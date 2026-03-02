High School

Virginia High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Schedule (VHSL) - March 2, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2026 Virginia high school basketball playoffs

CJ Vafiadis

Blanche Ely Tigers vs Fairfax Christian - Dec 30, 2024
Blanche Ely Tigers vs Fairfax Christian - Dec 30, 2024 / Jeff Klein

The 2026 VHSL State high school boys basketball playoffs begin on Tuesday, March 3.

High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the VHSL high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 12-14 at VCU.

Virginia High School State Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (VHSL) - March 3

CLASS 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

Fort Chiswell vs. Twin Springs - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

Patrick Henry vs. McCluer - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

Luray vs. Northampton - 03/03, 7:30 PM ET

Northumberland vs. Rappahannock County - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

﻿CLASS 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

Floyd County vs. Graham - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

Central - Wise vs. Nelson County - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

Central vs. Greensville County - 03/03, 6:30 PM ET

Thomas Jefferson vs. Strasburg - 03/03, 8:00 PM ET

﻿CLASS 3 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

Hidden Valley vs. Western Albemarle - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

Petersburg vs. Meridian - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

Liberty Christian vs. Christiansburg - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

Skyline vs. Lake Taylor - 03/03, 7:30 PM ET

﻿CLASS 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

Varina vs. Denbigh - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

Handley vs. Broad Run - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

Hampton vs. Courtland - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

Heritage vs. Glass - 03/03, 8:00 PM ET

﻿CLASS 5 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

Green Run vs. Nansemond River - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

Albemarle vs. Stone Bridge - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

Norview vs. Kempsville - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

Massaponax vs. James River - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

﻿CLASS 6 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round:

Patriot vs. Landstown - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

South County vs. Marshall - 03/03, 7:30 PM ET

Westfield vs. Edison - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

Manchester vs. Gainesville - 03/03, 7:00 PM ET

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.

More Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Virginia