Dallas Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues Friday, January 9
There are 99 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, January 9. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Dallas High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Newman South vs. Reed and Allen taking on Plano East in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Sherman vs Anna — 3:30 PM
Pinkston vs Roosevelt — 4:00 PM
Memorial vs Bishop Lynch — 5:30 PM
Keller vs VR Eaton — 6:00 PM
Ford vs Ranchview — 6:30 PM
Longview vs Rockwall-Heath — 7:00 PM
Royse City vs North Forney — 7:00 PM
Sachse vs Rowlett — 7:00 PM
Prosper vs Plano West — 7:00 PM
Prosper Rock Hill vs McKinney — 7:00 PM
Pearce vs MacArthur — 7:00 PM
Guyer vs Little Elm — 7:00 PM
South Garland vs Naaman Forest — 7:00 PM
Lake Highlands vs Nimitz — 7:00 PM
Hebron vs Lewisville — 7:00 PM
Flower Mound vs Marcus — 7:00 PM
Melissa vs Lovejoy — 7:00 PM
Trinity vs Bell — 7:00 PM
Rockwall vs Tyler Legacy — 7:00 PM
McKinney North vs Walnut Grove — 7:00 PM
Lone Star vs Turner — 7:00 PM
Joshua vs Mansfield Summit — 7:00 PM
Dallas Jesuit vs Richardson — 7:00 PM
McGregor vs Stephenville — 7:00 PM
Everman vs Mansfield Timberview — 7:00 PM
Greenville vs Denison — 7:00 PM
Crandall vs Kaufman — 7:00 PM
Corsicana vs Midlothian — 7:00 PM
Wylie East vs Wylie — 7:00 PM
Centennial vs Seguin — 7:00 PM
Community vs Sulphur Springs — 7:00 PM
Byron Nelson vs Keller Central — 7:00 PM
Burleson vs Cleburne — 7:00 PM
Coppell vs Braswell — 7:00 PM
Princeton vs Boyd — 7:00 PM
Irving vs Berkner — 7:00 PM
Allen vs Plano East — 7:00 PM
North Mesquite vs Adams — 7:00 PM
Newman Smith vs Reedy — 7:15 PM
Liberty vs Independence — 7:15 PM
Highland Park vs The Colony — 7:15 PM
Frisco vs Heritage — 7:15 PM
Creekview vs Wakeland — 7:15 PM
Lebanon Trail vs Centennial — 7:15 PM
Birdville vs Grapevine — 7:15 PM
Argyle vs Denton — 7:15 PM
Samuell vs Poteet — 7:30 PM
Martin vs Bowie — 7:30 PM
Haltom vs Grand Prairie — 7:30 PM
South Grand Prairie vs Lamar — 7:30 PM
North Garland vs Garland — 7:30 PM
Timber Creek vs Northwest — 7:30 PM
Polytechnic vs Wyatt — 7:30 PM
Terrell vs Midlothian Heritage — 7:30 PM
