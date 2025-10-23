High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Oct. 22
The Top 25 in Texas High School football remained mostly unchanged this week.
Dallas-Fort Worth area teams make up a majority of the Top 10 and will be have one of the best games in the state this week: Allen vs. Prosper.
Down the road in Austin, Austin Lake Travis vs. Austin Westlake will be another key game among Top 25-ranked teams.
With weather forecast calling for bad storms on Friday, almost every Dallas-area team is playing Thursday instead of Friday.
Here’s a look at who we think are the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 9.
TOP 25
1. Southlake Carroll (8-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: beat Justin Northwest, 57-7
What to know: For the second game in a row Davis Penn ran for 3 touchdowns for the Dragons.
Up next: at Hurst L.D. Bell, Oct. 24
2. Allen (7-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: beat Plano West, 56-7
What to know: One of the biggest games of the year got pushed up to a matinee start due to the weather.
Up next: at No. 7 Prosper, Oct. 24 (1 p.m.)
3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (7-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: beat Baytown Lee, 75-0
What to know: RB Landen Williams-Callis scored 5 TDs on only 13 carries — finishing with 185 yards.
Up next: at Rosenberg Terry, Oct. 25
4. Austin Lake Travis (7-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: beat Dripping Springs, 14-7
What to know: The tough road schedule continues from playing No. 13 last week to playing at No. 11 this week.
Up next: at No. 11 Austin Westlake, Oct. 24
5. Celina (7-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: idle
What to know: The Bobcats are back after a bye week and will close with teams a combined 10-12 record.
Up next: at Paris, Oct. 23
6. Aledo (7-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: idle
What to know: The Bearcats will get another test with 5-1 Richland’s and its strong running game hosts Aledo on Thursday.
Up next: at North Richland Hills, Oct. 23
7. Prosper (7-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: beat McKinney, 59-0
What to know: Dallas Boozer, Lathon Latiolais and Elliott Brown all had 4 catches in last week’s win.
Up next: vs. No. 2 Allen, Oct. 24 (1 p.m.)
8. Fort Worth North Crowley (6-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: beat Weatherford, 70-7
What to know: The Panthers had 25 first downs and rolled up 771 yards in last week’s win.
Up next: vs. Saginaw Boswell, Oct. 23
9. Duncanville (4-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: beat Lancaster, 35-10
What to know: District 11-6A has 4 teams with 3-1 records going into Week 9.
Up next: vs. Mesquite Horn, Oct. 23
10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: beat Dallas Woodrow Wilson, 62-0
What to know: The Golden Bears averaged 14 yards per carry in last week’s win.
Up next: vs. Seagoville, Oct. 23
11. Austin Westlake (6-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: beat Austin Bowie, 30-7
What to know: The Chaparrals enter this week’s game with a 3-0 mark in District 26-6A and so does Austin Lake Travis.
Up next: vs. No. 4 Austin Lake Travis, Oct. 24
12. Galena Park North Shore (6-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: beat Channelview, 70-0
What to know: The upcoming game doesn’t have the same intrigue as past year, but it could still be a good one.
Up next: vs. Humble Atascocita, Oct. 24
13. Houston C.E. King (6-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: beat Humble, 54-7
What to know: Dillon Mitchell hauled in 3 catches for 96 yards and a pair of scores in a win last week.
Up next: at Humble Kingwood, Sept. 23
14. Humble Summer Creek (6-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: beat Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, 73-13
What to know: Noah Spinks passed for 386 yards in last week’s loss, but the rushing game had 13 carries for 29 yards.
Up next: at Humble, Oct. 24
15. Dripping Springs (7-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: lost to No. 4 Austin Lake Travis, 14-7
What to know: The Tigers were up 7-0 going into the fourth.
Up next: vs. Del Valle, Oct. 24
16. Carthage (7-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: beat Athens, 61-55
What to know: CB Tylin Williams and LB Carson Crawford had 13 and 10 tackles, respectively, last week.
Up next: at Bullard, Oct. 23
17. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (6-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: beat Seguin, 56-10
What to know: Junior RB Caleb Peagler had 2 TDs, part of a 7-carry, 116-yard effort.
Up next: vs. New Braunfels, Oct. 24
18. Brenham (7-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: beat Bryan Rudder, 53-14
What to know: Sophomore CJ Glover had 9 carries for 134 yards and scored 3 times in the win last week.
Up next: at Killeen Ellison, Oct. 24.
19. Dickinson (7-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: beat Brazoswood, 58-7
What to know: The Gators have already matched last year’s win total with the victory last Friday.
Up next: vs. League City Clear Springs, Oct. 24
20. Fort Bend Ridge Point (7-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: idle
What to know: The Panthers’ defense had 2 shutouts last season and Clements was one of those foes.
Up next: vs. Fort Bend Clements, Oct. 23
21. Pearland (8-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: beat Pasadena Memorial, 48-0
What to know: The Oilers defense posted a shutout last week and has given up 97 points.
Up next: vs. Alvin Shadow Creek, Oct. 24
22. Angleton (7-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: beat Humble Kingwood Park, 67-13
What to know: The Wildcats ran for 400 yards and 5 TDs last week.
Up next: vs. Fort Bend Kempner
23. Iowa Colony (6-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: beat Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, 57-0
What to know: Houston pledge Jayden Warren had a kickoff return for a touchdown and both of his catches went for scores.
Up next: vs. Fort Bend Marshall, Oct. 24
24. Denton Billy Ryan (6-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: beat Azle, 44-10
What to know: RB Rontavian Brown ran for 195 yards — averaging 11.4 yards per carry — and scored twice in a win for the Raiders.
Up next: at Denton, Oct. 23
25. Port Arthur Memorial (8-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: beat Beaumont West Brook, 41-18
What to know: The Titans make their debut in the poll. After the win last week, the Titans have now won 8 or more games in 6 of the past 7 seasons.
Up next: at Lufkin, Oct. 24
Dropped out: Lewisville
Also in the mix (in alphabetical order): Argyle; Fort Worth All Saints; Frisco Lone Star; Lewisville, Melissa; Port Neches-Groves; Prosper Walnut Grove; San Antonio Harlan; Spring Klein Collins; The Woodlands College Park; Waxahachie