Texas High School Football Coach Arrested For Improper Relationship With Student

A Texas high school football coach has been arrested following an investigation into an improper relationship with a student.

According to a report out of San Antonio by KSAT, Chad Allen Rodriguez has been booked by local law enforcement into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. The booking came over the weekend, Bexar County jail records indicate.

San Antonio-Area High School Football Coach Placed On Immediate Leave

A spokesperson for the Northside Independent School District confirmed in the report that Rodriguez teaches physics and astronomy at John Jay High School, and is a member of the football coaching staff and track and field coaching staff.

Back in May, local authorities received a call for a matter that involved a teacher and a student, according to an affidavit. In that affidavit, another student was walking past a classroom that Rodriguez was in when they saw the teacher with a student alone.

That incident occurred a day before law enforcement arrived on the campus to look into the matter. Rodriguez was arrested away from the school campus.

NISD Hired Chad Rodriguez 10 Years Ago This August

Northside Independent School District did confirm that Rodriguez has been placed on immediate administrative leave. He was hired by the school district in August 2016.

“The district is aware of the allegations and subsequent arrest, and the employee has been placed on immediate administrative leave,” the Northside Independent School District told News 4 San Antonio. “NISD and Jay High School are cooperating fully with law enforcement.

“Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our students, and we are committed to maintaining a secure, supportive environment during this time.”

Relationship Between Rodriguez, Student Started In October 2025

The report states that a relationship between Rodriguez and the student started in October 2025 with “eye contact and flirting” before escalating to more throughout the school year. The two exchanged numbers and photos, with surveillance footage showing the student entering the classroom of Rodriguez alone for almost 10 minutes.

Rodriguez is still in custody according to the latest reports, as he is being held on $50,000 bond. The San Antonio Police Department has asked for any additional victims to come forward by reaching out to the Special Victims Unit of the department.

While asking for any additional victims, the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook post did indicate that, “There is no reason to believe that there could be additional victims of this crime.”

Last fall, John Jay finished the season with a 9-2 record, the third consecutive season in which they have won at least nine games.

An Illinois high school football coach and teacher was recently arrested on criminal sexual abuse charges and a former Iowa high school softball coach was arrested for sexual exploitation within the last year. In Nebraska, a girls wrestling coach was arrested and charged with sexual abuse in January.