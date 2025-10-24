Austin Westlake vs. Austin Lake Travis: Live score, updates from Texas high school football Week 9
Austin Lake Travis and Austin Westlake meet for what could be the first of two meetings this season.
Lake Travis is coming in with a 7-0 mark and is 3-0 in District 26-6. Westlake, last year’s Class 6A Division I runners-up, is also 3-0 in district play and 6-1 overall. The Chaparrals have won six in a row since a Week 1 loss to Prosper.
In the High School on SI Texas High School football rankings, Lake Travis is No. 4 and Westlake is No. 11.
What to know?
Westlake has won the past six meetings against Lake Travis, but Lake Travis holds an 11-10 advantage since 2004.
Last year, Westlake won 24-17 and 28-16 and in 2023, the Chaps won 21-14 and 20-14.
There were also two meetings in 2016, with Lake Travis winning both, 51-3 and 48-7, respectively.
Tonight's game will feature the retirement of No. 15 for Westlake. That was worn by Drew Brees, who led Westlake to its first state championship before becoming a college and NFL star.
Who to know?
This game will have several Division I commits. Here’s a breakdown of who may stand out on Friday night:
Lake Travis
LB Braeden Lott, sr. — Leads the Cavs with 56 tackles; UTSA pledge
DL Carter Buck, sr. — Has 41 tackles, 10 sacks, 3 FF, 17 TFL; TCU pledge
DB Teddy Lofgren, jr. — Leads the team with 3 INTs
QB Luke McBride, sr. — Lefty has thrown for 1,595 yards, 68% completion, 15 TD
RB Vann Hopping, sr. — 113 carries for 751 yards and 17 of his team’s 22 rushing TDs; Princeton pledge
WR Lark Sidle II, sr. — 5-foot-10 target has 19 catches for 394 yards and 5 TDs
Westlake
DB Eric Abraham, jr. — Leading the team with 41 tackles
DL Austin Knape, sr. — Has 16 tackles, 7 TFL, 5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles — half of the team’s total
QB Rees Wise, sr. — He’s thrown for 1,046 yards and 7 touchdowns, while also running for 6 scores. He’s committed to Ole Miss
RB Jarren Lopez, so. — He’s one of two backs for the Chaps with more than 300 yards. He has 360 and 6 TDs.
RB Sebastian Henault, sr. — He’s the other ball carrier, who had 348 yards and a team-high 8 TDs.
WR Rhett Jenkins, jr. — He’s the top target for the Chaps with 19 catches for 295 yards and 5 TDs.
Austin Lake Travis vs. Austin Westlake in Texas high school football matchup: Live score update - Oct. 24, 2025
Refresh for the latest update.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
FINAL
Lake Travis
Westlake
LIVE UPDATES
Westlake won the toss and deferred; Lake Travis to receive
Lake Travis forced to punt after opening drive. Westlake ball with 10:12 left in 1st