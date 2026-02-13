Dallas Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 13, 2026
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues Friday, February 13
There are 100 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Dallas High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Sunnyvale vs. Ford and Plano East taking on Princeton in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Lewisville vs. Marcus – 6:15 PM
Coppell vs. Hebron – 6:15 PM
Sunnyvale vs. Ford – 6:15 PM
Fossil Ridge vs. Granbury – 6:30 PM
Madisonville vs. Palestine – 6:30 PM
China Spring vs. Connally – 6:30 PM
Braswell vs. Little Elm – 6:30 PM
MacArthur vs. Nimitz – 7:00 PM
Royse City vs. Rockwall – 7:00 PM
Plano East vs. Princeton – 7:00 PM
Plano vs. McKinney – 7:00 PM
Lakeview Centennial vs. Wylie East – 7:00 PM
Northwest vs. Keller – 7:00 PM
Midlothian vs. Midlothian Heritage – 7:00 PM
Seagoville vs. North Mesquite – 7:00 PM
West Mesquite vs. Poteet – 7:00 PM
North Forney vs. Forney – 7:00 PM
Mansfield Timberview vs. Seguin – 7:00 PM
Guyer vs. Flower Mound – 7:00 PM
Keller Central vs. Trinity – 7:00 PM
Rockwall-Heath vs. Tyler Legacy – 7:00 PM
North Side vs. Trimble Tech – 7:00 PM
Melissa vs. Greenville – 7:00 PM
Irving vs. Dallas Jesuit – 7:00 PM
McKinney North vs. Sherman – 7:00 PM
Paris vs. Pleasant Grove – 7:00 PM
Everman vs. Joshua – 7:00 PM
Ennis vs. Kaufman – 7:00 PM
Sulphur Springs vs. North Lamar – 7:00 PM
North Hills Prep vs. Ranchview – 7:00 PM
Mineral Wells vs. Graham – 7:00 PM
Glen Rose vs. Graham – 7:00 PM
Grapevine vs. Colleyville Heritage – 7:00 PM
Farmersville vs. Community – 7:00 PM
Southlake Carroll vs. Byron Nelson – 7:00 PM
Burleson vs. Centennial – 7:00 PM
Boyd vs. Plano West – 7:00 PM
Berkner vs. Richardson – 7:00 PM
Timber Creek vs. Bell – 7:00 PM
Richland vs. Argyle – 7:00 PM
Mineral Wells vs. Brownwood – 7:00 PM
Brock vs. Stephenville – 7:00 PM
Prosper Rock Hill vs. Allen – 7:00 PM
Bonham vs. Paris – 7:00 PM
Alvarado vs. Hillsboro – 7:00 PM
Wilson vs. Adams – 7:00 PM
Newman Smith vs. Lone Star – 7:15 PM
Reedy vs. Wakeland – 7:15 PM
The Colony vs. Turner – 7:15 PM
Liberty vs. Frisco – 7:15 PM
Emerson vs. Heritage – 7:15 PM
Highland Park vs. Creekview – 7:15 PM
Independence vs. Centennial – 7:15 PM
Birdville vs. Denton – 7:15 PM
Sam Houston vs. Martin – 7:30 PM
Rowlett vs. South Garland – 7:30 PM
South Grand Prairie vs. Haltom – 7:30 PM
Garland vs. Sachse – 7:30 PM
Lancaster vs. Horn – 7:30 PM
Martin vs. Juarez-Lincoln – 7:30 PM
Waxahachie vs. Duncanville – 7:30 PM
Mesquite vs. DeSoto – 7:30 PM
South Oak Cliff vs. Molina – 7:30 PM
Paschal vs. South Hills – 7:30 PM
Lincoln vs. Wilmer-Hutchins – 7:30 PM
Krum vs. Springtown – 7:30 PM
Kimball vs. Roosevelt – 7:30 PM
Kemp vs. Van – 7:30 PM
Wylie vs. North Garland – 7:30 PM
Gainesville vs. Van Alstyne – 7:30 PM
Ferris vs. Life Waxahachie – 7:30 PM
Southwest vs. Eastern Hills – 7:30 PM
Lake Worth vs. Decatur – 7:30 PM
Crawford vs. Rio Vista – 7:30 PM
Conrad vs. Pinkston – 7:30 PM
Sanger vs. Celina – 7:30 PM
Skyline vs. Cedar Hill – 7:30 PM
Dunbar vs. Carter-Riverside – 7:30 PM
North Dallas vs. Carter – 7:30 PM
Chisholm Trail vs. Azle – 7:30 PM
Lamar vs. Bowie – 7:30 PM
Wills Point vs. Caddo Mills – 7:30 PM
Brownsboro vs. Canton – 7:30 PM
Bridgeport vs. Castleberry – 7:30 PM
Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Benbrook – 7:30 PM
Arlington vs. Grand Prairie – 7:30 PM
Lovejoy vs. Anna – 7:30 PM
Aubrey vs. Lake Dallas – 7:30 PM
Athens vs. Mabank – 7:30 PM
Sunset vs. Adamson – 7:30 PM
Mansfield vs. North Crowley – 8:00 PM
Mansfield Legacy vs. Lake Ridge – 8:00 PM
Red Oak vs. Terrell – 8:00 PM
Hillcrest vs. White – 8:00 PM
Spruce vs. Samuell – 8:00 PM
Venus vs. Kennedale – 8:00 PM
Corsicana vs. Crandall – 8:00 PM
Wyatt vs. Arlington Heights – 8:00 PM
Boswell vs. Weatherford – 8:00 PM
Brewer vs. Aledo – 8:00 PM
