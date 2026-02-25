Tennessee Greenlights One-Time Free Transfer for High School Athletes After Heated Battle with TSSAA
In a story first reported by The Tennessean’s Tyler Palmateer, Governor Bill Lewis signed Senate Bill 16 into law Tuesday afternoon allowing Tennessee middle and high school athletes to transfer one time to a school of their choice without penalty, regardless of reason.
A Landmark Decision
The Tennessee General Assembly passed the bill on Feb. 9, 2026. With the governor adding his signature, the one-time transfer rule is now state law.
Tennessee becomes the latest state – joining Indiana, South Carolina and Texas – in a growing trend to propose or enact similar legislation.
The journey in reaching today's landmark decision marks the end of a long, contentious battle between state lawmakers and the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association since the bill was first introduced in December 2024 by Rep. Scott Cepicky (Culleoka).
The TSSAA Opposed the Legislation Despite Threats of Dissolving the Association
In April 2025, Rep. Cepicky paused his own bill after the TSSAA sent letters to coaches urging them to ask lawmakers to vote against it. Things reached a boiling point when the bill’s sponsors - Cepicky and Sen. Adam Lowe (Calhoun) - discussed bringing the TSSAA under state control or to enact research geared towards dissolving the TSSAA altogether as Sen. Lowe accused the organization of having “too much power and not enough oversight.”
Earlier this month, Lowe’s stance softened a bit as the organization had displayed a willingness to work with the legislature regarding its transfer policies, in addition to the creation of a Student Advisory Board.
Eventually, The Two Sides Came to an Understanding
In the end, the two sides came together with TSSAA Executive Director Mark Reeves issuing the following statement; "The TSSAA has not opposed this legislation. In fact, we have collaborated with members of the legislature – specifically with the bill’s sponsors – in a dedicated effort to craft language that preserves the integrity of education-based athletics while acknowledging that school choice is now a permanent part of the Tennessee educational landscape.”
“While the one-time transfer law represents a significant shift, we are grateful for the opportunity to have been at the table during the drafting process. We recognize that many questions and scenarios remain unanswered.”
The TSSAA’s Legislative Council is scheduled to convene in April to address those concerns.
The New Law Does Not Create an Unregulated System
It is important to note that while the new law grants a one-time transfer rule, it does not allow for a completely unregulated system. The law explicitly grants the TSSAA the authority to maintain and enforce other fundamental eligibility rules regarding age limits and academic or disciplinary requirements while expressly forbidding coaching links (following a coach) and recruiting.
One crucial detail regarding the new transfer law requires the transfer take place between school years in order for the student-athlete to gain immediate eligibility. Transfers taking place during the school year will typically result in ineligibility unless otherwise approved through a hardship application.
According to data provided by the TSSAA, there were 1,315 high school transfers during the 2025–26 school year. This figure was 36% higher than the previous school year with 91% of those transfers being approved.