Virginia High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Schedule (VHSL) - March 2, 2026
The 2026 VHSL State high school boys basketball playoffs begin on Tuesday, March 3.
High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the VHSL high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 12-14 at VCU.
Virginia High School State Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (VHSL) - March 3
CLASS 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Fort Chiswell vs. Twin Springs - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
Patrick Henry vs. McCluer - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
Luray vs. Northampton - 03/03, 7:30 PM ET
Northumberland vs. Rappahannock County - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
CLASS 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Floyd County vs. Graham - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
Central - Wise vs. Nelson County - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
Central vs. Greensville County - 03/03, 6:30 PM ET
Thomas Jefferson vs. Strasburg - 03/03, 8:00 PM ET
CLASS 3 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Hidden Valley vs. Western Albemarle - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
Petersburg vs. Meridian - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
Liberty Christian vs. Christiansburg - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
Skyline vs. Lake Taylor - 03/03, 7:30 PM ET
CLASS 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Varina vs. Denbigh - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
Handley vs. Broad Run - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
Hampton vs. Courtland - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
Heritage vs. Glass - 03/03, 8:00 PM ET
CLASS 5 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Green Run vs. Nansemond River - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
Albemarle vs. Stone Bridge - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
Norview vs. Kempsville - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
Massaponax vs. James River - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
CLASS 6 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Patriot vs. Landstown - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
South County vs. Marshall - 03/03, 7:30 PM ET
Westfield vs. Edison - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
Manchester vs. Gainesville - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.