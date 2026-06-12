National Leader CJ Williams Battled Injury, Embraced Rivalries and Still Became America's Top Shot Putter

For most athletes, a season-long injuries can derail months of progress.

For CJ Williams, it became a test of patience.

The Frisco Heritage standout entered 2025 as one of the nation's premier young throwers, but what followed was a frustrating stretch that threatened to slow one of the fastest-rising careers in high school track and field.

Williams dealt with a stress fracture in his ankle that lingered from March 2025 through the end of the season, forcing him to compete through pain all the way to the Texas state championships. Once the season ended, his focus shifted away from meets and toward simply getting healthy again.

"It took a while before I really felt like myself again," Williams said.

After months of recovery and rehabilitation, Williams returned to serious training during the fall. The progress came quickly.

Within a few months, he launched the shot put beyond 72 feet, signaling that the nation's best thrower was back. More impressively he has already touched over 63' with the 16 lbs. He also ranked #8 all time in HS history for discus with his best of 221'3"

The comeback wasn't without additional setbacks.

Williams initially believed he was dealing with Osgood-Schlatter disease before undergoing further evaluation. An MRI later revealed patellar tendinitis, leading to another round of rehabilitation and treatment. He also aggravated the injury while squatting, creating another obstacle during an already difficult recovery process.

Despite the challenges, Williams continued progressing.

By the time the outdoor season arrived, he finally began feeling healthy again.

"Texas Relays was probably when I started feeling really good," Williams said. "At district, I really wasn't having pain anymore."

The improvement showed in the circle.

Williams emerged as the national leader in the shot put while simultaneously establishing himself as one of the nation's elite discus throwers. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 230 pounds, he combines explosive power with technical precision that few high school athletes can match.

His strength numbers help explain some of that success.

Williams has bench pressed 335 pounds for five repetitions. His back squat has reached 500 pounds for a one-rep maximum, while he routinely performs safety-bar squats at 605 pounds for five reps. In the Olympic lifts, he has hang cleaned 265 pounds for four repetitions.

Yet Williams is quick to point out that throwing is about far more than weight-room numbers.

The technical side of the sport has become a major focus throughout his development, particularly while learning how to throw efficiently despite physical limitations caused by injury.

Even now, Williams continues managing knee issues. Doctors recently recommended additional rest and rehabilitation, and he received an injection designed to help him prepare for outdoor national competitions later this summer. Surgery remains a possibility depending on how the knee responds.

For many athletes, those conversations would be discouraging.

Williams sees them differently.

His goal remains unchanged: keep improving and keep pushing the sport forward.

Part of that effort has come through social media, where Williams has developed a somewhat friendly rivalry with fellow national throwing star Simon Rosselli.

The two regularly exchange playful trash talk online, creating a level of engagement rarely seen among high school throwers.

Williams believes those interactions can help elevate the sport.

Track and field's throwing events often struggle to receive the same attention as sprinting or distance running, despite featuring some of the most impressive athletes in the country. Williams sees personality and rivalry as an opportunity rather than a distraction.

The best sports have stars, storylines and rivalries.

Williams wants throwing to have all three.

By embracing competition publicly and engaging with fans online, he hopes more people will pay attention to the athletes producing world-class performances in the shot put and discus.

That mindset has helped transform him into more than just a national leader.

He's become one of the faces of high school throwing.

Next season, Williams will take his talents to Ole Miss, where he hopes to continue developing into one of the country's premier collegiate throwers. But before he leaves the high school ranks behind, there is still unfinished business.

Whether that means chasing bigger marks, winning national titles or continuing to grow the visibility of throwing events, Williams believes the future remains bright.

Considering what he's already overcome to get here, betting against him would be a mistake.

After all, the nation's top shot putter didn't arrive at the top by accident.

He got there while fighting through injuries, setbacks and uncertainty—and he may still be just getting started.