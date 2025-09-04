Austin Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
Get Austin area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues Thursday, September 4
There are 53 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the two days this weekend. We get a chance to see many top teams battle, including the Smithson Valley Rangers traveling to Brennan who both look to continue their strong starts.
Austin High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are 10 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Thursday, September 4, highlighted by Smithson Valley vs. Brennan. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) (0-1) vs Eastside Memorial (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lake Belton (0-1) vs McNeil (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Hendrickson (0-1) vs Leander (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Midway (1-0) vs Cedar Ridge (0-0) at 7:00 PM
San Marcos (1-0) vs Weiss (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Johnson (0-0) vs Stony Point (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Vista Ridge (1-0) vs Bowie (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Smithson Valley (1-0) vs Brennan (1-0) at 7:00 PM
McCallum (0-1) vs Travis (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Austin High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted byCedar Park vs Vandegrift. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Burton (0-0) vs Santa Maria (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Harper (1-0) vs Sabinal (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Johnson City LBJ (0-1) vs Sonora (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Thorndale (1-0) vs Granger (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Bruceville-Eddy (1-0) vs Bartlett (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Weimar (1-0) vs Somerville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Thrall (0-1) vs Rosebud-Lott (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Brady (1-0) vs Mason (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Randolph (0-1) vs Blanco (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Anderson-Shiro (0-1) vs Luling (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Florence (0-1) vs Central Texas Christian (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Comanche (0-1) vs Llano (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Liberty Hill (0-1) vs Rouse (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Southwest (1-0) vs Lockhart (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Tivy (1-0) vs Davenport (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Belton (1-0) vs Georgetown (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Elgin (0-1) vs Anderson (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lake Travis (1-0) vs Rockwall (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Austin (1-1) vs Round Rock Westwood (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Cedar Park (0-1) vs Vandegrift (0-1) at 7:00 PM
San Benito (0-0) vs Westlake (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Flatonia (1-0) vs Sacred Heart (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Rogers (1-0) vs Schulenburg (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Little River Academy (0-1) vs Lexington (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Salado (1-0) vs Lampasas (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Columbus (0-1) vs La Grange (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Jarrell (1-0) vs Marble Falls (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Wimberley (1-0) vs Fredericksburg (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Smithville (0-1) vs Giddings (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Lago Vista (1-0) vs Connally (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Canyon (1-0) vs New Braunfels (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Pflugerville Connally (0-1) vs Taylor (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Jay (1-0) vs Lehman (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Hays (1-0) vs Pflugerville (1-0) at 7:30 PM
East View (0-1) vs Burnet (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Crockett (0-1) vs Canyon Lake (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Bastrop (1-0) vs China Spring (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Dripping Springs (1-0) vs Wagner (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Temple (1-0) vs Round Rock (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Judson (0-1) vs Hutto (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Harker Heights (1-0) vs Manor (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Clemens (0-2) vs Del Valle (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Cedar Creek (0-1) vs Akins (1-0) at 7:30 PM
