Dallas Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues Friday, February 6
There are 98 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, February 6. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Dallas High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Pearce vs. Nimitz and Mansfield Timberview taking on Cleburne in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Irving vs MacArthur — 6:30 PM
Joshua vs Seguin — 7:00 PM
Rockwall vs Rockwall-Heath — 7:00 PM
Longview vs North Forney — 7:00 PM
Little Elm vs Marcus — 7:00 PM
Sachse vs Naaman Forest — 7:00 PM
Princeton vs Prosper — 7:00 PM
McKinney vs Plano East — 7:00 PM
Plano vs Prosper Rock Hill — 7:00 PM
Pearce vs Nimitz — 7:00 PM
Guyer vs Lewisville — 7:00 PM
Lake Highlands vs Richardson — 7:00 PM
Melissa vs McKinney North — 7:00 PM
North Mesquite vs West Mesquite — 7:00 PM
Mansfield Timberview vs Cleburne — 7:00 PM
Trinity vs Northwest — 7:00 PM
Forney vs Tyler Legacy — 7:00 PM
Turner vs Reedy — 7:00 PM
Greenville vs Lovejoy — 7:00 PM
Sulphur Springs vs Pittsburg — 7:00 PM
Stephenville vs Mineral Wells — 7:00 PM
Coppell vs Flower Mound — 7:00 PM
Lakeview Centennial vs Wylie — 7:00 PM
Crandall vs Midlothian — 7:00 PM
Wylie East vs Garland — 7:00 PM
Everman vs Cleburne — 7:00 PM
Everman vs Centennial — 7:00 PM
Burleson vs Mansfield Summit — 7:00 PM
Hebron vs Braswell — 7:00 PM
Colleyville Heritage vs Birdville — 7:00 PM
Dallas Jesuit vs Berkner — 7:00 PM
Byron Nelson vs Bell — 7:00 PM
Graham vs Brownwood — 7:00 PM
Brock vs Glen Rose — 7:00 PM
Allen vs Boyd — 7:00 PM
Anna vs Walnut Grove — 7:00 PM
Bonham vs Pleasant Grove — 7:00 PM
Southlake Carroll vs Keller Central — 7:15 PM
Lone Star vs Wakeland — 7:15 PM
Liberty vs Memorial — 7:15 PM
Frisco vs Independence — 7:15 PM
Highland Park vs Newman Smith — 7:15 PM
Lebanon Trail vs Heritage — 7:15 PM
Grapevine vs Richland — 7:15 PM
Paris vs North Lamar — 7:15 PM
Creekview vs The Colony — 7:15 PM
Centennial vs Emerson — 7:15 PM
North Garland vs Rowlett — 7:30 PM
Haltom vs Martin — 7:30 PM
South Grand Prairie vs Grand Prairie — 7:30 PM
Sam Houston vs Lamar — 7:30 PM
Waxahachie vs Lancaster — 7:30 PM
Sunset vs White — 7:30 PM
VR Eaton vs Timber Creek — 7:30 PM
Sam Houston vs Bowie — 7:30 PM
Kennedale vs Alvarado — 7:30 PM
Caddo Mills vs Sunnyvale — 7:30 PM
Seagoville vs Spruce — 7:30 PM
South Hills vs Wyatt — 7:30 PM
Wilmer-Hutchins vs Roosevelt — 7:30 PM
Uplift Williams Prep vs Ranchview — 7:30 PM
Mabank vs Lindale — 7:30 PM
North Dallas vs Lincoln — 7:30 PM
Kimball vs Pinkston — 7:30 PM
Sanger vs Gainesville — 7:30 PM
Van Alstyne vs Frisco Panther Creek — 7:30 PM
Wills Point vs Farmersville — 7:30 PM
Eastern Hills vs Dunbar — 7:30 PM
Western Hills vs Diamond Hill-Jarvis — 7:30 PM
Decatur vs Springtown — 7:30 PM
Community vs Ford — 7:30 PM
Celina vs Lake Dallas — 7:30 PM
Horn vs Cedar Hill — 7:30 PM
Carter-Riverside vs Benbrook — 7:30 PM
Carter vs Conrad — 7:30 PM
Brewer vs Azle — 7:30 PM
Argyle vs Ryan — 7:30 PM
Canton vs Kemp — 7:30 PM
Castleberry vs Burkburnett — 7:30 PM
Bullard vs Palestine — 7:30 PM
Bridgeport vs Lake Worth — 7:30 PM
Arlington vs Bowie — 7:30 PM
Aledo vs Granbury — 7:30 PM
Brownsboro vs Athens — 7:30 PM
Samuell vs Adams — 7:30 PM
Ferris vs Godley — 7:45 PM
Mansfield vs Mansfield Legacy — 8:00 PM
Polytechnic vs North Side — 8:00 PM
Weatherford vs North Crowley — 8:00 PM
Terrell vs Kaufman — 8:00 PM
Duncanville vs Mesquite — 8:00 PM
DeSoto vs Skyline — 8:00 PM
Midlothian Heritage vs Ennis — 8:00 PM
Crowley vs Lake Ridge — 8:00 PM
Corsicana vs Red Oak — 8:00 PM
Lorena vs China Spring — 8:00 PM
Trimble Tech vs Arlington Heights — 8:00 PM
Molina vs Adamson — 8:00 PM
