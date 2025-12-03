High School

Illinois high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025

See every Illinois boys high school basketball final score

Brady Twombly

Brother Rice won on December 2, 2025 beating De La Salle 55-48.
The 2025 Illinois boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Agricultural Science 80, Blue Island Eisenhower 77

ALAH (CO-OP) 66, St. Joseph-Ogden 30

Alleman 74, Annawan 56

Altamont 48, Cumberland 43

Amboy 71, Hinckley-Big Rock 43

Anna-Jonesboro 63, Harrisburg 56

Antioch 57, Zion-Benton 55

Arcola 32, Salt Fork 30

Armstrong 70, Herscher 56

Arthur-Okaw Christian 84, Unity Christian 43

Astoria/VIT 78, Peoria Heights 37

Athens 84, Hartsburg-Emden 23

Auburn 47, Carlinville 40

Aurora Central Catholic 59, CAHF 29

Beacon Academy 43, ICSDC 28

Beecher 52, Grant Park 21

Belvidere 60, Woodstock North 38

BHRA (CO-OP) 53, Tolono Unity 46

Bloomington Central Catholic 68, Normal West 48

Bogan 79, Rich Township 42

Bolingbrook 96, Romeoville 33

Bowen 90, Chicago Sullivan 35

Brimfield 70, Flanagan-Cornell 43

Brother Rice 55, De La Salle 48

Brooks 42, Leo 35

Buffalo Grove 66, Grayslake Central 55

Bunker Hill 53, Greenfield/Northwestern 45

Butler 61, UIC College Prep 23

Cahokia 59, Highland 53

Calvary 70, Pleasant Plains 50

Calvary Christian Academy 48, Lowpoint-Washburn 15

Camp Point Central 67, Biggsville West Central 37

Carlyle 55, Flora 29

Carrollton 43, Southwestern 36

Casey-Westfield 55, Effingham 48

Catalyst-Maria 73, Perspectives-IIT/Joslin 32

Centennial 80, Rantoul 40

Century 71, Crab Orchard 51

Cerro Gordo/Bement 45, Tri-City 38

Chicago Hope Academy 64, Walther Christian Academy 41

Chicago Marshall 73, Julian 48

Chicago Washington 65, Back of the Yards College Prep 30

Christ the King 68, Francis W. Parker 29

Christian Fenger Academy 64, Phillips 59

Cisne 70, Dieterich 35

Cissna Park 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47

Clark 81, Ogden International 18

Clifton Central 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 48

Collinsville 52, Rochester 38

Comer 43, Rauner 36

Coram Deo Academy 71, Varsity Opponent 46

Crane Medical 63, Lindblom 60

Cuba City 59, Galena 46

Cumberland 48, Altamont 43

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, Peoria Notre Dame 34

Deerfield 63, Vernon Hills 40

DeKalb 72, Rock Falls 43

DePue 62, Marquette 33

Dixon 66, Kewanee 62

Donovan 73, St. Anne 42

DRW College Prep 74, Prosser 36

DuSable 68, Excel Academy of South Shore 41

Dwight 64, Prairie Central 48

Edwardsville 41, Springfield 39

Edinburg 74, South County 55

Elgin 67, Maine East 39

Englewood Stem 59, Thornwood 28

Faith Christian 69, Unity Christian 33

Fenton 58, Lakes 45

Fieldcrest 65, Midland 63

First Baptist Christian 61, Suburban Christian 60

Galesburg 63, Pekin 42

Galva 74, Sherrard 45

Geneseo 63, Macomb 52

Glenbard East 78, St. Charles North 63

Glenbrook South 62, Schurz 41

Grace Christian Academy 67, Momence 16

Granite City 59, O'Fallon 56

Grayslake North 66, Westlake Christian Academy 28

Grayville 85, Red Hill 41

Greenville 58, Woodlawn 33

Hall 57, LaSalle-Peru 34

Hansberry 59, Urban Prep Academies 53

Harrisburg 63, Anna-Jonesboro 56

Harvest-Westminster 66, Lisle 44

Heritage 48, Urbana University 40

Herscher 70, Armstrong 56

Hiawatha 56, Christian Heritage Academy 53

Highland 59, Cahokia 53

Hinckley-Big Rock 71, Amboy 43

Illinois School for the Deaf 63, Westfair Christian 61

Illinois Valley Central 60, Peoria Christian 57

Iroquois West 64, Ridgeview 27

Johnsburg 72, Schaumburg Christian 47

Joliet Central 53, Minooka 50

Joliet West 55, Yorkville 43

Juda 69, Orangeville 49

Kankakee 74, Mahomet-Seymour 60

Kaneland 91, Mendota 50

Kelly 51, Mansueto 43

Kewanee 66, Dixon 62

Lake View 97, Alcott 19

Lakes 58, Fenton 45

Lane Tech 82, Von Steuben 30

LaSalle-Peru 57, Hall 34

Lawrenceville 76, Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine 21

Leo 42, Brooks 35

LeRoy 75, Argenta-Oreana 36

Lewistown 45, Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 42

Lexington 54, Tri-Valley 45

Lincoln-Way West 58, Oak Lawn 56

Lindblom 63, Crane Medical 60

Lisle 66, Harvest-Westminster 44

Little Village 90, St. Rita 71

Lowpoint-Washburn 48, Calvary Christian Academy 15

Macomb 63, Geneseo 52

Maine East 67, Elgin 39

Marian Catholic 63, Unity Christian Academy 62

Marian Central Catholic 54, Christian Life 24

Marquette 62, DePue 33

Marquette Catholic 51, Roxana 42

Mascoutah 67, Priory 46

Mater Dei 74, Althoff Catholic 47

Mather 51, Northside 42

Mendota 91, Kaneland 50

Milford 61, Peotone 25

Minooka 53, Joliet Central 50

MMBA 59, Quentin Road Christian 42

Momence 67, Grace Christian Academy 16

Monticello 53, Riverton 42

Morgan Park 68, North Lawndale 62

Mt. Olive 62, Gillespie 61

Mt. Pulaski 62, Warrensburg-Latham 60

Murphysboro 71, Cairo 51

Naperville North 63, Shepard 36

New Athens 71, Father McGivney Catholic 59

New Berlin 61, Pontiac 53

Niles North 95, Yorkville Christian 82

Normal Community 79, Bloomington 69

North Boone 72, Sycamore 41

North Lawndale 68, Morgan Park 62

Northside 51, Mather 42

Ogden International 81, Clark 18

Orangeville 69, Juda 49

Oswego East 60, Plainfield East 58

Ottawa 58, Sandwich 46

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Cissna Park 47

Pecatonica 72, Winnebago 52

Pekin 63, Galesburg 42

Peoria 66, Richwoods 60

Peoria Christian 60, Illinois Valley Central 57

Peoria Heights 78, Astoria/VIT 37

Peoria Notre Dame 40, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 34

Peotone 61, Milford 25

Perspectives-IIT/Joslin 73, Catalyst-Maria 32

Phillips 64, Christian Fenger Academy 59

Plainfield East 60, Oswego East 58

Plainfield South 43, Plainfield North 35

Pleasant Plains 70, Calvary 50

Pleasant Valley 60, Sterling 25

Pontiac 61, New Berlin 53

Pope County 54, Thompsonville 34

Prairie Central 64, Dwight 48

Princeton 59, Seneca 58

Prosser 74, DRW College Prep 36

Quad Cities Christian 57, Rivermont Collegiate 28

Quentin Road Christian 59, MMBA 42

Rantoul 80, Centennial 40

Rauner 43, Comer 36

Reavis 65, Stagg 32

Red Hill 85, Grayville 41

Rich Township 79, Bogan 42

Richmond-Burton 62, Round Lake 60

Richwoods 66, Peoria 60

Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 45, Lewistown 42

Ridgeview 64, Iroquois West 27

Riverton 53, Monticello 42

Rochester 52, Collinsville 38

Rock Falls 72, DeKalb 43

Romeoville 96, Bolingbrook 33

Round Lake 62, Richmond-Burton 60

Roxana 51, Marquette Catholic 42

Sacred Heart-Griffin 60, Lincoln 46

Salem 49, St. Anthony 47

Salt Fork 32, Arcola 30

Sandwich 58, Ottawa 46

Schaumburg Christian 72, Johnsburg 47

Schurz 62, Glenbrook South 41

Seneca 59, Princeton 58

Sesser-Valier 85, Sparta 54

Sherrard 74, Galva 45

Shepard 63, Naperville North 36

South County 74, Edinburg 55

Southland College Prep 59, Chicago Christian 46

Southwestern 43, Carrollton 36

Sparta 85, Sesser-Valier 54

Springfield 41, Edwardsville 39

St. Anne 73, Donovan 42

St. Anthony 49, Salem 47

St. Charles North 78, Glenbard East 63

St. Joseph-Ogden 66, ALAH (CO-OP) 30

St. Rita 90, Little Village 71

Stagg 65, Reavis 32

Staunton 59, Civic Memorial 35

Sterling 60, Pleasant Valley 25

Streamwood 69, Leyden 37

Suburban Christian 61, First Baptist Christian 60

Sullivan 60, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 54

Sycamore 72, North Boone 41

TC (CO-OP) 69, Westville 40

Thompsonville 54, Pope County 34

Thornridge 59, Thornwood 28

Tolono Unity 53, BHRA (CO-OP) 46

Tremont 64, Farmington 38

Tri-City 45, Cerro Gordo/Bement 38

Tri-Point 56, Illinois Lutheran 20

Tri-Valley 54, Lexington 45

Tuscola 75, Villa Grove 28

UIC College Prep 61, Butler 23

Unity Christian 69, Faith Christian 33

Unity Christian 84, Arthur-Okaw Christian 43

Unity Christian Academy 63, Marian Catholic 62

Urban Prep Academies 59, Hansberry 53

Varsity Opponent 71, Coram Deo Academy 46

Vernon Hills 63, Deerfield 40

Villa Grove 75, Tuscola 28

Von Steuben 82, Lane Tech 30

Walther Christian Academy 64, Chicago Hope Academy 41

Warren 48, Pearl City 38

Warrensburg-Latham 62, Mt. Pulaski 60

Waterloo 63, Wesclin 49

Wesclin 63, Waterloo 49

West Chicago 64, Wheaton Academy 31

Westfair Christian 63, Illinois School for the Deaf 61

Westlake Christian Academy 66, Grayslake North 28

Westville 69, TC (CO-OP) 40

Wheaton Academy 64, West Chicago 31

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 60, Sullivan 54

Winnebago 72, Pecatonica 52

Woodland 83, LaMoille 46

Woodlawn 57, Air Force Academy 48

Woodlawn 58, Greenville 33

Woodstock North 60, Belvidere 38

Yorkville 55, Joliet West 43

Yorkville Christian 95, Niles North 82

Zion-Benton 57, Antioch 55

