Allen Boys Wrestling Wins Unprecedented 16th Texas High School Wrestling State Title
Allen won state title No. 16 overall and the second in a row with a dominating close on Saturday, Feb. 14 the Berry Center in Cypress.
The Eagles finished with 199 1/2 points, while the other teams on the podium were Woodlands College Park (112 1/2) and Southlake Carroll (80).
You could tell Allen’s success by the cheers of the crowd when they lost and groans when they won close matches. The Eagles leaned full in on the role of villain.
The coaching staff wore t-shirts that said ‘Everybody LOVES to hate Allen Wrestling.’
Seven wrestlers made the finals and four were state champions: Cayden Rios (42-6), Izayiah Chavez (30-4). Aiden “Cash” Cooley (48-1) and Jonathan “Steel” Meyers (47-2).
Rios, Cooley and Chavez all were repeat champions.
The Eagles were dominating in the final wins. Rios won 18-1; Chavez won 19-4; Meyers won 10-1 and Cooley won 13-3.
Cooley has signed with Missouri, while Meyers, a junior, is a North Carolina pledge.
With 199 1/2 points, it is the 10th-most points scored in the 6A UIL finals and all 10 are now owned by Allen, which bumped off Dallas Highland Park’s 190 points from 1999 — the first-ever state meet.
Repeat champions
Seven of the 8 wrestlers who had a chance to repeat as champions did.
They were:
Dylan Ota, Southlake Carroll, 113 pounds — Ota is Southlake’s first three-time state champion and beat previously unbeaten Kingston Stephens from Dallas Jesuit.
Jackson Shipley, Dripping Springs, 120 — Avenged his only loss in the semifinals with a win over Allen’s Oliver Pulliam. Finished 47-1 and won a second straight title.
Logan Milsaps of The Woodlands College Park, 144 — Won a second straight title. This time, he won by disqualification after 5 stalling calls against his foe.
Keagan Sieracki from Southlake Carroll, 150 — Sieracki is now the school’s second two-time champion. Sieracki has signed with George Mason.
Perfecting ending: 1st time champions
There were two 6A champs that were perfect all season: Jared Remington and Sean Perez.
In addition, both wrestlers were the first state champion from their respective schools.
Remington, from League City Clear Creek, beat Allen’s defending state champion Carter Nekvapil, 9-2, in the 175-pound finals.
Remington, a runner-up last year at 157, was 46-0 this season.
Sean Perez from Humble went 52-0 this year.
The senior beat Rockwall-Heath’s Cody Savage, 12-5, in the 190-pound finals.
Other state champions
106 — Hector Ortiz, El Paso Eastwood, 42-1
132 — Mason Milsaps, The Woodlands College Park, 40-4
157 — Dominic Wilson, Rockwall, 50-2
285 — Jacob Ramirez, Grand Prairie, 4-2