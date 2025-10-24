High School

Austin Westlake vs. Austin Lake Travis: Live score, updates from Texas high school football Week 9

Two of the top teams in the state, CenTex clash in District 26-6A tilt

Cody Thorn

Austin Lake Travis quarterback Luke McBride looks to pass the ball in a game against Rockwall earlier this year.
Austin Lake Travis quarterback Luke McBride looks to pass the ball in a game against Rockwall earlier this year. / Michael Horbovetz

Austin Lake Travis and Austin Westlake meet for what could be the first of two meetings this season.

Lake Travis is coming in with a 7-0 mark and is 3-0 in District 26-6. Westlake, last year’s Class 6A Division I runners-up, is also 3-0 in district play and 6-1 overall. The Chaparrals have won six in a row since a Week 1 loss to Prosper.

In the High School on SI Texas High School football rankings, Lake Travis is No. 4 and Westlake is No. 11.

What to know?

Westlake has won the past six meetings against Lake Travis, but Lake Travis holds an 11-10 advantage since 2004.

Last year, Westlake won 24-17 and 28-16 and in 2023, the Chaps won 21-14 and 20-14.

There were also two meetings in 2016, with Lake Travis winning both, 51-3 and 48-7, respectively.

Tonight's game will feature the retirement of No. 15 for Westlake. That was worn by Drew Brees, who led Westlake to its first state championship before becoming a college and NFL star.

Drew Brees
Drew Brees fires over Mike Doss late in the game. He threw for over 300 yards and kept his cool. (Eric Albrecht photo) / ERIC ALBRECHT / USA TODAY NETWORK

Who to know? 

This game will have several Division I commits. Here’s a breakdown of who may stand out on Friday night:

Lake Travis

LB Braeden Lott, sr. — Leads the Cavs with 56 tackles; UTSA pledge

DL Carter Buck, sr. — Has 41 tackles, 10 sacks, 3 FF, 17 TFL; TCU pledge

DB Teddy Lofgren, jr. — Leads the team with 3 INTs

QB Luke McBride, sr. — Lefty has thrown for 1,595 yards, 68% completion, 15 TD

RB Vann Hopping, sr. — 113 carries for 751 yards and 17 of his team’s 22 rushing TDs; Princeton pledge

WR Lark Sidle II, sr. — 5-foot-10 target has 19 catches for 394 yards and 5 TDs

Westlake

DB Eric Abraham, jr. — Leading the team with 41 tackles 

DL Austin Knape, sr. — Has 16 tackles, 7 TFL, 5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles — half of the team’s total 

QB Rees Wise, sr. — He’s thrown for 1,046 yards and 7 touchdowns, while also running for 6 scores. He’s committed to Ole Miss

RB Jarren Lopez, so. — He’s one of two backs for the Chaps with more than 300 yards. He has 360 and 6 TDs.

RB Sebastian Henault, sr. — He’s the other ball carrier, who had 348 yards and a team-high 8 TDs.

WR Rhett Jenkins, jr. — He’s the top target for the Chaps with 19 catches for 295 yards and 5 TDs.

How to watch

Watch on NFHS 

Austin Lake Travis vs. Austin Westlake in Texas high school football matchup: Live score update - Oct. 24, 2025

Refresh for the latest update.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

FINAL

Lake Travis

Westlake

LIVE UPDATES

Westlake won the toss and deferred; Lake Travis to receive

Lake Travis forced to punt after opening drive. Westlake ball with 10:12 left in 1st

