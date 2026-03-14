Live Updates: Little Elm vs. Austin Westlake—A 17-Game Streak and A Texas Signee Collide in 6A Division II Final

Little Elm and Austin Westlake meet Saturday night for the UIL Class 6A Division II boys basketball state championship at the Alamodome. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. in San Antonio.

Follow along here throughout the game for live scoring, updates, photos and highlights as the action unfolds.

Little Elm (36-2) arrives in the title game during the most successful season in program history. The Lobos have not lost since a narrow December defeat to North Crowley and have rolled through the second half of the season, including an undefeated run through District 5-6A.

Senior guard Kensington Candler leads the Lobos with 18.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while anchoring a veteran lineup that has grown together under coach Damon Barnett. Little Elm also relies on senior contributors such as Ian Berry, Eli Fegans and Joseph Brickley as it tries to finish a championship run.

Austin Westlake (32-6) enters the final riding a 14-game winning streak after a double-overtime loss to Lake Travis in January. The Chaparrals punched their ticket to San Antonio with a dominant 59-27 semifinal win over Cypress Falls and are playing for their second state title after finishing runner-up in 2021.

Texas signee Bo Ogden leads Westlake and is no stranger to big moments, while the Chaparrals will try to slow Candler in a matchup that features two experienced senior-led teams.

Check back once the game tips for live scoring updates, key moments, photos and highlights from the 6A Division II championship below.

Scoring Updates

Teams 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Westlake Little Elm

First Quarter

Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

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