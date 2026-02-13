Texas (UIL) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores UIL - February 13, 2026
Get UIL schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues on February 13, 2026
There are 300 games scheduled across Texas top classes on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game live on our Texas high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas' top-ranked teams as Pleasanton hosts Devine, and Pampa takes on Canyon.
Texas High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, February 13
With many games featuring top teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season rolls on.
UIL Class 6A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 88 games scheduled in the UIL 6A classification on Friday, February 13 highlighted by Klein Oak vs. Magnolia. You can follow every game on our UIL Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
UIL Class 5A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 112 games scheduled in the UIL 5A classification on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Belton vs. Lake Belton. You can follow every game on our UIL Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
UIL Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 100 games scheduled in the UIL 4A classification on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Paris vs. Pleasant Grove. You can follow every game on our UIL Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
