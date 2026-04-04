Another Texas High School Football Stadium Gem? Lufkin ISD asking voters to decide on $42M stadium in May

Residents in Lufkin ISD will vote on a pair of propositions totaling $140 million on May 2, one of which could lead to a new football stadium for the Panthers.

The 2026 bond include two parts.

Proposition A features $98 million for renovations to Lufkin High School, renovation and expansion of the Career and Technical Building, a new ag barn, safety and security measures and new buses.

Proposition B is $42 a new stadium at Lufkin High School, replacing the one that was built in 1973.

The stadium would feature new locker rooms, an 8-lane track, turf, lights, scoreboard, sound system, restrooms, concessions and a new press box.

What would happen?

The current stadium, named Abe Martin Stadium, does not have an elevator to the press box and is not ADA-compliant.

The stadium locker rooms are too small, have no A/C or ventilation, and have insufficient bathrooms, forcing visiting teams to dress in shifts, according to the school’s bond page information.

The 2026 Bond would fund a new high school stadium built in the same location, with new railing and ADA compliance, modern bathrooms, and concessions to accommodate all spectators.

The new stadium would hold 8,500 fans, a small decrease of about 10,500 fans. The home side would feature 5,500 seats.

Among those considered, Stephenville ISD serves as one of the closest comparisons in terms of size, scope and overall cost alignment with what the district is evaluating, according to the bond website.

Stephenville opened its $39 million Art Briles Stadium this past football season.

What would it mean?

If both propositions are approved, the estimated impact for an average home valued at $190,000 in Lufkin ISD would be $7.29 per month.

It would also mean a new home, at least temporarily, for the Panthers.

Coach Carl Asbeck told the Lufkin Daily News they had talked about starting construction after the 2026 season ends and playing on the road in 2027, with hopes of opening for the 2028 season. He mentioned that discussions have been held about possibly using Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, the home of Stephen F. Austin University.

A glance at the Panthers' history

The Panthers are coming off another playoff berth last year, the 45th in the program's history.

Lufkin went 8-4 last year before falling to Pflugerville Weiss in year one under Asbeck. It marked the seventh time in the past eight years the Panthers were .500 or better.

In Todd Quick's last year at the helm in 2024, the Panthers went 10-2 and won a district title.

The best stretch for the program was from 2001 to 2006, going 75-9 and winning a state title in 2001 under head coach John Outlaw. The field at Abe Martin Stadium is named after him — John Outlaw Memorial Field.

Lufkin is the alma mater of a number of former NFL players such as Dez Bryant, Don Muhlbach, Jorvorskie Lane, Rex Hadnot, Bryan Gilmore, Bruce Alexander and Keke Coutee.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown with teammates including guard Jonathan Cooper (64) against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium. Bryant played high school football at Lufkin. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

The two current NFL players are both on the New Orleans Saints: Ja’Lynn Polk and Erik McCoy.