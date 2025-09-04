High School

Austin Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025

Get Austin area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues Thursday, September 4

Ben Dagg

Franklin players and head football coach Ruben Torres take the field for the Cougars’ season opener against Chapin on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Irvin High School in El Paso, Texas.
Franklin players and head football coach Ruben Torres take the field for the Cougars’ season opener against Chapin on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Irvin High School in El Paso, Texas. / Gaby Velasquez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 53 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the two days this weekend. We get a chance to see many top teams battle, including the Smithson Valley Rangers traveling to Brennan who both look to continue their strong starts.

Austin High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025

There are 10 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Thursday, September 4, highlighted by Smithson Valley vs. Brennan. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) (0-1) vs Eastside Memorial (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Lake Belton (0-1) vs McNeil (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Hendrickson (0-1) vs Leander (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Midway (1-0) vs Cedar Ridge (0-0) at 7:00 PM

San Marcos (1-0) vs Weiss (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Johnson (0-0) vs Stony Point (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Vista Ridge (1-0) vs Bowie (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Smithson Valley (1-0) vs Brennan (1-0) at 7:00 PM

McCallum (0-1) vs Travis (0-1) at 7:30 PM

Vista Ridge (1-0) vs Bowie (1-0) at 7:30 PM

Austin High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

There are 43 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted byCedar Park vs Vandegrift. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Burton (0-0) vs Santa Maria (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Harper (1-0) vs Sabinal (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Johnson City LBJ (0-1) vs Sonora (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Thorndale (1-0) vs Granger (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Bruceville-Eddy (1-0) vs Bartlett (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Weimar (1-0) vs Somerville (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Thrall (0-1) vs Rosebud-Lott (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Brady (1-0) vs Mason (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Randolph (0-1) vs Blanco (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Anderson-Shiro (0-1) vs Luling (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Florence (0-1) vs Central Texas Christian (0-0) at 7:00 PM

Comanche (0-1) vs Llano (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Liberty Hill (0-1) vs Rouse (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Southwest (1-0) vs Lockhart (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Tivy (1-0) vs Davenport (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Belton (1-0) vs Georgetown (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Elgin (0-1) vs Anderson (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Lake Travis (1-0) vs Rockwall (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Austin (1-1) vs Round Rock Westwood (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Cedar Park (0-1) vs Vandegrift (0-1) at 7:00 PM

San Benito (0-0) vs Westlake (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Flatonia (1-0) vs Sacred Heart (0-1) at 7:30 PM

Rogers (1-0) vs Schulenburg (1-0) at 7:30 PM

Little River Academy (0-1) vs Lexington (1-0) at 7:30 PM

Salado (1-0) vs Lampasas (1-0) at 7:30 PM

Columbus (0-1) vs La Grange (1-0) at 7:30 PM

Jarrell (1-0) vs Marble Falls (1-0) at 7:30 PM

Wimberley (1-0) vs Fredericksburg (0-1) at 7:30 PM

Smithville (0-1) vs Giddings (0-1) at 7:30 PM

Lago Vista (1-0) vs Connally (1-0) at 7:30 PM

Canyon (1-0) vs New Braunfels (1-0) at 7:30 PM

Pflugerville Connally (0-1) vs Taylor (0-1) at 7:30 PM

Jay (1-0) vs Lehman (0-1) at 7:30 PM

Hays (1-0) vs Pflugerville (1-0) at 7:30 PM

East View (0-1) vs Burnet (0-1) at 7:30 PM

Crockett (0-1) vs Canyon Lake (0-1) at 7:30 PM

Bastrop (1-0) vs China Spring (1-0) at 7:30 PM

Dripping Springs (1-0) vs Wagner (1-0) at 7:30 PM

Temple (1-0) vs Round Rock (0-1) at 7:30 PM

Judson (0-1) vs Hutto (0-1) at 7:30 PM

Harker Heights (1-0) vs Manor (0-1) at 7:30 PM

Clemens (0-2) vs Del Valle (1-0) at 7:30 PM

Cedar Creek (0-1) vs Akins (1-0) at 7:30 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Texas