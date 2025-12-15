Dan Marino makes return to Central Catholic
The greatest what if in Pittsburgh sports history may be what if the Pittsburgh Steelers chose hometown legend Dan Marino in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft. Instead, the Steelers chose to go a different route and Marino went on to play for the Miami Dolphins.
Marino was back in town Monday afternoon as the Steelers were getting set to play the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Marino was presented with a replica of his Central Catholic high school jersey by current player Roman Thompson and coach Ron Fuchs.
Marino was the king of Oakland
Marino was fortunate to never have to leave Oakland, the neighborhood of Pittsburgh, he grew up in during his scholastic career. While playing for the Vikings, he was chosen as a Parade All-American.
In 1978, Marino's senior season, he threw for 1,334 yards and 15 touchdowns. Marino also excelled at baseball and was a track athlete. He was picked by the Kansas City Royals in the MLB Draft, but chose to play quarterback at Pitt instead.
Pitt's last great era
The Panthers, who dominant in college football's early days, had a 10-year renaissance in football that lasted from the mid 1970s to the 80s. Marino went 33-3 as a starter during his first three seasons with Pitt.
The Panthers finished No. 2 in the AP poll in the 1980 and 1981 seasons. In 1982, Marino led Pitt to an upset win over No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
Marino threw the game-wining touchdown with 35 seconds remaining to help the Panthers beat the Bulldogs, 24-20.
After throwing 34 touchdown passes as a junior, Marino's stats dipped during his senior season. Marino threw 22 interceptions and 17 interceptions, raising some doubts about his profile heading into the draft.
Marino helps change the game
Marino avoided strong overtures from the USFL and chose to sign with the Dolphins. In 1984, Marino had one of the greatest passing seasons in NFL history to that point. In a game still domainted by running, Marino lit up teams through the air.
Marino threw for a league-high 5,084 passing yards and 48 touchdowns to win the MVP. Marino was the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 5,000 yards in a season. The Dolphins would end up in Super Bowl XIX, but ultimately lost to the dynastic San Francisco 49ers, 38-16.
Marino kept throwing
Marino never found a way to return to the Super Bowl. He would end up playing 17 seasons in the NFL and compiled a record of 147-93 as a starter.
Marino finished with 61,361 passing yards in his career. He is still 10th on the NFL's all-time passing list for yards. When he retired, Marino had the NFL record with 420 passing touchdowns and 4,967 completions.
