alleges TLCA with promoting a “culture of abuse” where physical punishment was normalized and covering-up the incident.

The plaintiffs seek monetary damages for:

Physical pain and suffering

Mental anguish and psychological trauma

Medical expenses (past and future)

Physical impairment and disfigurement

Loss of enjoyment of life

Texas law allows for statutory damages of up to $500,000 per claimant for certain claims. The plaintiffs also seek attorney fees, court costs and pre- and post-judgement interest.

According to the filing, TLCA Director of Administration Daniel Dukes, one of the defendants in the case, acknowledged the “allegations” for the first time in a statement, on March 2, and stated that the school was investigating the matter. This statement came five days after the first student was hospitalized and after as many as 10 students had been hospitalized.

Court Filing

The following day, a message was sent to parents and guardians, by TLCA leadership, requesting that all students involved in the incidents seek medical attention.

Court Filing

On March 13, the school sent another message, stating that the school’s “Athletic Director (Sherrill) and Head Football Coach (Oh)” had left the program. It also said that three other coaches have been retained but would no longer serve in coaching capacities.

Defendants will now have 30-60 days to respond to these allegations. Depending on the response, the case would be subject to months of discovery and motions from each side, before potential settlement negotiations or a court trial.