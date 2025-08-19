Basketbrawl: On-Court Fight Sparks Massive Brawl at Texas AAU Tournament (Video)
It’s safe to say things got a bit too heated at an AAU basketball game in Frisco, Texas, when things went from basketball to brawling in an instant.
In a video posted on social media Monday by Dallas Texas TV on X, formerly Twitter, a wild scene unfolded as two teams broke into multiple, violent brawls that stretched across two basketball courts.
The video, which began right as chaos erupted, shows players on a court away from the camera standing in a large group when one player, wearing a white jersey, rushed toward a player in a dark jersey and began violently punching at him. The two toppled into a wall along the baseline as players from both teams joined the fracas.
Things went from bad to worse as the fighting spilled onto a second court where teams appeared to be warming up. Those teams did not get involved and simply watched as multiple fights spawned from the original fray while adults attempted to break things up and restore order.
One woman was seen yelling and walking toward a group of players who were attempting to restrain one of their teammates. That team, wearing dark jerseys with teal and pink trim with the letters TXE across the chest, appeared to wear the same uniform as TXE DFW, a Texas AAU program. The team in white could not be identified from the video.
Per signage on the walls of the gymnasium, the fight appeared to happen at Frisco’s Fieldhouse USA as part of the Back 2 School Jam: Dallas. Attempts by High School on SI to contact Fieldhouse USA by phone on Monday evening for more information were unsuccessful.
Per a statement from Fieldhouse USA CEO Gary Oliver on its website, Fieldhouse USA is a “community based facility specializing in leagues, events and tournaments” focused on “offering year-round league play in team sports such as basketball, soccer, volleyball, flag football and futsal.”
Just as things appeared to be calming down, players were seen rushing back to the far court where more fighting had broken out. One adult male was seen restraining another individual before the fighting ended. Both teams were ordered from the court by adults, though players continued to yell and point at each other.
In a perfect setting to the moment, the video panned to a third court where one of the teams forced off of the second court stood in a huddle, seemingly unfazed, listening to their coach speak to them.