Illinois high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025
The 2025 Illinois boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Agricultural Science 80, Blue Island Eisenhower 77
ALAH (CO-OP) 66, St. Joseph-Ogden 30
Alleman 74, Annawan 56
Altamont 48, Cumberland 43
Amboy 71, Hinckley-Big Rock 43
Anna-Jonesboro 63, Harrisburg 56
Antioch 57, Zion-Benton 55
Arcola 32, Salt Fork 30
Armstrong 70, Herscher 56
Arthur-Okaw Christian 84, Unity Christian 43
Astoria/VIT 78, Peoria Heights 37
Athens 84, Hartsburg-Emden 23
Auburn 47, Carlinville 40
Aurora Central Catholic 59, CAHF 29
Beacon Academy 43, ICSDC 28
Beecher 52, Grant Park 21
Belvidere 60, Woodstock North 38
BHRA (CO-OP) 53, Tolono Unity 46
Bloomington Central Catholic 68, Normal West 48
Bogan 79, Rich Township 42
Bolingbrook 96, Romeoville 33
Bowen 90, Chicago Sullivan 35
Brimfield 70, Flanagan-Cornell 43
Brother Rice 55, De La Salle 48
Brooks 42, Leo 35
Buffalo Grove 66, Grayslake Central 55
Bunker Hill 53, Greenfield/Northwestern 45
Butler 61, UIC College Prep 23
Cahokia 59, Highland 53
Calvary 70, Pleasant Plains 50
Calvary Christian Academy 48, Lowpoint-Washburn 15
Camp Point Central 67, Biggsville West Central 37
Carlyle 55, Flora 29
Carrollton 43, Southwestern 36
Casey-Westfield 55, Effingham 48
Catalyst-Maria 73, Perspectives-IIT/Joslin 32
Centennial 80, Rantoul 40
Century 71, Crab Orchard 51
Cerro Gordo/Bement 45, Tri-City 38
Chicago Hope Academy 64, Walther Christian Academy 41
Chicago Marshall 73, Julian 48
Chicago Washington 65, Back of the Yards College Prep 30
Christ the King 68, Francis W. Parker 29
Christian Fenger Academy 64, Phillips 59
Cisne 70, Dieterich 35
Cissna Park 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47
Clark 81, Ogden International 18
Clifton Central 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 48
Collinsville 52, Rochester 38
Comer 43, Rauner 36
Coram Deo Academy 71, Varsity Opponent 46
Crane Medical 63, Lindblom 60
Cuba City 59, Galena 46
Cumberland 48, Altamont 43
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, Peoria Notre Dame 34
Deerfield 63, Vernon Hills 40
DeKalb 72, Rock Falls 43
DePue 62, Marquette 33
Dixon 66, Kewanee 62
Donovan 73, St. Anne 42
DRW College Prep 74, Prosser 36
DuSable 68, Excel Academy of South Shore 41
Dwight 64, Prairie Central 48
Edwardsville 41, Springfield 39
Edinburg 74, South County 55
Elgin 67, Maine East 39
Englewood Stem 59, Thornwood 28
Faith Christian 69, Unity Christian 33
Fenton 58, Lakes 45
Fieldcrest 65, Midland 63
First Baptist Christian 61, Suburban Christian 60
Galesburg 63, Pekin 42
Galva 74, Sherrard 45
Geneseo 63, Macomb 52
Glenbard East 78, St. Charles North 63
Glenbrook South 62, Schurz 41
Grace Christian Academy 67, Momence 16
Granite City 59, O'Fallon 56
Grayslake North 66, Westlake Christian Academy 28
Grayville 85, Red Hill 41
Greenville 58, Woodlawn 33
Hall 57, LaSalle-Peru 34
Hansberry 59, Urban Prep Academies 53
Harrisburg 63, Anna-Jonesboro 56
Harvest-Westminster 66, Lisle 44
Heritage 48, Urbana University 40
Herscher 70, Armstrong 56
Hiawatha 56, Christian Heritage Academy 53
Highland 59, Cahokia 53
Hinckley-Big Rock 71, Amboy 43
Illinois School for the Deaf 63, Westfair Christian 61
Illinois Valley Central 60, Peoria Christian 57
Iroquois West 64, Ridgeview 27
Johnsburg 72, Schaumburg Christian 47
Joliet Central 53, Minooka 50
Joliet West 55, Yorkville 43
Juda 69, Orangeville 49
Kankakee 74, Mahomet-Seymour 60
Kaneland 91, Mendota 50
Kelly 51, Mansueto 43
Kewanee 66, Dixon 62
Lake View 97, Alcott 19
Lakes 58, Fenton 45
Lane Tech 82, Von Steuben 30
LaSalle-Peru 57, Hall 34
Lawrenceville 76, Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine 21
Leo 42, Brooks 35
LeRoy 75, Argenta-Oreana 36
Lewistown 45, Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 42
Lexington 54, Tri-Valley 45
Lincoln-Way West 58, Oak Lawn 56
Lindblom 63, Crane Medical 60
Lisle 66, Harvest-Westminster 44
Little Village 90, St. Rita 71
Lowpoint-Washburn 48, Calvary Christian Academy 15
Macomb 63, Geneseo 52
Maine East 67, Elgin 39
Marian Catholic 63, Unity Christian Academy 62
Marian Central Catholic 54, Christian Life 24
Marquette 62, DePue 33
Marquette Catholic 51, Roxana 42
Mascoutah 67, Priory 46
Mater Dei 74, Althoff Catholic 47
Mather 51, Northside 42
Mendota 91, Kaneland 50
Milford 61, Peotone 25
Minooka 53, Joliet Central 50
MMBA 59, Quentin Road Christian 42
Momence 67, Grace Christian Academy 16
Monticello 53, Riverton 42
Morgan Park 68, North Lawndale 62
Mt. Olive 62, Gillespie 61
Mt. Pulaski 62, Warrensburg-Latham 60
Murphysboro 71, Cairo 51
Naperville North 63, Shepard 36
New Athens 71, Father McGivney Catholic 59
New Berlin 61, Pontiac 53
Niles North 95, Yorkville Christian 82
Normal Community 79, Bloomington 69
North Boone 72, Sycamore 41
North Lawndale 68, Morgan Park 62
Northside 51, Mather 42
Ogden International 81, Clark 18
Orangeville 69, Juda 49
Oswego East 60, Plainfield East 58
Ottawa 58, Sandwich 46
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Cissna Park 47
Pecatonica 72, Winnebago 52
Pekin 63, Galesburg 42
Peoria 66, Richwoods 60
Peoria Christian 60, Illinois Valley Central 57
Peoria Heights 78, Astoria/VIT 37
Peoria Notre Dame 40, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 34
Peotone 61, Milford 25
Perspectives-IIT/Joslin 73, Catalyst-Maria 32
Phillips 64, Christian Fenger Academy 59
Plainfield East 60, Oswego East 58
Plainfield South 43, Plainfield North 35
Pleasant Plains 70, Calvary 50
Pleasant Valley 60, Sterling 25
Pontiac 61, New Berlin 53
Pope County 54, Thompsonville 34
Prairie Central 64, Dwight 48
Princeton 59, Seneca 58
Prosser 74, DRW College Prep 36
Quad Cities Christian 57, Rivermont Collegiate 28
Quentin Road Christian 59, MMBA 42
Rantoul 80, Centennial 40
Rauner 43, Comer 36
Reavis 65, Stagg 32
Red Hill 85, Grayville 41
Rich Township 79, Bogan 42
Richmond-Burton 62, Round Lake 60
Richwoods 66, Peoria 60
Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 45, Lewistown 42
Ridgeview 64, Iroquois West 27
Riverton 53, Monticello 42
Rochester 52, Collinsville 38
Rock Falls 72, DeKalb 43
Romeoville 96, Bolingbrook 33
Round Lake 62, Richmond-Burton 60
Roxana 51, Marquette Catholic 42
Sacred Heart-Griffin 60, Lincoln 46
Salem 49, St. Anthony 47
Salt Fork 32, Arcola 30
Sandwich 58, Ottawa 46
Schaumburg Christian 72, Johnsburg 47
Schurz 62, Glenbrook South 41
Seneca 59, Princeton 58
Sesser-Valier 85, Sparta 54
Sherrard 74, Galva 45
Shepard 63, Naperville North 36
South County 74, Edinburg 55
Southland College Prep 59, Chicago Christian 46
Southwestern 43, Carrollton 36
Sparta 85, Sesser-Valier 54
Springfield 41, Edwardsville 39
St. Anne 73, Donovan 42
St. Anthony 49, Salem 47
St. Charles North 78, Glenbard East 63
St. Joseph-Ogden 66, ALAH (CO-OP) 30
St. Rita 90, Little Village 71
Stagg 65, Reavis 32
Staunton 59, Civic Memorial 35
Sterling 60, Pleasant Valley 25
Streamwood 69, Leyden 37
Suburban Christian 61, First Baptist Christian 60
Sullivan 60, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 54
Sycamore 72, North Boone 41
TC (CO-OP) 69, Westville 40
Thompsonville 54, Pope County 34
Thornridge 59, Thornwood 28
Tolono Unity 53, BHRA (CO-OP) 46
Tremont 64, Farmington 38
Tri-City 45, Cerro Gordo/Bement 38
Tri-Point 56, Illinois Lutheran 20
Tri-Valley 54, Lexington 45
Tuscola 75, Villa Grove 28
UIC College Prep 61, Butler 23
Unity Christian 69, Faith Christian 33
Unity Christian 84, Arthur-Okaw Christian 43
Unity Christian Academy 63, Marian Catholic 62
Urban Prep Academies 59, Hansberry 53
Varsity Opponent 71, Coram Deo Academy 46
Vernon Hills 63, Deerfield 40
Villa Grove 75, Tuscola 28
Von Steuben 82, Lane Tech 30
Walther Christian Academy 64, Chicago Hope Academy 41
Warren 48, Pearl City 38
Warrensburg-Latham 62, Mt. Pulaski 60
Waterloo 63, Wesclin 49
Wesclin 63, Waterloo 49
West Chicago 64, Wheaton Academy 31
Westfair Christian 63, Illinois School for the Deaf 61
Westlake Christian Academy 66, Grayslake North 28
Westville 69, TC (CO-OP) 40
Wheaton Academy 64, West Chicago 31
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 60, Sullivan 54
Winnebago 72, Pecatonica 52
Woodland 83, LaMoille 46
Woodlawn 57, Air Force Academy 48
Woodlawn 58, Greenville 33
Woodstock North 60, Belvidere 38
Yorkville 55, Joliet West 43
Yorkville Christian 95, Niles North 82
Zion-Benton 57, Antioch 55