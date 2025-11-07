Arkansas Lands High School Top-100 MLB Draft Prospect Jorvorskie Lane Jr.
Coming off back-to-back state championships, the Class 5A Division I Grapevine (Texas) Mustangs have made a lot of news lately. On Wednesday, for the second time this week, one of the Mustangs’ top prospects made waves across the country.
Jorvorskie Lane Jr., a top-100 2026 baseball prospect in the country, announced his commitment to the University of Arkansas in posts made on social media. The Razorbacks are coming off an appearance in the 2025 College World Series and have qualified for the CWS 12 times in program history.
Lane broke the news saying, "1000% committed" on X, formerly Twitter, and added "The journey continues in Fayetteville" on Instagram.
Lane Previously Committed to Texas A&M
The 6-foot, 190-pounder decommitted from his father's alma mater, Texas A&M, in 2024, immediately making him one of the hottest available uncommitted recruits in the country when the news broke.
Whether he makes it to Arkansas is another question. Long coveted by Major League Baseball scouts, a big year at Grapevine could send him flying up draft boards before the 2026 MLB Draft.
While he has played about every position on the diamond during his career, Lane — who bats and throws right — is lauded by scouts for his prowess in the outfield and is ranked No. 73 in the country as an outfielder on Prep Baseball Report’s Top 100 high school MLB Draft prospects rankings.
The NFL Lineage Behind Jorvorskie Lane Jr.'s Success
Speaking of his father, when you glance at his family’s lineage, Lane’s success should come as no surprise. Jorvorskie Lane Sr., a Lufkin, Texas native, played fullback in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. Prior to that, he played running back and fullback at Texas A&M from 2005 to 2008, rushing for 2,193 yards. He holds the Aggies career record for rushing touchdowns with 49.
His uncle is former NFL tight end Jermichael Finley (Jorvorskie Lane Sr.'s half-brother) and his cousin is Aledo (Texas) standout receiver, Notre Dame commit and Jermichael’s son, Kaydon Finley.
Star Power: Joining Grapevine's Powerhouse Program
His switch in college commitments comes amid another academic change. He transferred from Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt, where he played his freshman through junior seasons, to Grapevine in August, where he will join a star-studded cast that includes brothers Lale and Luke Esquivel, Gianni Corral, Connor Ray, Zack Goldstein and Reid Windom as some of the team’s top holdovers.
Luke Esquivel, an LSU commit who is considered one of the top 2028 prospects in the country, made waves earlier this week when he announced his intention to reclassify to the 2027 recruiting class.
Grapevine went 36-3 last season.
An elite runner, Lane is coming off a junior campaign that saw him swipe 61 bases for O.D. Wyatt while hitting .588 with 57 RBIs. As a sophomore, he hit .591 in 34 games with nine doubles, five triples, eight home runs, 37 RBIs and 66 stolen bases.
He made waves as a freshman, hitting .493 across 28 games with six doubles, seven triples, six home runs, 23 RBIs and 54 stolen bases.
Major League Interest: USA Baseball and Trading Cards
A member of USA Baseball, Lane has played for the 15U, 16/17U and 18U National Teams since 2023. He made six appearances for the 18U squad in September, including three starts in right field, and scored a run against Team Australia.
Adding to his big year, Lane also saw his baseball cards hit the shelves in 2025, as he’s featured in the popular 2025 USA Baseball Stars & Stripes set, which includes numbered parallels, pieces of his jersey and patches from his USA Baseball uniform, and even autographs.