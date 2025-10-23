High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Oct. 22

High School

SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Oct. 22

Take a look at which teams moved up or down in the Top 25 poll after Week 8

Cody Thorn

Humble Summer Creek offensive lineman Jamarion Zenon blocks during an Oct. 18 game against Baytown Goose Creek Memorial.
Humble Summer Creek offensive lineman Jamarion Zenon blocks during an Oct. 18 game against Baytown Goose Creek Memorial. / Franklin Jenkins

The Top 25 in Texas High School football remained mostly unchanged this week. 

Dallas-Fort Worth area teams make up a majority of the Top 10 and will be have one of the best games in the state this week: Allen vs. Prosper.

Down the road in Austin, Austin Lake Travis vs. Austin Westlake will be another key game among Top 25-ranked teams.

With weather forecast calling for bad storms on Friday, almost every Dallas-area team is playing Thursday instead of Friday.

Here’s a look at who we think are the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 9. 

TOP 25 

1. Southlake Carroll (8-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: beat Justin Northwest, 57-7

What to know: For the second game in a row Davis Penn ran for 3 touchdowns for the Dragons. 

Up next: at Hurst L.D. Bell, Oct. 24 

2. Allen (7-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: beat Plano West, 56-7

What to know: One of the biggest games of the year got pushed up to a matinee start due to the weather. 

Up next: at No. 7 Prosper, Oct. 24 (1 p.m.)

3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (7-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: beat Baytown Lee, 75-0

What to know: RB Landen Williams-Callis scored 5 TDs on only 13 carries — finishing with 185 yards.

Up next: at Rosenberg Terry, Oct. 25

4. Austin Lake Travis (7-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: beat Dripping Springs, 14-7

What to know: The tough road schedule continues from playing No. 13 last week to playing at No. 11 this week.

Up next: at No. 11 Austin Westlake, Oct. 24

5. Celina (7-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: idle

What to know: The Bobcats are back after a bye week and will close with teams a combined 10-12 record.

Up next: at Paris, Oct. 23

6. Aledo (7-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: idle

What to know: The Bearcats will get another test with 5-1 Richland’s and its strong running game hosts Aledo on Thursday.

Up next: at North Richland Hills, Oct. 23

7. Prosper (7-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: beat McKinney, 59-0

What to know: Dallas Boozer, Lathon Latiolais and Elliott Brown all had 4 catches in last week’s win.

Up next: vs. No. 2 Allen, Oct. 24 (1 p.m.)

8. Fort Worth North Crowley (6-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: beat Weatherford, 70-7

What to know: The Panthers had 25 first downs and rolled up 771 yards in last week’s win.

Up next: vs. Saginaw Boswell, Oct. 23 

9. Duncanville (4-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: beat Lancaster, 35-10

What to know: District 11-6A has 4 teams with 3-1 records going into Week 9.

Up next: vs. Mesquite Horn, Oct. 23

10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: beat Dallas Woodrow Wilson, 62-0

What to know: The Golden Bears averaged 14 yards per carry in last week’s win.

Up next: vs. Seagoville, Oct. 23

11. Austin Westlake (6-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: beat Austin Bowie, 30-7

What to know: The Chaparrals enter this week’s game with a 3-0 mark in District 26-6A and so does Austin Lake Travis. 

Up next: vs. No. 4 Austin Lake Travis, Oct. 24

12. Galena Park North Shore (6-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: beat Channelview, 70-0

What to know: The upcoming game doesn’t have the same intrigue as past year, but it could still be a good one. 

Up next: vs. Humble Atascocita, Oct. 24

13. Houston C.E. King (6-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: beat Humble, 54-7

What to know: Dillon Mitchell hauled in 3 catches for 96 yards and a pair of scores in a win last week.

Up next: at Humble Kingwood, Sept. 23

14. Humble Summer Creek (6-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: beat Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, 73-13

What to know: Noah Spinks passed for 386 yards in last week’s loss, but the rushing game had 13 carries for 29 yards. 

Up next: at Humble, Oct. 24

15. Dripping Springs (7-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: lost to No. 4 Austin Lake Travis, 14-7

What to know: The Tigers were up 7-0 going into the fourth. 

Up next: vs. Del Valle, Oct. 24

16. Carthage (7-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: beat Athens, 61-55

What to know:  CB Tylin Williams and LB Carson Crawford had 13 and 10 tackles, respectively, last week.

Up next: at Bullard, Oct. 23

17. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (6-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: beat Seguin, 56-10

What to know: Junior RB Caleb Peagler had 2 TDs, part of a 7-carry, 116-yard effort. 

Up next: vs. New Braunfels, Oct. 24 

18. Brenham (7-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: beat Bryan Rudder, 53-14

What to know: Sophomore CJ Glover had 9 carries for 134 yards and scored 3 times in the win last week.

Up next: at Killeen Ellison, Oct. 24. 

19. Dickinson (7-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: beat Brazoswood, 58-7

What to know: The Gators have already matched last year’s win total with the victory last Friday. 

Up next: vs. League City Clear Springs, Oct. 24

20. Fort Bend Ridge Point (7-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: idle

What to know: The Panthers’ defense had 2 shutouts last season and Clements was one of those foes.

Up next: vs. Fort Bend Clements, Oct. 23 

21. Pearland (8-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: beat Pasadena Memorial, 48-0

What to know: The Oilers defense posted a shutout last week and has given up 97 points. 

Up next: vs. Alvin Shadow Creek, Oct. 24

22. Angleton (7-0)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: beat Humble Kingwood Park, 67-13

What to know: The Wildcats ran for 400 yards and 5 TDs last week.

Up next: vs. Fort Bend Kempner

23. Iowa Colony (6-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: beat Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, 57-0

What to know: Houston pledge Jayden Warren had a kickoff return for a touchdown and both of his catches went for scores.

Up next: vs. Fort Bend Marshall, Oct. 24

24. Denton Billy Ryan (6-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: beat Azle, 44-10

What to know: RB Rontavian Brown ran for 195 yards — averaging 11.4 yards per carry — and scored twice in a win for the Raiders.

Up next: at Denton, Oct. 23

25. Port Arthur Memorial (8-0)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: beat Beaumont West Brook, 41-18

What to know: The Titans make their debut in the poll. After the win last week, the Titans have now won 8 or more games in 6 of the past 7 seasons. 

Up next: at Lufkin, Oct. 24 

Dropped out: Lewisville 

Also in the mix (in alphabetical order): Argyle; Fort Worth All Saints; Frisco Lone Star; Lewisville, Melissa; Port Neches-Groves; Prosper Walnut Grove; San Antonio Harlan; Spring Klein Collins; The Woodlands College Park; Waxahachie

Cody Thorn
