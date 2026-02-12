Texas High School Wrestling Championships: Top Girls Wrestlers and Teams to Watch in 5A, 6A
The Texas UIL girls Class 5A and 6A finals will be held Friday and Saturday in Cypress, Texas.
The storylines are plentiful with a handful of returning state champions in both classifications. In Class 5A, expect Dallas-Fort Worth area schools Melissa and Azle to be among the favorites to bring home a state championships.
Dating back to the 2012-13 season, only two DFW area schools have won a team title. Azle in 2013 and Justin Northwest in 2023.
Melissa will have 9 at the state met, the most of any team.
In Class 6A, El Paso Eastwood is the favorite to repeat.
The Lady Troopers were set to fly out of El Paso on Wednesday morning, but the flight was canceled due to a response to U.S. military testing, sources told NBC News.
As of Wednesday night, the boys and girls teams will fly out of El Paso International to Houston on Thursday morning, getting there before team check-in periods.
Eastwood won titles in 2019 and 2022, tying with Allen. They won it outright last year. Allen, Katy and The Woodlands College Park will be the main competition for the team title for Eastwood.
This year there will be 14 champions, up from 12 awarded last year.
Who to watch for in 5A
100 — Noah Kovach, jr., Azle — No. 1-ranked, a two-time finalist and one-time champion is the favorite to repeat this year. She’s 40-1 this year and add in last year’s record, she’s 75-2 the past two years.
115 — Addison Hunt, so., Anna — No. 1-ranked wrestlers is a defending state champion from 107 last year. She’s a perfect 37-0 going to Cypress, where she was the school’s first state placer and champion last year.
115 — Ava Milliner, sr., Killeen Chaparral — The Western Colorado signee is 27-1 and at state for the third time. She missed last year due to injury, but in her previous two trips she won a state title (126) in 2024 and was fourth at 120 in 2023.
120 — Genevieve Bellino, sr., Corpus Christi Mary Carroll — She’s another returning state champion, taking first at this class last year and was 4th in at 114 in 2024. She’s a perfect 49-0 and we should see an undefeated state championship.
125 — Malia Griffin, jr., Melissa — She’s ranked No. 1 and is another defending state champion — kind of a pattern, right? She is 36-1 and for the second year in a row, so far the only losses she’s had came against Class 6A foes.
130 — Zaylyn Woods, fr., Azle — Another standout 9th grader for the Hornets. She’s 45-0 and ranked No. 1. Her mom, Montana De La Rosa, was a former UFC fighter.
145 — Rubie Chavez, jr., San Elizario — The West Texas wrestler is 32-0 and ranked No. 2. She was third last year at 138 pounds.
155 — Cydney Davis, sr., El Paso Bel Air — A two-time state champion, she will look for a 3-peat in a different class. All 3 of her all-state medals — 3rd and then two 1st all came at 152 pounds. She’s ranked No. 1 and is 53-0.
Who to watch for in 6A
100 — Jubilee Rendon, sr., El Paso Franklin — She’s No. 1 in the rankings and is 51-1 overall. She won a state title in 2023, second last year and was third in 2024.
105 — Emily Beltran, sr., Katy — She was the 107-pound champion last year. She’s 45-0 this year and we are betting she repeats. Last year she was the Tigers first state champion for the girls since 2000.
110 — Hailey Delgado, so., El Paso Eastwood — She’s 47-0 and a defending state champion. Delgado has yet to lose a high school match and is 93-0 overall.
115 — Nevada Daniels, sr., Katy Cinco Ranch — She’s 47-0 and is at the top of the bracket. Daniels has been fourth the past two years.
120 — Grace Romans, sr., Allen — Ranked No. 1, she’s a three-time medalist and one-time champion (2024). She is 33-4 and won a regional title last week.
125 — Lucy Clarno, so., Dripping Springs — She is 29-0 this year. Last year she went into the state meet ranked No. 11 and took home 1st.
135 — Landri Von Gonten, jr., — The Woodlands College Park — She’s vying for a third straight berth in the finals and won at 138 last year.
135 — Kailin Sebert, jr., Allen — She’s another returning state champion, winning 1st her first two years of high school. Sebert is 38-3 but has lost twice to Von Gonten.
145 — Joanna Henry, so., Austin Vandegrift — She was all-state last year, placing 6th at 138. She’s 40-1 this year for the Vipers. Here dad, Mark, was a former WWE standout and his brother, Jacob, is a wrestler at Oklahoma.
190 — Wema Latkari, jr., Flower Mound — She carries a perfect 50-0 record into the meet. Latkari is tied for the most wins in the field of 16.
235 — Maliana Heimuli, sr., Euless Trinity — It’s hard not to put a defending state champion here. She’s 1 of 6 returning champions and 1 of 3 that is undefeated this year. She is the favorite this year after being ranked 9th heading into state last year.