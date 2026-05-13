Top Texas High School Quarterback Ruled Ineligible After Transferring

A top Texas high school football quarterback who transferred from Arkansas during the offseason has reportledly been ruled ineligible. And, it appears as if he has since returned home for his upcoming sophomore season of high school football.

Bryson Kennedy, a member of the Class of 2029 who holds multiple high-level NCAA Division I offers, was set to compete with Maximus The Great Denson for the position this season at Duncanville High School. Instead, he finds himself in limbo after his father posted on social media that the University Interscholastic League (UIL) had ruled Kennedy ineligible.

Father Of Top High School Quarterback Speaks Out On Decision

“I know everyone was looking forward to Bryson being the starting QB for Duncanville, but it won’t happen due to Bryson being ineligible,” Anthony Kennedy wrote on Facebook in a post that has since been deleted (thanks to On3 for the quotes). “They wouldn’t allow me to appeal the decision, which was fine. I spent over $15,000 moving to Duncanville out of my own pocket; no one paid us, so we returned to our home school, Little Rock Central.

“Which we could have stayed and played at a private or charter school and be eligible right away, but overall, my family and (I) are okay.”

Bryson Kennedy Set To Return To Little Rock Central To Continue His Football Career, Education

Meanwhile, the signal-caller has used his own X (formerly known as Twitter) account to reveal he is back at Little Rock Central High School. The 6-foot-3 Kennedy also plays basketball and runs track.

According to a post on his social media page, Kennedy holds almost 20 offers, recently picking up one from Toledo. The account QBDoctor lists Miami, Auburn, Florida and Arizona State among the schools who have offered while 247Sports lists Arkansas, Missouri, Auburn, Appalachian State and Arkansas Baptist.

Duncanville Will Continue Forward With Maximus The Great Denson At Quarterback

Last year, the Tigers finished the season 4-7 overall. Duncanville, meanwhile, went 12-2 as Denson split time with graduated senior J’Coryon Rivers. Denson played in six games, completing 75 of 116 passes for 1,157 yards and 17 touchdowns against just one interception, adding 263 yards rushing and three more scores.

The Panthers reached the Class 6A Division I state championship game last year, falling to North Shore, 10-7, in an instant classic. Denson, who will be a senior this coming fall, did not take a snap in that contest.