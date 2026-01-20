Class Of 2028 Star Landan Adams Becomes Latest Star In DeSoto Pipeline
Reigning Texas Class 6A Division II champion DeSoto added a key piece to its 2026 squad recently when class of 2028 ATH Landan Adams announced he was transferring from Little Rock Parkview (AR) to DeSoto via his personal X account.
Adams is one of the most sought-after prospects in the class of 2028. His arrival bolsters a DeSoto program among the favorites in 6A Division II in 2026.
"I'm just ready to get to work and excited to be part of a great program," Adams said via text message Monday night. "I just want to come in and have a big impact on the team and do great things." A 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete known for his versatility, Adams spent time considerable time on both sides of the ball for Parkview last season, as a linebacker/defensive back on defense and a wide receiver on offense.
Desoto: A Pipeline To Football Prominence
The decision to transfer to DeSoto is a significant step for Adams, who leaves one of the best programs in Arkansas to join a high-profile DeSoto squad with a significant national profile.
DeSoto, which won its first state championship in 2016, has long been one of Texas' most fertile recruiting grounds for major college programs mining the country for elite talent. DeSoto has also proven to be a consistent pipeline to the NFL, producing the likes of future NFL Hall of Famer Von Miller, Jalen Mills and Ellis Hobbs, among others.
Miller, a consensus All-American and 2010 Butkus Award winner at Texas A&M was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL Draft. An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Miller registered a team high nine sacks in 2025 as a member of the Washington Commanders. Adams, who already holds offers from Arkansas State and UNLV has recently gained traction from a number of Power 4 programs such as Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M and TCU. Expect that interest and those offers to ratchet up considerably over the next couple seasons.
The Mathis Effect
Adams will spend the final two years of his prep career learning from one of the best coaching staffs in the country. Claude Mathis, now in his second stint at DeSoto is widely regarded for his ability to identify and develop high-end talent looking to further their football futures at the next level. Most recently, Mathis was the head coach of the West team in the Navy All-American Game played at the Alamodome in San Antonio. During his 14 years at DeSoto, Mathis has produced a Who's-who of blue-chip talent that continues to grow with each passing season.
Landan Adams , his latest project, hopes to add his name to that list.