An Impact Texas Quarterback Flipped Programs — Here’s Why It Matters for Both Sides
Argyle added one of North Texas’ most productive young quarterbacks Tuesday, as Hayes Hackney confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that he has transferred from Prosper Walnut Grove to the Eagles.
The move connects two programs that have crossed paths deep in the Class 5A Division II playoffs in consecutive seasons and immediately alters the trajectory for both. Hackney now arrives at Argyle as the Eagles replace longtime starter Maguire Gasperson, while Walnut Grove must regroup after losing the quarterback who anchored its rise.
A familiar postseason foe becomes Argyle’s solution at quarterback
Hackney, listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, was one of the few quarterbacks to challenge Argyle’s defense in recent playoff runs. Walnut Grove’s season ended with a 59-42 loss to Argyle in the 5A Division II Region I semifinals, despite Hackney throwing for 304 yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
The year before, the Wildcats again ran into Argyle in the same round, falling 52-35. Hackney threw for 311 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing score in that game.
Now, the sophomore who accounted for more than 3,100 passing yards and 37 touchdowns last season will be on the opposite sideline if the teams meet again.
Hackney completed 67.5 percent of his passes and earned first-team all-district honors in 4-5A Division II while leading Walnut Grove to a 12-1 record and an undefeated district championship. As a freshman, he was named District 4-5A Division II Most Valuable Player.
Timing matters for Argyle after Maguire Gasperson’s graduation
Hackney’s arrival comes at an opportune moment for an Argyle program that must replace one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in school history.
Gasperson, a UTSA signee, finished his career as Argyle’s all-time leading passer with 7,744 yards. Last season, he threw for 3,376 yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions while leading the Eagles to a 12-2 record and a Region I final appearance. He was named District 3-5A Division II Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
With Gasperson and reserve Preston Robinson graduating, Argyle’s only returning varsity quarterback with game experience is junior Jack Snakenberg, who completed 10 of 16 passes for 104 yards and an interception in limited action across four games.
The addition of Hackney gives Argyle a proven, high-volume passer who is eligible for multiple seasons and brings playoff-tested production into a system accustomed to championship contention.
Walnut Grove faces a reset after a breakthrough season
The impact is just as significant on the other side.
Walnut Grove finished 12-1 last season and entered the offseason with an established quarterback and continuity at the most important position on the field. That structure now changes abruptly.
With Hackney transferring and backup Cade Carter set to graduate, the Wildcats must replace their entire varsity quarterback depth chart. Finding a new starter is expected. Replacing Hackney’s production and experience will be more difficult.
Walnut Grove has reached the region semifinals in back-to-back seasons, both times running into Argyle. How quickly the Wildcats stabilize the position will shape whether that momentum carries forward.
A move that reshapes the balance without defining it
Hackney holds early scholarship offers from UTSA and Stephen F. Austin and has already demonstrated the ability to produce against elite competition.
For Argyle, the transfer helps answer pressing questions at quarterback following the departure of a three-year starter. For Walnut Grove, it represents a setback that forces recalibration rather than a reset of expectations.
The two programs have defined each other’s postseason paths in recent years. Now, one of the rivalry’s central figures has crossed over, changing the outlook for both heading into the next chapter.